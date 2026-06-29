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Under the federal weather modification reporting guidelines, the Federal government and/or contractors working for the Federal government are EXEMPT FROM REPORTING REQUIREMENTS!

READ THE FEDERAL LAW:

Title 15 § 908.2 Persons subject to reporting. Any person engaged or intending to engage in any weather modification activity in the United States shall be subject to the reporting provisions of this part. Title 15 § 908.1 Definitions. (b) Person. Any individual, corporation, company, association, firm, partnership, society, joint stock company, any State or local government or any agency thereof, or any other organization, whether commercial or nonprofit, except where acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal government. https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-15/subtitle-B/chapter-IX/subchapter-A/part-908

15 Cfr Part 908 (up To Date As Of 6 25 2026) 88.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I PROPOSE THAT THE LAW SHOULD BE AMENDED TO READ: Title 15 § 908.1 Definitions. (b) Person. Any individual, corporation, company, association, firm, partnership, society, joint stock company, any State or local government or any agency thereof, or any other organization, whether commercial or nonprofit, including, but not limited to, where acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal government.

WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?

NOTE: There is NO legal definition of the terms “geoengineering,” “climate engineering” or “solar geoengineering” in U.S. federal law. In U.S. Federal law, activities that produce artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere that are performed with the intention of modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere are referred to as: “weather modification activities”

Title 15 —Commerce and Foreign Trade

Subtitle B —Regulations Relating to Commerce and Foreign Trade

Chapter IX —National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Commerce

Subchapter A —General Regulations

Part 908 Maintaining Records and Submitting Reports on Weather Modification Activities

Below are selected definitions. The entire law is available in the PDF below.

(b) Person. Any individual, corporation, company, association, firm, partnership, society, joint stock company, any State or local government or any agency thereof, or any other organization, whether commercial or nonprofit, except where acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal government. [NOTE: FEDS do not need to report weather modification activities - this is an important point that most people are missing!! - THIS LOOPHOLE MUST BE REMOVED!!!!!!!!!] (c) Weather modification activity. Any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere. (e) Persons whose activities relate to weather modification. Persons engaged in weather modification activities or engaged in the distribution or sale of weather modification apparatus or materials known by them to be destined for use in weather modification activities. (a) The following, when conducted as weather modification activities, shall be subject to reporting: (1) Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment; (2) Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog; (3) Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere; (4) Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials; (5) Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere; [CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS] (6) Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere; [CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS] (7) Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation; or (8) Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation. (b) In addition to the activities listed above, other similar activities falling within the definition of weather modification as set forth in § 908.1 are also subject to reporting. https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-15/subtitle-B/chapter-IX/subchapter-A/part-908

15 Cfr Part 908 (up To Date As Of 6 25 2026) 88.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) DOES NOT REGULATE weather modification activities but it is obligated to collect information on such activities performed in the U.S. through the requirements for reporting in the Weather Modification and Reporting Act.

Anyone can review all of the currently available weather modification reports:

If you oppose “weather modification” then do something about it.

Look through the list above and speak out specifically against whichever projects you oppose. You can search the list by state.

Your silence is your consent.

To view all of the reports, click on the link below and then scroll down to the bottom of the page.

On its website, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also provides information about weather modification, links to the regulations, the required reporting forms, and an email address for operators to contact for assistance or to submit their reports.

https://library.noaa.gov/weather-climate/weather-modification-project-reports

Activities subject to reporting

Federal regulations detail which activities are required to be reported and what information should be provided in initial, interim, and final activity reports.

Weather modification activities are defined as : “Any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere.”

The following, when conducted as weather modification activities, shall be reported (see 15 CFR § 908.3):

Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment; Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog; Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere; [Most people refer to this as “geoengineering.”] Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials; Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere; Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere; Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation; Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation; or Other activities undertaken with the intent to modify the weather or climate, including solar radiation management activities and experiments

Initial reports of weather modification should include the planned dates of the activities, environmental and safety information, and maps of activity areas including details such as where control measurements are planned to occur.

Interim and final reports use the same form. These reports must include the amounts of any substances used and the days per month that weather modification activities took place.

The following two forms are required for those conducting weather modification:

17-4 - Initial Report on Weather Modification Activities (Approved Information collection 0684-0025)

Wxmod Form17 4 212KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

17-4A - Interim Activity Reports and Final Report (Approved Information collection 0648-0025)

Wxmod Form17 4a 174KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Under the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972, no person may engage or attempt to engage in weather modification in the U.S. without submitting a report to NOAA, and fines for knowing and willful failure to report could be up to $10,000.

The $10,000 fine established in 1971 would be over $60,000, adjusted for inflation using the 2025 gross domestic product price index.

Perhaps this aspect of the law should also be amended.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stores the reports it receives in a database, which is publicly available on the agency website. The database provides brief descriptions of reporting requirements and access to downloadable files of all available reports. These files can be searched by date range, purpose of the activity, and a project number or designator often including a two-letter state code and year. These data are submitted by the operator. Operators are required to send initial reports to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at least 10 days before their activity begins, and final reports no more than 45 days after the activity ends.

States facing water shortages, such as California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, continue to operate and fund active cloud seeding programs.

If you live in any of the states that actually conduct “weather modification activities” and you oppose such activities, then reach out to your state representatives and encourage them to pass legislation to halt such activities.

Banning weather modification (cloud seeding) in states that traditionally have never utilized weather modification is of dubious benefit and is considered by many to be a distraction from the actual problem of CONtamination TRAILS consisting of Jet Engine Exhaust Pollution (the white lines in the sky).

https://www.gao.gov/assets/880/876410.pdf

Tennessee, Florida and Louisiana have passed legislation prohibiting intentional weather modification.

