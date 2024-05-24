Share

The final meeting of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body was held on Friday May 24, 2024. The live stream of the 9th meeting of the INB has just ended.

After a short delay, the recording of the meeting should be available here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9-resumed-session.html

No official documents have been published.

Also, there is no word yet on the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

They have failed to reach an agreement, but they have not yet given up.

Now is the time to work even harder!

