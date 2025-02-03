The U.S. Delegation to the Executive Board Meeting of the World Health Organization
The Trump Administration appears to be breaking Public Law 643 by sending unauthorized representatives to the 156th meeting of the WHO's Executive Board February 3-11, 2025.
It appears that the Trump Administration will be sending a delegation of 12 representatives to the 156th meeting of the WHO’s Executive Board. (see details below)
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MEETINGS
To facilitate the United States’ joining the World Health Organization, Congress passed a joint resolution - Public Law 643 (62 Stat. 441) - and President Harry Truman signed it on June 14, 1948.
It clearly states that the United States representative to the meetings of the WHO’s Executive Board must meet the following qualifications:
Must have received the consent of the Senate
Must be a graduate of a recognized medical school
Must have spent not less than three years in active practice as a physician or surgeon.
Must have been investigated as to loyalty and security by the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Must NOT have more than one alternate
https://uscode.house.gov/statviewer.htm?volume=62&page=441
https://uscode.house.gov/statviewer.htm?volume=62&page=442
Maybe the law has been changed since 1948.
If anyone can find any change to the law, please let me know!
CLICK HERE to read my article about how the Biden Administration violated this law numerous times.
The United States Delegation to the 156th Meeting of the World Health Organization’s Executive Board:
Chargé d'Affaires: Tressa Rae Finerty
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tressa-finerty
U.S. Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organizations
Geneva, Switzerland
A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Tressa Rae Finerty assumed duties as the Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva on January 20, 2025. She arrived as Deputy Chief of Mission in May 2024.
Prior to returning to Geneva, she was a Senior Fellow at Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy (2023-2024) and Deputy Executive Secretary in the Office of the Secretary (2020-2023).
A devoted multilateralist and humanitarian, she previously served in Geneva as Counselor for Humanitarian Affairs. In 2023, she led an emergency humanitarian operation to welcome hundreds of freed political prisoners from Nicaragua, which was awarded the 2024 Freedom House Mark Palmer Prize. In 2021, she directed operations at the Dulles Afghan Refugee Transit Center, which facilitated the rapid relocation of nearly fifty thousand Afghans to safety. She co-authored a chapter on multilateral diplomacy in the book Diplomacy Tradecraft and taught courses on international and U.S. refugee policy at New York University and Georgetown University.
She has served overseas in Kuala Lumpur, Baghdad, Yerevan, and Bangkok and domestically at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, as well as serving as Special Assistant to the Special Representative for North Korea Policy and Six-Party Talks. She is an active member and former board member of Executive Women@State, advocating for women in senior leadership positions. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, she was a strategy consultant. She holds a BA and MBA from The George Washington University.
https://x.com/Winnie_Byanyima/status/1845799969757827440
Alternates
Ms. A. Gonzalez Senior Advisor, Team Lead, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Washington D.C.
Ms. S. Korac Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Permanent Mission Geneva Conseillé(s)
Advisor(s)
Dr. M. Lim Health Attaché, Permanent Mission Geneva Mr M. Behan Senior Development Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. M. Daghir - Political Associate, Political Economic Section, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. M. Behan - Senior Development Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. M. Daghir - Political Associate, Political Economic Section, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. K. Ghashghai - Deputy Minister Counsellor, Multilateral Economic and Political Affairs, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. J. Hay Chief - Peace and Security Unit, Permanent Mission, Geneva Geneva
Dr. R. Patel - Economic Officer, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. S. Smith - Representative, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. T. Kill - Deputy Legal Adviser, Political Economic Section, Permanent Mission Geneva
I would really like to see the look on Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s face when he meets the United States’ Deputy Legal Adviser in the Political Economic Section of the Permanent Mission to Geneva, Mr. Ted Kill.
