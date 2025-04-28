RejectTheTreaty.com | RejectTheAmendments.com

We are less than a month away from the start of a worldwide biological weapons arms race in which massive amounts of money are to be diverted to the research, development, manufacturing, procurement, distribution and administration of a new generation of biological weapons disguised as “pandemic related products.”

This will NOT make people around the world any healthier.

The proposed “Pandemic Agreement” is designed to make a small group of people much wealthier.

TO PEOPLE IN THE UNITED STATES:

You have been misled into a false sense of security.

Even if the United States does NOT become a party to the Pandemic Agreement and DOES exit the WHO in January 2026, this does not mean that all is well. Please realize that every multinational pharmaceutical company that is based in the United States is likely to participate in the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) System. In addition, the U.S. is still a Party to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and has NOT REJECTED the amendments that were adopted in 2024.

Who Pandemic Agreement 612KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The information in the video above was presented to a group of activists in Norway. I have also recently shared this information in interviews with people in Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark and Japan.

Please take the time to watch as many of the interviews above as you possibly can.

Please also realize that the deadline (July 19, 2025) for the United States and other member nations to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations is approaching rapidly. CLICK HERE, HERE and HERE for details regarding the amendments to the IHR.

The proposed "Pandemic Agreement" is NOT about health. It is merely a redistribution of wealth under the guise of "equity."

In a world were the vast majority of people do NOT die from infectious diseases, the "Pandemic Agreement" amounts to a massive misallocation of funds, resources and energy.

The open-ended “Coordinated Financing Mechanism” could redirect billions of dollars towards the manufacturing of "pandemic-related products" that actually cause more harm than good.

The proposed "Pandemic Agreement" is NOT an attack on national sovereignty. It is NOT about mandates, lockdowns or vaccine passports.

It IS a corrupt business deal designed to redistribute even more wealth to the oligarchs that run Big Pharma.

The Top 10 Reasons to Reject the WHO's Pandemic Agreement:

2. Pandemic Related Products

3. Surveillance

4. The One Health Approach

5. Massive Expansion of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex

6. The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System

7. The Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network

8. The Financial Coordinating Mechanism

9. The Conference of the Parties

10. Relevant Stakeholders

What’s missing?

There is no mention of holding pharmaceutical companies, government officials, health professionals and media organizations accountable for the enormous harm that they have caused and continue to inflict upon billions of people worldwide. Despite the fact that the word "pandemic" appears in the latest version of the document 248 times, the term "pandemic" is not defined in the proposed agreement. The proposed "Pandemic Agreement" fails to adequately address the issue of gain-of-function research and the proposed Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System (PABS) would effectively monetize and incentivize the search for "pathogens with pandemic potential." This will not make the world safer, but will have exactly the opposite effect. The details of the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System (PABS), the Global Supply Chain and Logistics (GSCL) Network, the Financial Coordinating Mechanism have not been specified. They are purposefully being left vague in order to empower a select group of unelected, unaccountable and unknown bureaucrats to control billions of dollars through the “Conference of the Parties” as part of a Framework Convention for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response. CLICK HERE for 30 more reasons

THE TOP 10 REASONS TO REJECT THE WHO’S “PANDEMIC AGREEMENT”

1. LACK OF PUBLIC DISCUSSION/DEBATE

Public awareness of the “Pandemic Agreement” has been blocked by the WHO.

Public discussion and debate has been practically non-existent.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has failed to officially publish an updated version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” since May 27, 2024.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf

The WHO is in clear violation of their own rules.

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=177

CLICK HERE to see what regular people around the world have said about the proposed “Pandemic Agreement”

2. PANDEMIC RELATED PRODUCTS

The proposed "Pandemic Agreement" is not about health. It is merely a redistribution of wealth under the guise of "equity." In a world were the vast majority of people do NOT die from infectious diseases, the "Pandemic Agreement" amounts to a massive misallocation of funds, resources and energy. The open-ended “coordinated financing mechanism” could redirect billions of dollars towards the manufacturing of "pandemic-related products" that actually cause more harm than good.

The assumptions upon which the WHO negotiations were based have always been false. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic did not save lives, nor did it improve health. In fact, the countries that suffered “vaccine apartheid” enjoyed far better results than those countries that were awash with the fraudulent use of the PCR, ventilators, Midazolam, Remdesivir and the mRNA injectable bioweapons.

It seems that the "lessons learned" by the negotiators completely ignore the harms that were caused by lockdowns, mask and "vaccine" mandates as well as the adverse health effects caused by the masks, PCR swabs, “approved therapeutics” and the "vaccines" themselves.

Please realize that the definition of “pandemic-related health produtcts” in the Pandemic Agreement refers to the definition in the International Health Regulations as amended, to which the United States is still a Party. In both documents, only pharmaceutical based products are to be considered.

For those people who believe that this does not impact the United States, please realize that exponentially increasing the availability of these weapons of war is not in the best interest of “We the People,” regardless of whether the nation in which you reside is a “Party” to the agreement or not.

(d) “pandemic-related health products” means those “relevant health products” that may be needed for prevention, preparedness and response to pandemic emergencies; Pursuant to the amended IHR (2005). The Conference of the Parties shall consider any further amendments to the IHR modifying this term, with the aim to ensure consistency in the use of terms between the IHR and this Agreement. [Article 1d]

In the “Pandemic Agreement” the definition of “pandemic-related health products” refers to the definition of “relevant health products” found in the amended International Health Regulations. That definition is below:

“relevant health products” means those health products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies; [Article 1i]

2024 Amendments To The International Health Regulations 846KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The inclusion of cell-based and gene-based therapies in the category of pandemic-related health products is absolutely inappropriate. It is unethical to experiment with genetic manipulation under the guise of emergency response.

5. Each Party shall develop and implement national and/ or regional policies, adapted to its domestic circumstances, regarding the inclusion of provisions in publicly funded research and development grants, contracts, and other similar funding arrangements, particularly with private entities and public-private partnerships, for the development of pandemic-related health products, that promote timely and equitable access to such products, particularly for developing countries, during public health emergencies of international concern including pandemic emergencies, and regarding the publication of such provisions. Such provisions may include: (i) licensing and/or sub-licensing, particularly to manufacturers of developing countries and for the benefit of developing countries, preferably on a non-exclusive basis; (ii) affordable pricing policies; (iii) provisions enabling access to technology to facilitate research and development and geographically diversified local production (iv) publication of relevant information on clinical trial protocols and relevant research results; and (v) adherence to product allocation frameworks adopted by WHO. [Article 9.5]

2. Each Party shall take steps towards ensuring that it has the technical capacity, and legal, administrative, and financial frameworks, as appropriate, in support of: (a) expedited regulatory review and/or emergency regulatory authorization, and oversight of pandemic-related health products, consistent with applicable law; [Article 14.2a]

3. SURVEILLANCE

1. The Parties shall take steps through international collaboration, in bilateral, regional and multilateral settings, to progressively strengthen pandemic prevention and surveillance measures and capacities, consistent with the International Health Regulations (2005) and taking into account national capacities and national and regional circumstances. [Article 4.1]

In this regard, each Party shall, in accordance with its national and/or domestic laws and applicable international law, and subject to the availability of resources, develop or strengthen, and implement comprehensive multisectoral national pandemic prevention and surveillance plans, programmes and/or other actions, that are consistent with the IHR, and take into account its public health priorities and relevant international standards, and guidelines, and that cover, inter alia: (Article 4.2) (c) coordinated multi-sectoral surveillance to detect and conduct risk assessment of emerging or re-emerging pathogens with pandemic potential, including those pathogens that may present significant risks of zoonotic spillover and those pathogens that are resistant to antimicrobial agents, as well as sharing of the outputs of relevant surveillance and risk assessments amongst relevant sectors within its territory to enhance early detection, as well as sharing of the outputs of relevant surveillance and risk assessments amongst relevant sectors within its territory to enhance early detection; (Article 4.2c) (f) measures to strengthen effective routine immunization programs especially by increasing and/or maintaining high immunization coverage, and timely supplementary vaccination to reduce public health risks and to prevent outbreaks, promoting public awareness of the importance of immunization, and strengthening supply chains and immunization systems; [Article 4.2f]

4. THE ONE HEALTH APPROACH

2. The Parties shall take measures, as appropriate aimed at identifying and addressing, in accordance with national and/or domestic law, and applicable international law, the drivers of pandemics and the emergence and re-emergence of infectious disease at the human-animal-environment interface, through the introduction and integration of interventions into relevant pandemic prevention, preparedness and response plans subject to the availability of resources. [Article 5.2]

including by: (a) developing, implementing and reviewing relevant national policies and strategies that reflect a One Health approach as it relates to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, including promoting engagement of communities, in accordance with 17.3(a); and (b) promoting or establishing joint training and continuing education programmes for the workforce at the human, animal and environmental interface to build relevant and complementary skills, capacities and capabilities, in accordance with a One Health approach. [Article 5.3]

5. MASSIVE EXPANSION OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL HOSPITAL EMERGENCY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

2. To this end, the Parties shall promote, within means and resources at their disposal, and in accordance with national and/or domestic law and policy: (a) sustained investment and support for research institutions and networks that can rapidly adapt and respond to research and development needs in the event of a pandemic emergency, and for research and development for public health priorities, including: (i) the epidemiology of emerging infectious diseases, factors driving zoonotic disease spill-over or emergence, and social and behavioural science; (ii) the management of pandemics, such as public health and social measures as well as their effects and socioeconomic impacts; and (iii) pandemic-related health products, including promoting equitable access. [Article 9.2a]

Article 10. Sustainable and geographically diversified local production 1. The Parties shall take measures, as appropriate, to achieve more equitable geographical distribution and rapid scale-up of the global production of pandemic-related health products and increase sustainable, timely and equitable access to such products, as well as reduce the potential gap between supply and demand during pandemic emergencies, including through the measures provided in Articles 11 and 13. 2. The Parties, in collaboration with WHO and other relevant organizations, shall, as appropriate and subject to national and/or domestic law: (a) take measures, to provide support, and/or strengthen existing or newly created production facilities of relevant health products, at national and regional levels, particularly in developing countries, with a view to promoting the sustainability of such geographically diversified production facilities, including through supporting and/ or facilitating skills development, capacity-building and other initiatives for production facilities; (b) facilitate the continuous and sustainable operations of local and regional manufacturers, especially of developing countries, including through promoting transparency of relevant information on pandemic-related health products and raw materials across the value chain that is not subject to protection under relevant domestic and international law; (c) actively support relevant WHO technology, skills and knowledge transfer and local production programmes, including those referenced in Article 11, and other relevant programmes, to facilitate sustainable, strategically and geographically distributed production of pandemic-related health products, particularly in developing countries; (d) promote or incentivize public and private sector investments, purchasing arrangements, and partnerships, including public-private partnerships, aimed at creating or expanding manufacturing facilities or capacities for pandemic-related health products, including facilities with a regional operational scope in developing countries; (e) encourage international organizations and other relevant organizations to establish arrangements, including appropriate long-term contracts for pandemic-related health products, including through procurement from facilities referenced under paragraph 2(a) and pursuant to the objectives of Article 13, especially those produced by local and/or regional manufacturers in developing countries; and (f) during pandemic emergencies, in cases where the capacity of facilities referred to above does not meet demand, take measures to identify and contract with manufacturers with the aim of rapidly scaling up the production of pandemic-related health products. 3. WHO shall, upon request of the Conference of the Parties, provide assistance to the facilities referenced under paragraph 2 above, including, as appropriate, with respect to training, capacity-building, and timely support for development and production of pandemic-related products, especially in developing countries, with the aim to achieve geographically diversified production. [Article 10]

6. THE PATHOGEN ACCESS AND BENEFIT SHARING SYSTEM

The proposed "Pandemic Agreement" fails to adequately address the issue of gain-of-function research and the proposed Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System (PABS) would effectively monetize and incentivize the search for "pathogens with pandemic potential." This will not make the world safer, but will have exactly the opposite effect.

THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT DETAIL!

Nations are being pressured to adopt the agreement now before the details of the “PABS Instrument” have been agreed upon by the World Health Assembly, but they have not made the “PABS Instrument” available for review.

2. The provisions governing the PABS System, including definitions of pathogens with pandemic potential and PABS Materials and Sequence Information, modalities, legal nature, terms and conditions, and operational dimensions, shall be developed and agreed in an instrument in accordance with Chapter III (hereinafter the ‘PABS Instrument’) as an annex. The instrument shall also define the terms for the administration and coordination of the PABS System by WHO. For the purposes of the coordination and operation of the PABS System, WHO shall collaborate with relevant international organizations and relevant stakeholders. All elements of the PABS System shall come into operation simultaneously in accordance with the terms of the PABS Instrument. [Article 12.2]

The Pandemic Agreement will NOT be open for signature until after the adoption of the Annex described in Article 12.2 (the ‘PABS Instrument’).

WHAT IS THE PABS INSTRUMENT??

2. This Agreement shall be open for signature after adoption of the Annex described in Article 12.2 of this Agreement by the World Health Assembly, at the World Health Organization Headquarters in Geneva, and thereafter at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on dates to be determined by the World Health Assembly. [Article 33.2]

6. The PABS System, as set out in the Annex referred to in paragraph 2, shall provide, inter alia, that in the event of a pandemic emergency, as determined in accordance with Article 12 of the International Health Regulations: (a) each participating manufacturer* shall make available to WHO, pursuant to legally binding contracts signed with WHO, rapid access targeting 20% of their real time production of safe, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for the pathogen causing the pandemic emergency, provided that a minimum threshold of 10% of their real time production is made available to WHO as a donation, and the remaining percentage, with flexibility based on the nature and capacity of each participating manufacturer, is reserved at affordable prices to WHO; [Article 12.6a]

Please download the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” and read Article 12 in its entirety.

7. THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS NETWORK

The World Health Organization should NOT be given the authority to oversee and/or operate a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to control access to pandemic-related products.

1. The Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (the GSCL Network) is hereby established to enhance, facilitate, and work to remove barriers and ensure equitable, timely, rapid, safe, and affordable access to pandemic-related health products for countries in need during public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, and for prevention of such emergencies. The Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network shall be developed, coordinated and convened by WHO in full consultation with the Parties, WHO Member States that are not Parties, and in partnership with relevant stakeholders, under the oversight of the Conference of the Parties. The Parties shall prioritize, as appropriate, sharing pandemic-related health products through the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network for equitable allocation based on public health risk and need, in particular during pandemic emergencies. [Article 13.1]

3. The functions of the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network shall include, inter alia, subject to further decision making by the Conference of the Parties with respect to further tasks that may be assigned to the Network: (g) collaboration on stockpiling both during pandemic emergencies and inter-pandemic periods, to inter alia promote the establishment of international and regional emergency stockpiles, strengthen existing stockpiles, facilitate effective and efficient stockpiling operations and increase equitable and timely access to pandemic related health products; [Article 13.3g]

Article 13bis: Procurement and Distribution

2. Each Party shall, in accordance with national and/or domestic law and policies, consider including provisions in its publicly funded purchase agreements for pandemic-related health products that promote timely and equitable access especially for developing countries, such as provisions regarding donation, delivery modification, licensing and global access plans. [Article 13bis.2]

