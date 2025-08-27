Share

Please watch BOTH of the interviews below to understand why the PREP Act needs to be REPEALED!

Backup video:

https://rumble.com/v6y4b8u-repeal-the-prep-act-with-james-roguski.html

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

If you have any questions about the postcards below, please call James Roguski at 310-619-3055.

Print out and send the postcards below to your Congressional Representative and to both of your Senators:

Print both sides of the three postcards below (back to back) on card stock. Cut them into three separate postcards. Sign the front of each of the three postcards. Add your return address to each of the three postcards. Use the links below to identify your Congressional House Representative and your two Senators. Visit their websites to find their mailing addresses and enter their addresses on to the appropriate postcards. Stick a stamp on each of the three postcards and mail them!

Prep Act Postcard Message 47.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Prep Act Postcard Fillable 64.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Print out BOTH sides of the post card (back to back) on CARD STOCK.

Cut the page into 3 individual post cards. You can then mail the 3 postcards - one to your Congressional Representative and one each to both of the Senators from your state.

YOU CAN ALSO send additional copies to each of their local offices and you can send the postcards as many times as you like.

I believe it is best if you address the postcards by hand, as shown below…

You can also edit the PDF and type in your return address and the addresses for your Congressional Representative and two Senators.

You can also fill in the addresses for your Congressional Representative and both of your Senators within the PDF and then print multiple copies of the pre-addressed postcards and give them to people who reside in your Congressional district to make it easier for them.

They will only need to sign the card, add their return address and a stamp and send it through the Postal Service.

If you live in any of the Congressional Districts listed below, your Congressional Representative has already so-sponsored H.R.4388.

Call them and thank them for taking the desired action. Don’t send them a post card asking them to do something that they have already done.

While it is important to reach out to your Congressional Representative to let them know that you want them to co-sponsor H.R. 4388, it is also important to thank those members of Congress who have already done so.

Everyone across the entire United States (regardless of where you live) is encouraged to make a phone call to each and every one of the Congressional Representatives listed below in order to thank them for supporting the effort to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

Call the Representatives below to thank them for supporting H.R. 4388 and ask how YOU can help THEM!

Call Representative Thomas Massie (KY-04) to thank him for sponsoring H.R. 4388:

Washington, DC Office 202-225-3465

Northern Kentucky Office 859-426-0080

LaGrange Office 502-265-9119

Call Representative Paul Gosar (AZ-09) to thank him for being the original co-sponsor for H.R. 4388:

Washington, DC Office 202-225-2315

Goodyear, Arizona Office 623-707-0530

Call Representative Warren Davidson (OH-08) to thank him for co-sponsoring H.R. 4388:

Washington, D.C. Office 202-225-6205

Butler County District Office 513-779-5400 and 937-339-1524

Hamilton County District Office 513-779-5400

The list above will be updated as additional Congressional Representatives co-sponsor H.R. 4388.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4388/cosponsors

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

