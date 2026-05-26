James Roguski

James Roguski

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Ron Elfenbein's avatar
Ron Elfenbein
2d

Great job as always on a truly horrific case.... like mines

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Mrs H's avatar
Mrs H
2d

...and the real criminals still haven't been arrested!

You missed your calling, JR. You should've been a lawyer - his lawyer...

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