8. THE FINANCIAL COORDINATING MECHANISM

3. A Coordinating Financial Mechanism (the Mechanism) is hereby established to promote sustainable financing for the implementation of this Agreement to support strengthening and expanding capacities for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and contribute to the prompt availability of surge financing response necessary as of day zero, particularly in developing country Parties, and the Coordinating Financial Mechanism established under the amended International Health Regulations (2005) shall be utilized as the Mechanism to serve the implementation of this Agreement, in a manner determined by the COP. In this regard, and for the purposes of the implementation of this Agreement: (a) The Mechanism shall function under the authority and guidance of the Conference of the Parties and be accountable to it. (b) The Mechanism’s operation may be supported by one or more international entities to be selected by the Conference of the Parties. The Conference of the Parties may adopt necessary working arrangements with other international entities. (c) The Conference of the Parties shall adopt by consensus terms of reference for the Mechanism and modalities for its operationalization and governance in relation to the implementation of this Agreement, within 12 months after entry into force of the WHO Pandemic Agreement. [Article 20.3]

5. The Conference of the Parties shall take appropriate measures to give effect to this Article, including the possibility of exploring additional financial resources to support the implementation of this Agreement, through all sources of funding, existing and new, including innovative and those beyond official development assistance. [Article 20.5]

9. The Conference of the Parties shall adopt by consensus its financial rules, which shall be applied to any subsidiary bodies it may establish, and shall consider for that purpose the Financial Regulations and Rules of the World Health Organization. It shall adopt by consensus a budget for each financial period. ( [Article 21.9]

9. THE CONFERENCE OF THE PARTIES

Setting up a new bureaucracy (the Conference of the Parties) consisting of unelected, unaccountable and largely unknown bureaucrats will surely lead to more waste and corruption long before it helps to prevent, prepare for, or respond to future "pandemics."

If you are familiar with US-AID, and the manner in which it grew over time as a means of funding projects that worked in opposition to the will of the majority of the people, then you will comprehend what the Conference of the Parties is actually designed to do - FUNNEL MONEY TO THEIR CRONIES.

If you are familiar with the Framework Convention for Climate Change and the yearly meeting of its “Conference of the Parties” (COP) and the fact that it has grown into a massive enterprise that redirects nearly $1 TRILLION dollars per year, then you will understand the type of bureaucracy that the WHO intends to create:

The Framework Convention for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.

This proposed new bureaucracy would be unelected and unaccountable.

5. The Conference of the Parties shall develop and adopt guidelines, recommendations and other non-binding measures as necessary, to promote the effective implementation of the provisions set out in paragraphs 1 and 2 of this Article, consistent with the provisions of the IHR, following, as appropriate, a One Health approach, with full consideration of the national circumstances and the different capacities and capabilities of Parties, as well as the need for capacity building and implementation support for developing country Parties. [Article 4.5]

6. The Conference of the Parties, through its work in relation to the provisions of this Article, shall address, inter alia, cooperation for implementation, in particular through technical assistance, capacity building, research collaboration, facilitating equitable access to relevant products and tools, technology transfer as mutually agreed, and financing in line with the provisions of this agreement; and cooperation to support global, regional and national initiatives aimed at preventing public health emergencies of international concern including pandemic emergencies, with particular consideration given to developing country Parties. [Article 4.6]

The Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network shall be developed, coordinated and convened by WHO in full consultation with the Parties, WHO Member States that are not Parties, and in partnership with relevant stakeholders, under the oversight of the Conference of the Parties. [Article 13.1]

2. The Conference of the Parties shall, at its first meeting, define the structure, functions and modalities of the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network.( [Article 13.2a]

4. The Conference of the Parties shall periodically review the functions and operations of the GSCL Network, including the support provided by the Parties, WHO Member States that are not Parties to this Agreement, and relevant stakeholders, during and between pandemic emergencies and may provide further guidance related to its operations. [Article 13.4]

4. The Conference of the Parties may establish subsidiary bodies, and determine the terms and modalities of such bodies, as well as decide upon delegating functions to bodies established under other agreements adopted under the WHO Constitution, as it deems appropriate. [Article 21.4]

9. The Conference of the Parties shall adopt by consensus its financial rules, which shall be applied to any subsidiary bodies it may establish, and shall consider for that purpose the Financial Regulations and Rules of the World Health Organization. It shall adopt by consensus a budget for each financial period. [Article 21.9]

Please download the PDF and read Articles 21-37 to fully understand the Conference of the Parties.