https://www.ungeneva.org/en/blue-book/missions/member-states/united-states-america
Provisional List of members and other participants
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB156/B156_DIV1-en.pdf (page 9)
Executive Board Members
https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/composition-of-the-board_en.html
Watch the meetings (February 3-11, 2025)
https://www.who.int/about/governance/executive-board/156th-session
Read the Documents
https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_eb156.html
Provisional agenda
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB156/B156_1-en.pdf
China’s Delegation
Mr Mingzhu Li Commissioner, Department of International Cooperation, National Health Commission Beijing
Alternates
Mr. Huabo Huang - Deputy Commissioner, National Healthcare Security Administration Beijing
Ms. Meng Xie - Deputy Director General, General Office, National Healthcare Security Administration Beijing
Dr. Chunyu Wei - Deputy Director General, Department of International Cooperation, National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine Beijing
Mr. Yong Li - Second Secretary, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Beijing
Mr. Jingyu Gu - Counsel (L2), Department of Planning, Finance and Legislation, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing
Ms. Jing Sun - Division Director, Department of Finance, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr. Tongyu Hu - Division Director, Department of Primary Health, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr. Yong Gao - Deputy Division Director, Department of Medical Administration, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr. Xiaochen Yang - Deputy Division Director, Department of International Cooperation, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr. Qingyang Du - Deputy Division Director, Department of Medical Emergency Response, National Health Commission Beijing
Ms. Yiran Qu - Consultant (L3), Department of Planning and Information, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr. Xin Zhou - Consultant (L4), Department of Personnel, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr Xiaoxiong Sun - Program Officer, Department of Maternal and Child Health, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr. Yingfu Wu - Program Officer, Department of Science, Technology and Education, National Health Commission Beijing
Ms. Bowei Duan - Program Officer, Department of International Cooperation, National Health Commission Beijing
Mr. Ze Cong - Division Director, Department of Science, Technology, Education and International Cooperation, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing
Mr. Zhao Wang - Deputy Division Director, Department of Disease Surveillance and Early Warning, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing
Mr. Chongli Zhong - Consultant (L1), Department of Emergency Response, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing
Ms. Tao Hu - Division Director, Department of Infectious Disease Control and Prevention, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing
Ms. Na Yang - Consultant (L2), Department of Health and Expanded Program on Immunization, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing
Ms. Liyi Wang - Program Officer, Department of Science, Technology, Education and International Cooperation, National Disease Control and Prevention Administration Beijing
Mr. Gaoping Huang - Division Director, Department of Planning, Finance and Law, National Healthcare Security Administration Beijing
Mr. Xu Chen - Ambassador, Permanent Representative Geneva
Mr. Jian Shen - Deputy Permanent Representative Geneva
Mr. Zhilun Yang - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. Yong Feng - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva
Ms. Weiwei Li - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva
Ms. Qi Shi - Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mrs. Wanning Zhang - Counsellor, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. Yang Ding - First Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva
Ms. Yang Wei - First Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva
Ms. Yu Xia - Second Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva
Ms. Meng Wu - Third Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. Yue Yao - Third Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. Le Yang - Third Secretary, Permanent Mission Geneva
Mr. Fuxiang Wang - Attaché, Permanent Mission Geneva
Ms. Rufan Yuan - Attaché, Permanent Mission Geneva
Advisors
Professor Minghui Ren - Professor, Peking University School of Public Health Beijing
Dr. Minmin Wang - Postdoctoral Fellow, Peking University School of Public health Beijing
Ms. Yanchun Zhang - Researcher, National Health Development Research Center Beijing
Ms. Xiaobaiju Wu - Junior Researcher, National Health Development Research Center Beijing
Ms. Hongying Liu - Senior Engineer, Solid Waste and Chemicals Management Center, Ministry of Ecology and Environment Beijing
Dr. Yixuan Zheng - Associate Researcher, Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning Beijing
Mr. Yangxi Chu - Associate Researcher, Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences Beijing
Mr. Hua Chen - Deputy Director, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control Beijing
Mr. Li Yi Senior - Engineer, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control Beijing
Ms. Tiantian Li - Deputy Director, National Institute of Environmental Health, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Beijing
Ms. Hong Chen - Researcher, Global Public Health Center, Center for Disease Control and Prevention Beijing
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
PCRfraud.com
MaskCharade.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi James, who cares if Trump sends unauthorized reps to the meeting? They are all unauthorized at that meeting! Who said that these morons decides my health in the future? And this WHO are full of corrupt greedy people because they let Bill Gates play weathergod with his airplanes who spews out chemtrails! Blaming climatechange!
Send FBI to that meeting and arrest all criminals they find there! They will be surprized of how many there is!
If there ever was need for a demonstration against WHO it should be executed during this meeting!
Set it all on fire!
Regards
Bjørn Leif-oscar Liptovari
If only every country exited the WHO!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.