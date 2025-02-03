Share

It appears that the Trump Administration will be sending a delegation of 12 representatives to the 156th meeting of the WHO’s Executive Board. (see details below)

To facilitate the United States’ joining the World Health Organization, Congress passed a joint resolution - Public Law 643 (62 Stat. 441) - and President Harry Truman signed it on June 14, 1948.

It clearly states that the United States representative to the meetings of the WHO’s Executive Board must meet the following qualifications:

Must have received the consent of the Senate Must be a graduate of a recognized medical school Must have spent not less than three years in active practice as a physician or surgeon. Must have been investigated as to loyalty and security by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Must NOT have more than one alternate

https://uscode.house.gov/statviewer.htm?volume=62&page=441

https://uscode.house.gov/statviewer.htm?volume=62&page=442

Maybe the law has been changed since 1948.

If anyone can find any change to the law, please let me know!

CLICK HERE to read my article about how the Biden Administration violated this law numerous times.

The United States Delegation to the 156th Meeting of the World Health Organization’s Executive Board:

Chargé d'Affaires: Tressa Rae Finerty

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tressa-finerty

https://x.com/usmissiongeneva

U.S. Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organizations

Geneva, Switzerland

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Tressa Rae Finerty assumed duties as the Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva on January 20, 2025. She arrived as Deputy Chief of Mission in May 2024.

Prior to returning to Geneva, she was a Senior Fellow at Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy (2023-2024) and Deputy Executive Secretary in the Office of the Secretary (2020-2023).

A devoted multilateralist and humanitarian, she previously served in Geneva as Counselor for Humanitarian Affairs. In 2023, she led an emergency humanitarian operation to welcome hundreds of freed political prisoners from Nicaragua, which was awarded the 2024 Freedom House Mark Palmer Prize. In 2021, she directed operations at the Dulles Afghan Refugee Transit Center, which facilitated the rapid relocation of nearly fifty thousand Afghans to safety. She co-authored a chapter on multilateral diplomacy in the book Diplomacy Tradecraft and taught courses on international and U.S. refugee policy at New York University and Georgetown University.

She has served overseas in Kuala Lumpur, Baghdad, Yerevan, and Bangkok and domestically at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, as well as serving as Special Assistant to the Special Representative for North Korea Policy and Six-Party Talks. She is an active member and former board member of Executive Women@State, advocating for women in senior leadership positions. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, she was a strategy consultant. She holds a BA and MBA from The George Washington University.

https://x.com/Winnie_Byanyima/status/1845799969757827440

Alternates

Ms. A. Gonzalez Senior Advisor, Team Lead, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Washington D.C. Ms. S. Korac Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Permanent Mission Geneva Conseillé(s)

Advisor(s)

Dr. M. Lim Health Attaché, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr M. Behan Senior Development Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. M. Daghir - Political Associate, Political Economic Section, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. M. Behan - Senior Development Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. M. Daghir - Political Associate, Political Economic Section, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. K. Ghashghai - Deputy Minister Counsellor, Multilateral Economic and Political Affairs, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. J. Hay Chief - Peace and Security Unit, Permanent Mission, Geneva Geneva Dr. R. Patel - Economic Officer, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. S. Smith - Representative, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. T. Kill - Deputy Legal Adviser, Political Economic Section, Permanent Mission Geneva

I would really like to see the look on Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s face when he meets the United States’ Deputy Legal Adviser in the Political Economic Section of the Permanent Mission to Geneva, Mr. Ted Kill.

https://www.ungeneva.org/en/blue-book/missions/member-states/united-states-america

Provisional List of members and other participants

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB156/B156_DIV1-en.pdf (page 9)

Executive Board Members

https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/composition-of-the-board_en.html

Watch the meetings (February 3-11, 2025)

https://www.who.int/about/governance/executive-board/156th-session

Read the Documents

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_eb156.html

Provisional agenda

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB156/B156_1-en.pdf

China’s Delegation

Mr Mingzhu Li Commissioner, Department of International Cooperation, National Health Commission Beijing

