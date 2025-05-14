Share

Leave a comment

https://rumble.com/v6tbcob-james-roguski-on-who-pandemic-agreement-exposing-corruption.html

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_1Rev1-en.pdf

10. As the WHO Pandemic Agreement will not open for signature until certain conditions are satisfied (as further discussed in paragraph 11 below), there may be different views among Member States regarding the date on which the above-mentioned “action” is required, and what such action may be. The view could be taken that Article 20 is not a constraint, it merely states an undertaking that some sort of “action” will be taken within a time frame; it is up to each Member state to determine what that “action” could be. The sole precedent for the application of Article 20 of the WHO Constitution is the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, for which it is not recalled that any Member State raised the issue of Article 20.

Signature of the WHO Pandemic Agreement

11. In accordance with its Article 31, paragraph (2), the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be opened for signature “after adoption of the Annex described in Article 12.2 of this Agreement by the Health Assembly, at the World Health Organization Headquarters in Geneva, and thereafter at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on dates to be determined by the Health Assembly”. Therefore, the WHO Pandemic Agreement will be open for signature at a future date to be determined by the Health Assembly.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_INF9-en.pdf