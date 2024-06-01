Share

All times below are for Geneva, Switzerland.

Watch the live stream and/or the recordings of the World Health Assembly meetings here:

https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh

Download all the documents here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha77.html

UPDATE AT 10am Pacific:

Important news heads-up on upcoming developments during the final hours of the 77th World Health Assembly

Update on pandemic preparedness and response (INB, IHR)

This is to inform you that the programme of work for the final day of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly (WHA) has been updated and can be found in the Daily Journal N°6.

The Plenary will meet at 18.00 CEST in Room XIX to adopt the reports of the two committees and the decisions and resolutions approved during the WHA77 (see the list in the Daily Journal N°6), except those related to items 13.3 (IHR) and 13.4 (INB).

The Plenary will suspend its work to allow Committee A to meet at 19.00 in Room XX (approximate) to receive the texts agreed in the drafting group on items 13.3 (IHR) & 13.4 (INB).

The Plenary will resume at or before 21.00 to consider the report of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (A77/10) (Item 13.4) and a draft text on the pandemic agreement concerning the future mandate of the INB.

The Plenary will also take up the report (A77/9) of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (Item 13.3) and the package of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005), and will then close the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. Dr Tedros’s remarks will be sent to the media.

Watch the WHA77 live webcast.

The Health Assembly will close no later than Saturday, 1 June 2024, as decided by the Executive Board at its 154th session.

International Lawyers Press Conference

We Are The Change Rally

