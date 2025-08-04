James Roguski

Barbara Charis
2h

Australia seems to be totally in the pocket of the WHO. I have friends in England i can contact...and tell them to look at this information. It is getting pretty close to the deadline of August 10th. The WHO should not be in this position to make demands. If America did not support the UN, it would not exist.

Bruce Cain
1h

Isn't it odd how the globalist agenda keeps on going regardless of the pushback? We Anti-Globalists must unite if we have any hope of prevailing.

Please share as FB has drastically limited my ability to distribute my writings. Thanks. This is the most comprehensive essay on the dangers of Trump's Genius Act that will lead to a digital ID, a cashless society, digital surveilance and a social credit score for every American. Welcome to the new age of global slavery. In the next few years they will eliminate cash and replace it with a digital wallet that the government can suspend if you don't comply with their demands. Don't want the next mRNA "gene editing" jab? Then we cut you off from you digital wallet. In the coming years you will be nothing more than a slave on a Global Plantation. Thanks Trump.

Trump's Genius Act moves us toward a Dystopian Chinese Credit and Control System

The Stablecoin Digital Currency will bring about the Globalist Great Reset

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/trumps-genius-act-moves-us-toward

