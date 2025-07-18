Share

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations

WASHINGTON, DC—JULY 18, 2025—Today, the Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), transmitted the official U.S. rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Heath Regulations (IHR) (2005). This action delivers on our promise to the American people – to fight for Americans in the international system, protect our national sovereignty, and prevent international bureaucrats from shaping U.S. domestic policies.

In 2024, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that significantly expanded the World Health Organization's (WHO) authority over international public health responses. Developed without adequate public input, these amendments expand the role of the WHO in public health emergencies, create additional authorities for the WHO for shaping pandemic declarations, and promote WHO's ability to facilitate "equitable access” of health commodities. These amendments have undue influence on our domestic health responses from WHO directives. They also fail to adequately address the WHO's susceptibility to the political influence and censorship - most notably from China - during outbreaks. These amendments were set to become binding on the United States regardless of our withdrawal from the WHO.

Terminology throughout the 2024 amendments is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions. The amendments also suggest that countries develop capabilities that jeopardize management and dissemination controls over public health information, potentially stifling valuable scientific debate. Furthermore, these revisions compel countries to adopt digital health documents. Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy, or personal liberties. These amendments risk unwarranted interference with our national sovereign right to make health policy. We are proud to have worked jointly to ensure public health policy continues to be dictated by the values and will of the American people, not unelected global actors.

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/secretary-kennedy-rubio-reject-ihr-amendments-joint-statement.html