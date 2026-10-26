James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darren Giroux's avatar
Darren Giroux
5d

Those that say we need to allow SRM and regulate it must not understand the implications. Has the FDA been successful? No, "foods" are now less healthy and more ultra processed than they've ever been. Has the EPA protected the enviroment? No, it allows corporations to destroy entire ecosystems for profit while it goes after the little guy. Has the CDC protected Americans health? No, Americans are sicker and more "medicated" than they've ever been. Have any of the numerous acronym agencies actually made the lives of average Americans better? Or are they used as cudgels to beat the average citizen down with? Would another agency with a new acronym or an existing one with new powers make SRM any better? History says NO. It would simply give corporations another avenue of bribery and regulatory capture. It would allow the official creation an entirely unnecessary industry. And simply compound the already existing problem of geoengineering start-ups lobbying the government for money. Money it doesn't have in the first place. (Trillions in debt) When will people learn; all regulatory agencies do is legalize the actions of big guys (corporations) and stifle the little guys (all of us). Every single one of them have failed to conform to their stated purpose. How is more regulation the answer to an already vastly overregulated nation? An outright ban is the far safer, much more simplified option. The nation already has numerous law enforcement agencies and aviation regulators that would be responsible for enforcing an outright ban. No need to create any new ones. The risks of SRM, which are MANY, would be mitigated. There are no good reasons to employ geoengineering. Those who desire to make money doing it should "get a real job" so to speak. And stop trying to get the government to allow them to further destroy the Earth for profit.

Reply
Share
2 replies by James Roguski and others
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
4d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture