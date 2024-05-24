The Pandemic Treaty Negotiations Have Failed to Reach an Agreement
One battle appears to have been won (for now). The war for our health freedom continues. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon.
The final meeting of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body was held on Friday May 24, 2024. The live stream of the 9th meeting of the INB has just ended.
After a short delay, the recording of the meeting should be available here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9-resumed-session.html
No official documents have been published.
Also, there is no word yet on the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
They have failed to reach an agreement, but they have not yet given up.
Now is the time to work even harder!
They will never give up. It's about total world dominance.
Work? Harder? Nothing for the normie.
Top news, not always sure where I can help but I will pray. God will protect us