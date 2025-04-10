The People's Health Alliance
I was honored to be asked to share some ideas with the People's Health Alliance.
Please watch the video below:
The interview begins 3 minutes into the recording. I strongly recommend that you follow along with the relaxing, guided meditation for the first 3 minutes.
https://rumble.com/v6roii3-wellness-wednesday-with-james-roguski-a-very-unique-way-of-looking-at-healt.html
https://rumble.com/user/AustraliaPHA
Watch the video below to learn more about the People’s Health Alliance:
The-PHA.org
WORLDWIDE
People’s Health Alliance - New Zealand
PHA NZ National Telegram Channel:
PHA NZ Notices Channel:
https://t.me/peopleshealthalliancenz
PHA-Australia.org
https://rumble.com/user/AustraliaPHA
https://t.me/phaaustralia
North America:
https://t.me/+8Z-evRSxWMs0ZWFk
You’re an Angel, James!!
We’ll never be able to thank you enough , for ALL your efforts to keep us all highly informed -& - how to take actions.
Bless you !
The old world will slowly destruct itself.
A new world is on the horizon.