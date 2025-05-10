THE BATTLE WITH THE WHO CONTINUES...
It appears that nations will NOT be able to sign the WHO's Pandemic Agreement for at least another year. The "PABS Annex" still needs to be negotiated and adopted.
Please watch the video below:
It appears that the negotiation of the Pandemic Agreement is far from over.
I have obtained two leaked documents that appear to confirm the analysis that I published HERE.
Article 12.2 of the latest (leaked) version of the Pandemic Agreement:
Article 31.2 of the latest (leaked) version of the Pandemic Agreement:
Paragraph 3 of the draft Resolution states:
Paragraph 8 of the draft Resolution states:
The above means that the Pandemic Agreement CANNOT be signed until agreement regarding the details of the PABS Annex are finalized.
It seems that that it is likely to take at least a year for the Inter-Governmental Working Group (IGWG) to finalize the PABS Annex.
It seems that nations will NOT be able to actually sign the Pandemic Agreement until the 79th World Health Assembly in May 2026.
Thank-you for your commitment and hard work!
Always remember the B&M Gates Foundation funds 88% of the WHO... the WHO is defacto the B&M Gates foundation