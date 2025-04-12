Share

The Joseph Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act of 2025

Representative Shane Mekeland has submitted Dr. Joseph Sansone’s mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in the Minnesota legislature.

This is the first meaningful legislation proposed that accurately refers to mRNA technology as a biological weapon.

This proposed legislation is the first in the nation that recognizes that mRNA injections are already illegal and violate existing weapons of mass destruction laws.

We need more legislators in other states to introduce this legislation too. The purpose is to get this passed somewhere and get a jurisdiction to recognize mRNA technology as the biological weapons that they obviously are.

The proposed legislation has just been submitted and has not yet been made available on the official Minnesota government website. It should be available HERE at some point in the near future.

Below is the text of the bill that was submitted by Representative Shane Mekeland.

A bill for an act relating to public safety; designating mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction; prohibiting mRNA injections and products; proposing coding for new law in Minnesota Statutes, chapter 609. BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA: Section 1. SHORT TITLE. This act may be known as the "mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act." Sec. 2. [609.7121] MRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION. Subdivision 1. Legislative intent. It is the intent of the legislature to designate mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction according to section 609.712 and to prohibit possession or distribution of the mRNA injections and products in the state. Subd. 2. Definitions. (a) For purposes of this section, the following terms have the meanings given. (b) "mRNA injections and products" means: (1) with regards to the COVID injections, mRNA or "modified" messenger RNA as related to the gene altering agents. The structure was altered by substituting two N-methyl-pseudouridine amino acids for the usual uridine components so as to elude immune destruction of the mRNA, which then allows the mRNA that produces the pathogenic Spike protein to exist within cells for a longer period of time; (2) all injections or products containing mRNA or "modified" messenger RNA; (3) any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term; or (4) nanotechnology or nanoparticles that alter genes and create a biosynthetic cell replication For the purposes of this section, mRNA does not mean naturally occurring mRNA defined as messenger ribonucleic acid that is a single-stranded molecule of RNA that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene. (c) "State or local government official" means the governor, attorney general, state attorneys, county sheriffs, and other state and local law enforcement. Subd. 3. Crime. Whoever knowingly manufactures, acquires, possesses, or makes readily accessible to another mRNA injections and products is guilty of a crime and may be sentenced as provided under section 609.712. Subd. 5. State or local government official. A state or local government official must use all lawful means necessary to enforce this section. A state or local government officialwho does not enforce or investigate a violation under subdivision 3 when provided with reasonable evidence of a violation is guilty of a crime and subject to the same penalties as a person violating that subdivision. Subd. 6. Civil action. A resident of the state may seek injunctive relief, declaratory relief, and monetary damages from the state or a state and local government official for lackof enforcement of this section. EFFECTIVE DATE. This section is effective August 1, 2025, and applies to crimes committed on or after that date.

Minnesota Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Joseph Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 68.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PLEASE read the article below for complete details:

The dam of denial now has a crack in it.

KEEP PUSHING!!

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