10. RELEVANT STAKEHOLDERS

If you are familiar with the organizations that received money from US-AID, then you will understand who and what “relevant stakeholders” really are.

“Relevant stakeholders” are mentioned 10 times in the proposed “Pandemic Agreement,” but yet the definition of “relevant stakeholders” is extremely vague regarding the identity of these entities.

1.

(i) “Relevant stakeholders” in the context of their engagement with the World Health Organization is understood in accordance with the Constitution of the World Health Organization and applicable principles, norms and standards of the World Health Organization; ( [Article 1i]

Over 400 “relevant stakeholders” were permitted to participate in the WHO negotiations. They will be well taken care of in return for their support during the negotiations. Below are links to the lists of “relevant stakeholders’ that were permitted to participate in the negotiations:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb13/A_inb13_3-en.pdf

https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/non-state-actors-in-official-relations-with-who

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/executive-board/list-of-entities-in-official-relations-with-who.pdf?sfvrsn=c04e75ba_4&download=true

WHY ARE “WE THE PEOPLE” NOT CONSIDERED TO BE RELEVANT???

2.

2. To this end, the Parties shall promote, within means and resources at their disposal, and in accordance with national and/or domestic law and policy: (g) the participation of relevant stakeholders in accelerating research and development. ( [Article 9.2g]

3.

For the purposes of the coordination and operation of the PABS System, WHO shall collaborate with relevant international organizations and relevant stakeholders. ( [Article 12.2]

4.

The Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network shall be developed, coordinated and convened by WHO in full consultation with the Parties, WHO Member States that are not Parties, and in partnership with relevant stakeholders, under the oversight of the Conference of the Parties. [Article 13.1]

5.

2. The Conference of the Parties shall, at its first meeting, define the structure, functions and modalities of the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network, with the aim of ensuring the following: (a) collaboration among the Parties and other relevant stakeholders during and between pandemic emergencies; [Article 13.2a]

6.

4. The Conference of the Parties shall periodically review the functions and operations of the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network, including the support provided by the Parties, WHO Member States that are not Parties to this Agreement, and relevant stakeholders, during and between pandemic emergencies and may provide further guidance related to its operations. ( [Article 13.4]

7.

3. Each Party shall, taking into account its national circumstances: (a) promote and facilitate the effective and meaningful engagement of Indigenous Peoples, communities, including local communities as appropriate, and relevant stakeholders, including through social participation, as part of a whole-of-society approach in planning, decision-making, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policies, strategies and measures, and also provide feedback opportunities; [Article 17.3a]

8.

4. Each Party shall develop, in accordance with national and/or domestic context, comprehensive, multisectoral, and, as appropriate, regional, and national pandemic prevention, preparedness and response plan(s) that address pre-, post- and interpandemic periods, in a transparent and inclusive manner that promotes collaboration with relevant stakeholders. [Article 17.4]

9.

5. Each Party shall promote and facilitate, where appropriate, and in accordance with national and/or domestic law, and policy, the development and implementation of education and community engagement initiatives and programmes on pandemic and public health emergencies, with the participation of relevant stakeholders in a way that is inclusive and accessible, including to people in vulnerable situations. [Article 17.5]

Here’s the bottom line:

10.

4. In giving effect to paragraph 3, the Conference of the Parties shall request the [Coordinating Financial] Mechanism to, inter alia: (e) leverage voluntary monetary contributions for organizations and other entities supporting pandemic prevention, preparedness and response [Article 20.4e]

30 MORE REASONS TO REJECT THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT:

