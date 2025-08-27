James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Mcgarver's avatar
Michelle Mcgarver
21h

Add the patriot act to that, my senator told me he would end it on video but yet has failed me. You know we are still under Emergency Powers from 9/11/2001 lol

Thanks for all you do James!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap's avatar
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap
21h

This ^ really needs attention!!! ^ listen for 5 mins. Blues passed a bill, Reds snuck an ‘add on,’ that is REALLY BAD! For ALL of US, This is beyond despicable. We have a very short time to react..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture