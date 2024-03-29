Share

TREATY UPDATE:

The negotiators FAILED to reach a final agreement regarding the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” at what was originally scheduled to be the last negotiating session.

A new draft of the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” is expected to be circulated in English by April 18, 2024.

The 9th session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body that was scheduled to end on March 28, 2024 will resume from April 29 to May 10, 2024.

It has been rumored that the member nations have submitted over 5,000 text edits to the 29 page document, causing it to grow to well over 100 pages. SEE THIS ARTICLE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuY3TDYE8Cc

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9.html

The Spirit of Geneva

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus invoked "The Spirit of Geneva" 8 times in his 7 minute speech at the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body that is negotiating the "Pandemic Treaty."

To be fair, Tedros was most likely NOT consciously referring to John Heartfield’s photomontage: “The Spirit of Geneva” from 1932, but…

This photomontage focuses on a white dove, a symbol of peace, impaled by a bayonet, a symbol of modern warfare.

Published on the cover of the November 27th issue of the AIZ, Heartfield reacts to the Geneva disarmament conference that took place on November 9, 1932, as well as comments on the police's violent reaction against protesters who demonstrated against fascism in front of the palace of the United Nations.

https://www.wikiart.org/en/john-heartfield/the-meaning-of-geneva-peace-cannot-live-where-greed-capital-exists-1932

https://www.johnheartfield.com/John-Heartfield-Exhibition

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/November_1932_Geneva_shooting

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