Alternates

Mr. Huabo Huang - Deputy Commissioner, National Healthcare Security Administration Beijing Ms. Meng Xie - Deputy Director General, General Office, National Healthcare Security Administration Beijing Dr. Chunyu Wei - Deputy Director General, Department of International Cooperation, National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine Beijing Mr. Yong Li - Second Secretary, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Beijing Mr. Jingyu Gu - Counsel (L2), Department of Planning, Finance and Legislation, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing Ms. Jing Sun - Division Director, Department of Finance, National Health Commission Beijing Mr. Tongyu Hu - Division Director, Department of Primary Health, National Health Commission Beijing Mr. Yong Gao - Deputy Division Director, Department of Medical Administration, National Health Commission Beijing Mr. Xiaochen Yang - Deputy Division Director, Department of International Cooperation, National Health Commission Beijing Mr. Qingyang Du - Deputy Division Director, Department of Medical Emergency Response, National Health Commission Beijing Ms. Yiran Qu - Consultant (L3), Department of Planning and Information, National Health Commission Beijing Mr. Xin Zhou - Consultant (L4), Department of Personnel, National Health Commission Beijing Mr Xiaoxiong Sun - Program Officer, Department of Maternal and Child Health, National Health Commission Beijing Mr. Yingfu Wu - Program Officer, Department of Science, Technology and Education, National Health Commission Beijing Ms. Bowei Duan - Program Officer, Department of International Cooperation, National Health Commission Beijing Mr. Ze Cong - Division Director, Department of Science, Technology, Education and International Cooperation, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing Mr. Zhao Wang - Deputy Division Director, Department of Disease Surveillance and Early Warning, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing Mr. Chongli Zhong - Consultant (L1), Department of Emergency Response, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing Ms. Tao Hu - Division Director, Department of Infectious Disease Control and Prevention, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing Ms. Na Yang - Consultant (L2), Department of Health and Expanded Program on Immunization, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing Ms. Liyi Wang - Program Officer, Department of Science, Technology, Education and International Cooperation, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing Mr. Gaoping Huang - Division Director, Department of Planning, Finance and Law, National Healthcare Security Administration Beijing Mr. Xu Chen - Ambassador, Permanent Representative Geneva Mr. Jian Shen - Deputy Permanent Representative Geneva Mr. Zhilun Yang - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. Yong Feng - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva Ms. Weiwei Li - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva Ms. Qi Shi - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva Mrs. Wanning Zhang - Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. Yang Ding - First Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva Ms. Yang Wei - First Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva Ms. Yu Xia - Second Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva Ms. Meng Wu - Third Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. Yue Yao - Third Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. Le Yang - Third Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr. Fuxiang Wang - Attaché, Permanent Mission Geneva Ms. Rufan Yuan - Attaché, Permanent Mission Geneva

Advisors

Professor Minghui Ren - Professor, Peking University School of Public Health Beijing Dr. Minmin Wang - Postdoctoral Fellow, Peking University School of Public health Beijing Ms. Yanchun Zhang - Researcher, National Health Development Research Center Beijing Ms. Xiaobaiju Wu - Junior Researcher, National Health Development Research Center Beijing Ms. Hongying Liu - Senior Engineer, Solid Waste and Chemicals Management Center, Ministry of Ecology and Environment Beijing Dr. Yixuan Zheng - Associate Researcher, Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning Beijing Mr. Yangxi Chu - Associate Researcher, Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences Beijing Mr. Hua Chen - Deputy Director, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control Beijing Mr. Li Yi Senior - Engineer, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control Beijing Ms. Tiantian Li - Deputy Director, National Institute of Environmental Health, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Beijing Ms. Hong Chen - Researcher, Global Public Health Center, Center for Disease Control and Prevention Beijing