Tennessee:

“The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited.” https://legiscan.com/TN/text/SB2691/2023



Florida:

Prohibits cloud seeding and other weather modification and geoengineering activities. The legislation makes unauthorized weather modification a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and fines up to $100,000. https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2025/56 https://www.flhouse.gov/Sections/Documents/loaddoc.aspx?FileName=_s0056c2.docx&DocumentType=Bill&BillNumber=0056&Session=2025 https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2025/477/Analyses/h0477z1.NRD.PDF https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2025/56/Analyses/2025s00056.en.PDF



Louisiana:

Louisiana R.S. 30:2057(A)(3)(a) A. No person shall: (3)(a) Intentionally inject, release, apply, or disperse, by any means, including by the burning of fuel in an aircraft engine, a chemical, chemical compound, substance, or apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight. https://www.legis.la.gov/legis/ViewDocument.aspx?d=1480180 https://legis.la.gov/legis/Law.aspx?d=87121 https://zerogeoengineering.com/2026/louisiana-senate-bill-189/



Several states have introduced similar bills to restrict or prohibit geoengineering and weather modification, but they have either failed to pass or explicitly exempted traditional cloud seeding used for water resource management.

https://srm360.org/us-bans/

The Disconnect with Legislative Bans

In recent years, states like Tennessee and Florida have passed laws banning “geoengineering” and “weather modification”. While these laws are often driven by public anxiety regarding the lines in the sky, they target entirely different, unrelated concepts:

Weather Modification : Localized cloud seeding utilizes aircraft to drop silver iodide (or other compounds) into existing clouds to encourage rain or snowfall over a specific area. This does NOT create long-lasting lines across the sky.

Geoengineering: This refers to large-scale, theoretical proposals to combat climate change, such as Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) to reflect sunlight. Leading atmospheric authorities, including the US EPA and NOAA, confirm that these programs are NOT deployed and no aircraft are intentionally forming contrails for this purpose.

Because normal commercial flight traffic is entirely exempt from these bans, jet aircraft will continue to fly, jet fuel will continue to be combusted, and the laws of physics will continue to dictate that visible CONtamination TRAILS will keep appearing whenever atmospheric conditions allow.

NO.

https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/Contrails#geoengineering

Banning weather modification and geoengineering will NOT stop the white lines in the sky because the white lines in the sky are NOT weather modification or geoengineering. The white lines in the sky are NOT the result of secret atmospheric spraying, geoengineering, climate engineering, cloud seeding or weather modification activities. The white lines in the sky are CONtamination TRAILS, which are a result of the massive amounts of Jet Engine Exhaust Pollution that is emitted by commercial aircraft as they travel through Ice SuperSaturated Regions.

CONtamination TRAILS are line-shaped exhaust clouds that are visible behind jet aircraft. Aircraft engine exhaust is composed of water vapor, carbon dioxide (CO2), and other emissions that are commonly found when combusting fuel, such as sulfur oxides (SOx), hydrocarbons (HC), and particulate matter.

Over 3.5 TRILLION pounds of Jet Engine Exhaust Pollution is emitted globally each year. This includes over 1 TRILLION pounds of water vapor, 350 SEPTILLION pieces of particulate matter (ultrafine soot) and approximately 900 million pounds of sulfur dioxide. The combination of these and other pollutants is what causes the white lines in the sky.

The white plumes (Aviation Induced Cloudiness) being emitted from jet engines are essentially frozen water vapor from a plane’s exhaust that has been deposited upon the pollutants emitted by the jet engine.

Since aircraft typically fly at high altitudes where it is very cold (Ice SuperSaturated Regions), the exhaust coming out of the jet engine reacts with the very cold air causing an exhaust cloud to form that you can see under certain atmospheric conditions. This occurs approximately 5% of the miles flown. The remaining 95% of the time, these Jet Engine Exhaust Pollution TRAILS are INVISIBLE.

CONtamination TRAILS are a result of jet aircraft operations and have been seen in the sky since the earliest days of air travel. If you are seeing a lot of CONtamination TRAILS in your area it is because there are a lot of jet aircraft flying overhead and the conditions at the elevation at which they are flying is conducive to Mother Nature causing their exhaust trails to be made visible.

What the White Lines Actually Are

The streaks left behind by airplanes are artificial clouds formed by basic physics and meteorology:

The Process : Jet engines burn hydrocarbon fuel, releasing massive amounts of water vapor and a complex mix of pollutants into the upper atmosphere.

The Reaction : When this exhaust hits the freezing, low-pressure air at high cruise altitudes (typically above 30,000 feet), the water vapor rapidly cools and condenses.

The Result: The condensed moisture freezes and is deposited upon tiny sulfur coated soot particles from the engine exhaust, forming enormous numbers of visible ice crystals.

Why Some Lines Linger and Spread

A common misconception is that normal trails must disappear instantly, and that lingering lines are proof of added chemicals. In reality, how long a CONtamination TRAIL remains visible depends entirely on the atmospheric conditions surrounding the plane. The added chemicals come from the massive amounts of pollutant in the jet engine exhaust.

Low Humidity : If the surrounding air is dry, the ice crystals sublimate directly back into invisible gas, causing the trail to vanish within a relatively short period of time.

High Humidity: If the air is already saturated with moisture, the ice crystals cannot sublimate. Instead, they linger, draw in more ambient moisture, and get pushed by high-altitude winds, spreading out into wide cirrus clouds that can last for hours, blocking sunlight and trapping heat below.

To learn more, visit: ProjectInHumanity.com

If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue and help work on possible solutions, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

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