Please watch the 3 minute music video below and help spread the word:

https://rumble.com/v6yxzpy-no-pabs-music-video.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aBoUz3nuypmJ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tE5RKXV7XxU

I realize that the PABS negotiations are a complex and confusing issue.

There is A LOT of misinformation circulating throughout mainstream and alternative media regarding this issue.

At this moment in time (September 14, 2025) a number of PROPOSALS have been submitted to the Inter-Governmental Working Group (IGWG) regarding the upcoming PABS negotiations. Nothing is set in stone.

CLICK HERE to watch the IGWG meetings, which are set to resume on September 15-19, 2025.

The InterGovernmental Working Group hopes to provide an initial draft of the “PABS Annex” by December 2025. This is likely to be a compilation of the many proposals that have already been submitted.

Countries hope to conclude negotiations by the end of March 2026 in order to be able to facilitate adoption of the PABS Annex at the World Health Assembly in May 2026.

NATIONS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO SIGN THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT IF THESE PABS NEGOTIATIONS FAIL.

WE MUST MAKE THESE NEGOTIATIONS FAIL

Please take the time to listen to the recordings, watch the video and read the executive summary below. It is really important that “We the People” clearly comprehend what is really going on with these negotiations.

Please download and read the document:

Why The Pabs Negotiations Must Be Stopped Now 167KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Listen to the audio recordings and watch the video below:

1× 0:00 -47:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1× 0:00 -1:53:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The interview starts just after 30 seconds into the recording above.

If you want to work to oppose the PABS System, then contact me directly:

READ WHAT SUPPORTERS OF THE PABS SYSTEM ARE SAYING:

(I do NOT necessarily agree with the information below.)

Negotiating Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS): Recommendations and Priority Issues

Recommendations Take the time needed to get it right Less than one additional year to negotiate what has already proven to be a technically complex and politically contentious issue is likely too ambitious. Article 31 of the Pandemic Agreement makes it clear that it cannot open for signature until the PABS Annex is agreed. Accordingly, the rest of the Agreement - including, among others, provisions on pandemic prevention and access to health products - cannot enter into force until PABS is resolved, creating a clear sense of urgency. However, the tight deadline increases pressure on negotiators and may be detrimental to the quality of proposals or the inclusion of a wider range of voices. Without a workable and future-proof PABS System, the Agreement is unlikely to attract the requisite number of signatory parties and achieve its objectives. https://osf.io/preprints/socarxiv/9r3g7_v1

Negotiating Pathogen Access And Benefit Sharing (pabs) Recommendations And Priority Issues 265KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New Proposal to Empower Developing Country Manufacturers During Pandemics

Regulating pharmaceutical companies that manufacture essential health products during a public health emergency is a key flashpoint between developed and developing countries ahead of the final round of talks on the pandemic agreement. This is evident in some of the 17 submissions made to the Intergovernmental Negotiating Working Group (IGWG), which is coordinating the final phase of the talks. These talks begin on 15 September and focus on an annex to the pandemic agreement adopted at the World Health Assembly (WHA) in May. The annex deals with a pathogen access and benefit-sharing (PABS) system. It will outline how information about pathogens with pandemic potential is shared in a safe, transparent, and accountable manner, and how those who share information will benefit from products that are developed as a result. Many countries in the global South want any sharing that they do to be on condition that they get benefits from products made as a result. It stems from the bitter experience of these countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, when countries like South Africa shared details of the Omicron variant only to face travel sanctions rather than access to vaccines. Hours and hours of negotiations failed to secure agreement on PABS, which was then kicked down the road in an annex, enabling the WHA to adopt the deal. However, with less than nine months until the next WHA, it remains unclear whether member states will be able to reach a compromise. The IGWG only has about seven months of negotiating time as the PABS annex has to be completed by 17 April 2026 to meet the deadline of submission to the World Health Assembly in May 2026, according to WHO legal officer Steven Solomon. Group of Equity submission The recent submission by the Group for Equity, a powerhouse interest group of 33 developing countries, wants manufacturers that are part of the PABS system to grant the World Health Organization (WHO) “non-exclusive licenses that can be sub-licensed to manufacturers in developing countries” during a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and a pandemic. This would enable them to make vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutic products. The Group believes that manufacturers in developing countries that provide pathogen materials and sequencing information should be the primary beneficiaries of such licenses. They also want such a license to “include provision of the full regulatory dossier, technical know-how, and any necessary materials”. Two diseases – polio and mpox – are currently designated as PHEICs by the World Health Organization (WHO). If the Group’s proposal were adopted, it would mean that manufacturers in mpox hotspot countries that share information – such as the sequencing of the new mpox clades – could obtain licenses to produce any vaccines and therapeutics that develop as a result. The Group of Equity includes countries with significant capacity to produce pharmaceutical products, including Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt. Voluntary contracts Wealthier countries, primarily in Europe, now that the US is no longer part of the WHO, have sought to protect the intellectual property rights of their pharmaceutical companies and provide wide access to affordable medical products. However, the European Union’s submission to the IGWG, a mere three pages, mainly summarises what the annex should cover, rather than proposals. But it does state that the key instrument for benefit-sharing should be “contracts with participating manufacturers (which are both legally-binding and voluntarily concluded)”. Meanwhile, China has suggested that the access pharmaceutical manufacturers get to the PABS system should be “contingent” on their home country being a party to the Pandemic Agreement, as previously reported by Health Policy Watch. This would exclude US manufacturers, as the US withdrew from the WHO when the Trump administration assumed office on 20 January. According to China, the annex should “specify qualification criteria, boundaries of liability, and both financial and technical benchmarks” for manufacturers, and “make these contingent on whether their home state is a party to the Pandemic Agreement”. Aside from deciding on PABS, the IGWG will prepare the ground for the Conference of the Parties that will govern the pandemic agreement, and the terms of reference for a coordinating financial mechanism, which will help defend countries against outbreaks and pandemics. https://healthpolicy-watch.news/new-proposal-to-empower-developing-country-manufacturers-during-pandemics/

James Roguski

