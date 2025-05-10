Share

It appears that the negotiation of the Pandemic Agreement is far from over.

I have obtained two leaked documents that appear to confirm the analysis that I published HERE .

Article 12.2 of the latest (leaked) version of the Pandemic Agreement:

Article 31.2 of the latest (leaked) version of the Pandemic Agreement:

Paragraph 3 of the draft Resolution states:

Paragraph 8 of the draft Resolution states:

The above means that the Pandemic Agreement CANNOT be signed until agreement regarding the details of the PABS Annex are finalized.

It seems that that it is likely to take at least a year for the Inter-Governmental Working Group (IGWG) to finalize the PABS Annex.

It seems that nations will NOT be able to actually sign the Pandemic Agreement until the 79th World Health Assembly in May 2026.

Pandemic Agreement April 25, 2025 373KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Resolution Zero Draft Wha78 April 25, 2025 242KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

