The "Pandemic Agreement" Must be Thrown on the Trash Heap of History
The WHO has finally made the official version of the "Pandemic Agreement" available. NOTHING is aGREED UNTIL EVERYTHING is aGREED.
https://rumble.com/v6tbcob-james-roguski-on-who-pandemic-agreement-exposing-corruption.html
Provisional agenda
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_1Rev1-en.pdf
WHO Pandemic Agreement: Procedural Matters
10. As the WHO Pandemic Agreement will not open for signature until certain conditions are satisfied (as further discussed in paragraph 11 below), there may be different views among Member States regarding the date on which the above-mentioned “action” is required, and what such action may be. The view could be taken that Article 20 is not a constraint, it merely states an undertaking that some sort of “action” will be taken within a time frame; it is up to each Member state to determine what that “action” could be. The sole precedent for the application of Article 20 of the WHO Constitution is the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, for which it is not recalled that any Member State raised the issue of Article 20.
Signature of the WHO Pandemic Agreement
11. In accordance with its Article 31, paragraph (2), the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be opened for signature “after adoption of the Annex described in Article 12.2 of this Agreement by the Health Assembly, at the World Health Organization Headquarters in Geneva, and thereafter at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on dates to be determined by the Health Assembly”. Therefore, the WHO Pandemic Agreement will be open for signature at a future date to be determined by the Health Assembly.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_INF9-en.pdf
The official version of the Pandemic Agreement
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_10-en.pdf
What is really going on?
A developing country delegate told TWN, “The basic foundation of the access and benefit sharing systems is that the provider country is sovereign to determine the access to genetic resources, subject to their national laws. What the developed countries are trying to do is overthrow this basic principle. They don’t want States to determine the access conditions, but their industries and other stakeholders.”
Developed countries simply want to bypass all these requirements and are forcing the developing countries to give access to pathogens and data without commitments to benefit sharing.
A developing country delegate told TWN, on condition of anonymity that “it is easy for (developed countries) to say everything in PABS is now technical and this can be left to the technical experts, because political issues are settled in Article 12. They have managed to reflect all their demands in Article 12, while most of the proposals from developing countries have been postponed to the Annex negotiations. These issues include critical questions like who should sign PABS contracts and at what time, traceability etc.”
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/100-urgent-threats-in-the-who-pandemic
Commentary on the WHO’s Draft Pandemic Agreement: Pointless Verbiage
https://brownstone.org/articles/commentary-on-the-whos-draft-pandemic-agreement-pointless-verbiage/
