Share

Leave a comment

Please watch the video below:

BREAKING: Rebel News confirms hundreds of ostriches dead following government cull order

November 7, 2025 What began as a tense standoff in rural B.C. has ended in heartbreak — the federal government has carried out its cull order, killing hundreds of healthy ostriches. Despite evidence the flock had recovered from avian flu and was part of vital antibody research, CFIA agents executed the birds under RCMP watch. Exclusive footage obtained by Rebel News shows the aftermath of the Canadian government’s ostrich cull in British Columbia — hundreds of birds now confirmed dead. Video captured by Rebel News reporters shows what appear to be hundreds of ostriches lying lifeless in a “kill pen” built by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Witnesses report that government workers executed the birds by gunfire before covering their bodies with tarps. The ostriches were part of a healthy flock used in groundbreaking avian flu antibody research, yet the CFIA ordered their slaughter without conducting updated tests to confirm infection. The animals had reportedly recovered from illness nearly a year ago. Farmers and Canadians alike are demanding accountability for what they call a senseless, inhumane and unscientific cull. The incident has reignited national outrage over government overreach, scientific censorship, and the erosion of property rights. https://www.rebelnews.com/save_the_ostriches

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Ostrich cull complete at B.C. farm, flock of birds shot dead, CFIA says

An ostrich cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) at a farm in Edgewood, B.C., has been completed. A Global News camera operator at the scene of the Universal Ostrich Farm said gunshots were first heard around 6 p.m. on Thursday. As of Friday morning, the flock of 300 to 330 birds has been declared dead. Supporters of the farm could be heard chanting and yelling, angrily decrying the cull. In a statement on Friday, the CFIA said the birds were shot by “professional marksmen in a controlled on-farm setting. “This method is consistent with Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Medical Association recommendations and may be used as required, particularly when other methods are impractical,” the organization said. The CFIA confirmed that the farm remains quarantined under the Health of Animals Act and that disposal of the birds’ carcasses has begun. RCMP officers were on site and said no one was injured or arrested. The owners of the farm had been fighting the cull, which was ordered after an outbreak of avian flu. On Thursday, the last legal roadblock to the cull was lifted when the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear their final appeal. “The CFIA is not going to break us; the CFIA has just given us more motivation than ever to continue marching on and protect agricultural-led industry, to protect life versus death,” Katie Pasitney, a spokesperson for the Universal Ostrich Farm, said. Dave Bilinski, co-owner of the farm, told Global News on Friday morning that they don’t know what happened with the ostriches on Thursday night. “I wish we knew. They won’t let us in there to see anything,” he said. “We know that they had around 250 birds altogether in there, again, we don’t know for sure because they wouldn’t let us in for a count, they wouldn’t let us do anything.” https://globalnews.ca/news/11516647/ostrich-cull-complete-bc-farm-flock-birds-dead/

Leave a comment

More than 300 ostriches shot dead by firing squad on Canadian farm after bird flu allegations

More than 300 ostriches were shot dead by a firing squad in Canada late Thursday — ending a months-long standoff that drew in US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and New York billionaire John Catsimatidis, who had begged officials to spare the birds. The mass killing unfolded at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, hours after the Supreme Court of Canada refused to block a federal order to cull the flock following an avian flu outbreak, CBC reported. Canada apparently snubbed its neighbor to the south by refusing to spare the 330 giant birds to be used for research purposes. “That’s a real f–k you to everyone in the United States,” Catsimatidis told The Post last month. “Something smells.” The Canadian Food Inspection Agency ordered the culling to curb the spread of the avian flu after an outbreak at the farm last winter killed 69 ostriches. But a spokeswoman for the farm has insisted that the rest of the flock remained healthy. Kennedy and Catsimatidis had spent weeks urging Ottawa to halt the slaughter, arguing the birds were healthy and could aid in research on natural immunity to the virus. “Ostriches can live up to 50 years, providing the opportunity for future insights into immune longevity associated with the H5N1 virus,” Kennedy, who owns a pet emu, wrote in a May 23 letter to the CFIA co-signed by National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya and Food and Drug Administration boss Martin Makary. “The indiscriminate destruction of entire flocks … can have significant consequences, including the loss of valuable genetic stock that may help explain risk factors for H5N1 mortality,” the letter said. “This may be important for future agricultural resilience.” Witnesses said CFIA trucks and SUVs rolled into the Edgewood property around 6 p.m. local time Thursday. Men in protective suits carried equipment into the pens as supporters outside prayed and shouted for the birds. Minutes later, the sound of gunfire echoed across the farm. Farm supporter Janice Tyndall, 72, said she listened to the gunfire “intermittently for a couple hours” before she “couldn’t stomach it anymore” and left the scene. The farmer from Salmon Arm, about 125 miles north of Edgewood, said she was back in her car near the property around midnight when she heard the shooting start again. “I’m thinking, ‘they’re still shooting? How could they still be shooting?’” she told the Times Colonist. She described the sounds as a mix of “lower bangs” and others higher, “like somebody with a high-powered rifle.” Police officers secured the area and closed a road during the cull, saying their presence was needed for safety due to “weeks of threats and intimidation towards CFIA agents and contractors.” According to a police news release, the RCMP “did not otherwise take an active role in the cull.” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, who was on site Thursday, said the operation was temporarily halted for security reasons during a police shift change. “With our oversight of safety protocols, no one was injured during the dynamic portion of the CFIA operation, and no arrests were made,” he said. https://nypost.com/2025/11/07/world-news/300-ostriches-shot-dead-by-firing-squad-on-canadian-farm-after-bird-flu-allegations/

Leave a comment