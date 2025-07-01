The Negotiations Resume
The WHO's negotiations regarding the Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing (PABS) System for the "Pandemic Agreement" are set to resume on July 9-10, 2025.
Yes, the “Pandemic Agreement” was “adopted” during the 78th World Health Assembly in May 2025, but the negotiations regarding the Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System were NOT completed.
No nation can sign the agreement until the negotiations are fully completed.
The negotiations will resume July 9-10, 2025 with the first meeting of the InterGovernmental Working Group (IGWG - IggWigg)
Please realize that even if the United States is not a party to these negotiations, pharmaceutical corporations and non-profit organizations based in the United States can still participate.
“We want nothing more than to see this pandemic agreement open for signature following the World Health Assembly in 2026.”
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
The Russian Federation said that during the negotiations on the Agreement, there were “repeated attempts” to turn the agreement into a tool of coercion, a means of lobbying for the interests of certain countries' industries.
Israel and Bulgaria expressed concerns on the development of the PABS system and abstained from voting on the adoption of the PA by WHA78.
FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS
DON’T FORGET -
The deadline for nations (including the United States) to REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations is JULY 19, 2025!
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
RejectTheTreaty.com
RejectTheAmendments.com
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
PCRfraud.com
MaskCharade.com
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump is moving forward with 2030 inspite of saying he’s out - what a deception
James, thank you and bless you for informing us. You have worked so tirelessly to spread the word. It seems quite evident that the Powers that be” have duped We the People Again —- the US is Still in the WHO and under its rules as you know until early next year .. January 2026.
The bad actors have their ducks in a row making us believe Trump removed USA from the who. Yet another imminent lockdown is scheduled before then. They are merely trying to get our guard down with lip service. 😞. And so many are falling for it.
Yet I applaud you for your hard work.
May God bless you and All here 🙏🏻
Heres the latest as most know: the mark of the beast has started ‼️ (RFK & mandatory “health bracelets”) … Stargate (AI plus deadly ingredients from Covid mRNA vax) , Chem trail bans via laws passed in Tennessee, Florida , etc are NOT being enforced.
We are in a type of martial law. Our Constitution seems to be largely Null and Void —- the evil Globalist Banksters et al have Usurped medical freedoms, freedom of speech, and murdered billions globally — who ever is left will be pushed into modern day Jewish ghettos — remarketed as “15 minute cities “.
We are like dogs on a long chain; every day, a link is being removed and we are only going closer and closer — while those who want to focus on small milestones (removing dyes from cereals etc) are unknowingly harming our need to Reject the System — not only the WHO but those bent on further enslavement.
The politicians, the doctors who administered Covid vax/ bioweapons — they made millions and overall — trillions in US alone. They are keeping their silence as how can they live with themselves ? They must lie to themselves and others to keep their sanity - whatever is left.
We need a divine miracle. Prayer 🙏🏻 deep revival. National revival. An awakening of minds and spirits across the USA or we will face extinction soon.
I’m sorry to sound so negative — but we need a Divine Miracle. We must act as the bad ones are six steps ahead of us ..
God bless you James.
Negotiating with these terrorists is sadly what seems to be left. But I say we need to stand firm united and against these evil actors. No letters to Congress — no letters to RFK, The leadership will NOT do a dam$ thing.
We need a united prayer across America and get rid of the Fed. Fauci was just a puppet for them, Same with RFK and Musk , Trump (is this shorter trump the same as the one from 2016?) Trump is PUSHING warp speed 2.0 with his buddies who have over 500 more mRNA death shots being fast tracked …
Prayer and Action. We can’t negotiate with the WHO, with any terrorist .. it’s giving them unspoken authority over We the People. The vax has destroyed the pineal gland in the brain — 🧠. Please read articles written by leading scientists and researchers in my substack. (The destruction of the pineal gland is creating zombie like behavior, personality changes… and complicity — removing pineal gland will decrease our ability to think critically )
God bless all here and may we have the Joy of the Lord which is our strength in the midst of such dark evil spiritual attacks and Great deception.
How can we fight back. We have enough research and understanding that we are like the Jews on that train wreck heading for more mass murder — but this time it’s worse : the bad actors have their robots , AI, and more resources than we can imagine. Hence, no need for the existence of us “useless eaters”. Amazon is now using robots replacing humans and many in the know are following suit. Robots don’t need maternity leave, they don’t take breaks, they just follow commands.. and the powers that be want us to do the same with the ultimate goal of transhumanism— complete obedience and slavery to them.
Please pray. Let us all Act against all this evil. Please post suggestions as it seems our bills (Even those that became law in FLA and elsewhere) are ineffective. 🙏🏻🙏🏻