(1) Pursuant to the amended IHR (2005). The Conference of the Parties shall consider any further amendments to the IHR modifying this term, with the aim to ensure consistency in the use of terms between the IHR and this Agreement.

(d) “pandemic-related health products” means those relevant health products (1) that may be needed for prevention, preparedness and response to pandemic emergencies;

“relevant health products” means those health products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies;

Watch the final session of the 13th Resumed meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-13-resumed-session.html

https://rumble.com/v6s5y27-who-watch-13th-meeting-of-the-inb-for-a-pandemic-agreement-concluded-apr.-1.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

The World Health Assembly is scheduled to meet May 17-26, 2025.

https://www.who.int/about/governance/world-health-assembly

Article 20. Sustainable financing (pages 24-25)

1. The Parties shall strengthen sustainable and predictable financing to the extent feasible, in an inclusive and transparent manner, for implementation of this Agreement.

2. In this regard, each Party, subject to national and/or domestic law and available resources, shall:

(a) maintain or increase domestic funding, as necessary, for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response;

(b) work to mobilize additional financial resources to support Parties, in particular developing country Parties, in the implementation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, including through grants;

(c) promote, as appropriate, within relevant bilateral, regional and/or multilateral funding mechanisms, innovative financing measures, including transparent financial reprogramming plans for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, especially for developing country Parties experiencing fiscal constraints; and

(d) encourage inclusive and accountable governance and operating models of existing financing entities to minimize the burden on countries, offer improved efficiency and coherence at scale, enhance transparency and be responsive to the needs and national priorities of developing countries.

3. A Coordinating Financial Mechanism (the Mechanism) is hereby established to promote sustainable financing for the implementation of this Agreement to support strengthening and expanding capacities for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and contribute to the prompt availability of surge financing response necessary as of day zero, particularly in developing country Parties, and the Coordinating Financial Mechanism established under the amended International Health Regulations (2005) shall be utilized as the Mechanism to serve the implementation of this Agreement, in a manner determined by the COP . In this regard, and for the purposes of the implementation of this Agreement:

(a) The Mechanism shall function under the authority and guidance of the Conference of the Parties and be accountable to it.

(b) The Mechanism’s operation may be supported by one or more international entities to be selected by the Conference of the Parties. The Conference of the Parties may adopt necessary working arrangements with other international entities.

(c) The Conference of the Parties shall adopt by consensus terms of reference for the Mechanism and modalities for its operationalization and governance in relation to the implementation of this Agreement, within 12 months after entry into force of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

4. In giving effect to paragraph 3, the Conference of the Parties shall request the Mechanism to, inter alia:

(a) conduct relevant needs and gaps analyses to support strategic decision-making and develop every five years a financial and implementation strategy for the Pandemic Agreement, which shall be submitted to the Conference of the Parties for its consideration;

(b) promote harmonization, coherence and coordination for financing pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and International Health Regulations (2005) as amended-related capacities;

(c) identify all sources of financing that are available to serve the purposes of supporting the implementation of this Agreement, and maintain a dashboard of such sources and related information and the funds allocated to countries from these sources;

(d) provide advice and support, upon request, to Parties in identifying and applying for financial resources for strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response; and

(e) leverage voluntary monetary contributions for organizations and other entities supporting pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, free from conflicts of interest, from relevant stakeholders, in particular those active in sectors that benefit from international work to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

5. The Conference of the Parties shall take appropriate measures to give effect to this Article, including the possibility of exploring additional financial resources to support the implementation of this Agreement, through all sources of funding, existing and new, including innovative and those beyond official development assistance.

6. The Conference of the Parties shall periodically consider, as appropriate, the financial and implementation strategy for the Pandemic Agreement referred to in paragraph 3(a) of this Article. The Parties shall endeavour to align with it, as appropriate, when providing external financial support for the strengthening of pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.