Bill
So basically whomever created and passed and sponsored this ACT, we need to know the meaning of the word ACT in LAW, knew what was coming and committed a premeditated crime and all involved should be outed and jailed..

Elizabeth Hart
Re the PREP Act, see below the text of my email to former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, sent in April 2024: Subject: The PREP Act - requesting clarification re criminal liability

Dear Secretary Becerra, please could you advise to what extent the PREP Act provides immunity from criminal liability for administrators of medical countermeasures, that would arise where battery and clinical negligence occur due to a failure to obtain valid informed consent for medical countermeasures?

I look forward to your response on this matter.

Yours sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

I didn’t receive a response…

I’ve recently sent a similar email to Robert F Kennedy Jr, sent on 27 February 2025.

No response as yet…

