CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DETAILS
Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to defend your right to natural sunshine.
JOIN THE MOVEMENT:
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE IN THE U.S.
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE THE U.S.
I encourage you to ask your favorite search engine or AI the following question:
“Do Americans have an unalienable right to natural sunshine?”
The results may surprise you!
The Sun rises without asking permission from government.
Its light sustains a world that humanity inherited.
The promise of America rests upon a profound principle: every human being possesses inherent rights that do not originate with government and cannot legitimately be taken away merely because those in power find it convenient.
The Declaration of Independence expresses this principle in its most enduring language, affirming that all people are endowed with certain unalienable rights, including “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
These words establish a moral foundation for American self-government.
They recognize that human dignity precedes political authority, that freedom is essential to a meaningful life, and that government exists to protect the rights of the people rather than to protect and enhance the profits of corporations.
Among the natural gifts that are essential to human well-being, few are as fundamental, universal, and symbolically powerful as sunshine.
The Sun illuminates our world, sustains ecosystems, supports agriculture, influences our biological rhythms, and provides warmth and light that have shaped human civilization since its beginning.
Sunshine is not a luxury invented by industry, a commodity created by government, or a privilege granted by political authorities.
It is a natural feature of the world in which humanity exists. Access to natural sunlight contributes to physical, mental and emotional well-being, outdoor activity, recreation, and the simple pleasures of everyday life.
Natural sunshine supports life, nourishes ecosystems, enriches everyday experience, and makes possible countless ordinary activities through which people find meaning and happiness.
Its value extends beyond economics and cannot be fully captured by technical measurements or political calculations.
From this perspective, Americans have a compelling moral and philosophical claim to access natural sunshine as an essential component of their freedom and pursuit of happiness.
Any public policy involving deliberate intervention in the relationship between the Sun, the atmosphere, and the Earth’s surface should be examined not only for its scientific feasibility and environmental consequences, but also for its implications for individual liberty, informed consent, public accountability, and the fundamental human right to live under a natural sky.
Natural sunshine must be recognized as an non-negotiable component of human liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and any deliberate, large-scale attempt to diminish or alter access to it deserves rigorous opposition.
Consider the air we breathe, the water we drink, the ground upon which we walk, and the sunlight that reaches the Earth.
These resources and natural phenomena existed long before the establishment of any government. Their existence does not depend upon legislative approval, administrative permission, or private ownership.
Sunshine is particularly significant because it is a shared natural resource that transcends political boundaries.
No individual, corporation, nation, or government created the Sun.
No legislature voted to make it rise in the morning.
No agency possesses an inherent moral entitlement to determine unilaterally how much sunlight humanity should receive.
The principles underlying American liberty invite serious consideration of whether government policies and activities that deliberately and substantially interfere with access to natural sunlight can be reconciled with the nation’s founding ideals.
Rather, the natural-rights argument begins with a more fundamental proposition: the ability to experience the natural world, including natural sunshine, is an important part of the freedom that government exists to protect.
If a government or private enterprise proposes to manipulate the atmosphere on a scale capable of affecting sunlight over large geographic areas, the public has a legitimate interest in opposing the very belief that anyone might have the authority to approve any such undertaking.
The Declaration of Independence does not promise that government will make every individual happy.
Instead, it recognizes the right to pursue happiness, leaving individuals free to determine what a meaningful life means to them.
For one person, happiness may mean tending a garden.
For another, it may mean walking along a beach, enjoying outdoor recreation, growing food, photographing nature, or simply sitting outside on a sunny afternoon.
Government must defend the right of individual men women and children to be able to engage in the pursuit of their unique forms of happiness against powerful forces who seek to block that which is the very source of life itself.
Natural sunlight contributes to countless ordinary experiences that make life enjoyable.
It illuminates landscapes, supports plant growth, influences daily biological rhythms, and enables people to experience the changing seasons.
The pursuit of happiness includes the freedom to enjoy the natural world without unnecessary interference.
Imagine a family that looks forward to spending weekends outdoors, a gardener who depends on sunlight for growing vegetables, or a child who discovers the wonders of nature by watching butterflies visit flowers in a sunlit meadow.
These experiences have value that cannot be measured in dollars.
Natural sunshine is also shared across generations.
Today’s decisions about atmospheric intervention may influence the environment inherited by children and grandchildren.
Responsible public policy should therefore consider not only immediate objectives but also the long-term consequences of changing natural systems.
The argument for sunshine as part of the pursuit of happiness is ultimately an argument for protecting the conditions in which people can exercise their freedom.
It recognizes that happiness depends on access to the natural world and that decisions affecting that access simply cannot be made without violating the rights of others.
In a free society, major decisions affecting the public should not rest solely on the preferences of a small group of officials, researchers, investors, or private companies.
This is particularly true when an activity could produce effects extending beyond the property, community, or national jurisdiction in which it originates.
No one on earth, absolutely no one, has the authority to decide whether the amount or distribution of sunlight reaching the Earth should be deliberately altered.
No single institution should ever assume that it can adequately represent the interests of every affected person.
The responsibility of a free people is to ensure that decisions affecting this shared inheritance are made openly, carefully, and with respect for the dignity and happiness of all.
A carefully drafted policy could expressly recognize the importance of natural sunlight to human well-being, outdoor life, agriculture, ecological systems, and the enjoyment of the natural environment.
The American experiment began with the conviction that human beings possess rights that precede government and that legitimate political authority must be grounded in the consent of the governed.
The Declaration of Independence placed the pursuit of happiness among the fundamental purposes for which a free society exists and that pursuit of happiness belongs to the people, not to the government and not to any organization, corporation or political faction.
Every American should be able to enjoy the natural world, including natural sunshine, as part of a life lived in freedom.
Protecting that opportunity is a worthy public objective rooted in the enduring ideals of the American founding.
Government may only act with the consent of the governed and we do NOT consent to any infringement of our unalienable right to natural sunshine.
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DETAILS
Please consider this to be a personal invitation from me to you to join the worldwide movement to defend your right to natural sunshine.
JOIN THE MOVEMENT
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE IN THE U.S.
CLICK HERE IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE THE U.S.
James Roguski
310-619-3055
My Story
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
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Wow James - sending gratitude with warm sunny hugs.
Signed and shared. What gob smacking insane hubris to mess with Mother Nature in this way.
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.