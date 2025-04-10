Share

Message James Roguski

Please watch the video below:

The interview begins 3 minutes into the recording. I strongly recommend that you follow along with the relaxing, guided meditation for the first 3 minutes.

https://rumble.com/v6roii3-wellness-wednesday-with-james-roguski-a-very-unique-way-of-looking-at-healt.html

https://rumble.com/user/AustraliaPHA

Watch the video below to learn more about the People’s Health Alliance:

WORLDWIDE

People’s Health Alliance - New Zealand

The-PHA.nz

https://rumble.com/user/PHANZ

PHA NZ National Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/PHANewZealand

PHA NZ Notices Channel :

https://t.me/peopleshealthalliancenz

North America:

Other work by James Roguski:

The 4 websites below are currently “under construction.”

If you would like to help in any or all of those projects, call me directly at 310-619-3055.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment