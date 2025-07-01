Share

Leave a comment

Yes, the “Pandemic Agreement” was “adopted” during the 78th World Health Assembly in May 2025, but the negotiations regarding the Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System were NOT completed.

No nation can sign the agreement until the negotiations are fully completed.

The negotiations will resume July 9-10, 2025 with the first meeting of the InterGovernmental Working Group (IGWG - IggWigg)

https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/

Please realize that even if the United States is not a party to these negotiations, pharmaceutical corporations and non-profit organizations based in the United States can still participate.

“We want nothing more than to see this pandemic agreement open for signature following the World Health Assembly in 2026.” - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

The Russian Federation said that during the negotiations on the Agreement, there were “repeated attempts” to turn the agreement into a tool of coercion, a means of lobbying for the interests of certain countries' industries. Israel and Bulgaria expressed concerns on the development of the PABS system and abstained from voting on the adoption of the PA by WHA78. https://twn.my/title2/health.info/2025/hi250505.htm

FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS

DON’T FORGET -

The deadline for nations (including the United States) to REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations is JULY 19, 2025!

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment