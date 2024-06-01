The 77th WHA is still NOT Over
I encourage everyone to watch the final hours of the 77th World Health Assembly. The final session of Committee A is scheduled to begin at 10am Pacific, 11am Mountain, Noon Central and 1pm Eastern.
All times below are for Geneva, Switzerland.
Watch the live stream and/or the recordings of the World Health Assembly meetings here:
https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh
Download all the documents here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha77.html
UPDATE AT 10am Pacific:
Important news heads-up on upcoming developments during the final hours of the 77th World Health Assembly
Update on pandemic preparedness and response (INB, IHR)
This is to inform you that the programme of work for the final day of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly (WHA) has been updated and can be found in the Daily Journal N°6.
The Plenary will meet at 18.00 CEST in Room XIX to adopt the reports of the two committees and the decisions and resolutions approved during the WHA77 (see the list in the Daily Journal N°6), except those related to items 13.3 (IHR) and 13.4 (INB).
The Plenary will suspend its work to allow Committee A to meet at 19.00 in Room XX (approximate) to receive the texts agreed in the drafting group on items 13.3 (IHR) & 13.4 (INB).
The Plenary will resume at or before 21.00 to consider the report of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (A77/10) (Item 13.4) and a draft text on the pandemic agreement concerning the future mandate of the INB.
The Plenary will also take up the report (A77/9) of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (Item 13.3) and the package of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005), and will then close the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. Dr Tedros’s remarks will be sent to the media.
Watch the WHA77 live webcast.
The Health Assembly will close no later than Saturday, 1 June 2024, as decided by the Executive Board at its 154th session.
International Lawyers Press Conference
We Are The Change Rally
ExitTheWHO.com
ExitTheWHO.org
THESE EVILS ARE UPGRADED TO MAYHEM = Mayhem is a noun that means a situation in which there is little or no order or control1. It can also refer to needless or willful damage or violence23, or the criminal offense of willfully maiming, disabling, or disfiguring a person24. Mayhem implies infliction of violent injury on a person or thing4or a state of violent disorder or riotous confusion4. SOLUTION UNITE WITH GOD AND LIKE MINDED PRAY AND PREP
Enough with begging them for our lives! Don’t you know that they are laughing at us as we fantasize that they are actually negotiating? With few exceptions, the United States controls the entire world, therefore the US controls the UN, WHO, NATO, WEF. Everything. The United States controls everything.
AND THE UNITED STATES is EVIL. There you have it in a nutshell. That’s where you need to look, not the WHO. It’s a simple plan to extract every ounce of wealth from you, enslave you with debt, and euthanize you when they’ve bled you dry. They hate us, want everything we have, and they want us dead. Peace comes from Jesus grace alone. Know what you’re going to do when they come for you. Prepare to defend yourself.