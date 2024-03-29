The Spirit of Geneva
"You're not far away from concluding a deal. I always keep hope alive, and I am hopeful that you will make a deal." - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
TREATY UPDATE:
The negotiators FAILED to reach a final agreement regarding the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” at what was originally scheduled to be the last negotiating session.
A new draft of the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” is expected to be circulated in English by April 18, 2024.
The 9th session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body that was scheduled to end on March 28, 2024 will resume from April 29 to May 10, 2024.
It has been rumored that the member nations have submitted over 5,000 text edits to the 29 page document, causing it to grow to well over 100 pages. SEE THIS ARTICLE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuY3TDYE8Cc
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9.html
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus invoked "The Spirit of Geneva" 8 times in his 7 minute speech at the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body that is negotiating the "Pandemic Treaty."
To be fair, Tedros was most likely NOT consciously referring to John Heartfield’s photomontage: “The Spirit of Geneva” from 1932, but…
This photomontage focuses on a white dove, a symbol of peace, impaled by a bayonet, a symbol of modern warfare.
Published on the cover of the November 27th issue of the AIZ, Heartfield reacts to the Geneva disarmament conference that took place on November 9, 1932, as well as comments on the police's violent reaction against protesters who demonstrated against fascism in front of the palace of the United Nations.
https://www.wikiart.org/en/john-heartfield/the-meaning-of-geneva-peace-cannot-live-where-greed-capital-exists-1932
https://www.johnheartfield.com/John-Heartfield-Exhibition
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/November_1932_Geneva_shooting
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
Wow - this must stop - save the dove now! The enemy come to rob steel & destroy, but not on my watch, you are defeated, God is angry with those who dare to replace His authority - "We will shine the light in this darkness & this darkness cannot overcome it" John 1:5
"Call unto me & I will answer you & show you great & mighty things that you know not" Jeremiah 33:3
We call out to You Almighty God, show Your power & glory LORD GOD 🗣️🙌🏻✝️🙏🏻🕊
Read Peter Schweizer's Blood Money...Red China has 1.2 billion and needs more land, etc...it has contributed greatly to America's decline. I'm aware that the 1% ( moneyed) at the top are working hand in glove together...but the aforementioend book answered many questions about what is going on in America and the world..