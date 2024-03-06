Share

On behalf of the dead and dying, and those that will die in the future, and for the preservation of the human race, the Petitioner seeks an order of mandamus, requiring the Respondents to immediately prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the State of Florida. This mandamus also seeks to compel Respondents to seize all vials of Covid 19 injections and all mRNA nanoparticle injections, and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

https://rumble.com/v4hii22-florida-writ-of-mandamus-to-stop-the-shots.html

An extraordinary writ commanding an official to perform a ministerial act that the law recognizes as an absolute duty and not a matter for the official's discretion; used only when all other judicial remedies fail.

The legal term amicus curiae is a Latin phrase that literally means “friend of the court.” The term is used to refer to a legal brief, called an amicus brief that may be filed with an appellate court, including a supreme court, by a party not involved with a current case, but in support of one side or another on the legal issue at hand.

Please submit an Amicus Brief in support of Dr. Joseph Sansone’s submission of an Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus to the Florida Supreme Court to #StopTheShots.

The distribution of COVID-19 injections (hereafter referred to as ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections) must be halted immediately in the State of Florida. COVID-19 injections have caused countless deaths, permanent injury, and disability. We intend to demonstrate to the court that; 1- the COVID-19 injections are dangerous, 2 – it is the duty of the Governor and Attorney General to act immediately to prohibit their distribution, 3 – it is incumbent on this Court to compel the Governor and Attorney General to act immediately.

It is well-established that the FDA clinical trials for the COVID-19 injections were not designed to clinically or statistically demonstrate that the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections prevent infection, prevent transmission, or protect against disease, hospitalizations, and death.

Pfizer also states in their approved biological license that they don’t know how their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In Pfizer’s August 23, 2021 approval of their biological license application, Pfizer’s approved application even states, “Missing Information: Vaccine Effectiveness.”

Moderna’s January 4, 2022, FDA approval is also missing “Vaccine Effectiveness.”

The evidence demonstrates that due to shedding, COVID-19 injections pose a risk of harm, including death and disability, to all Floridians whether ‘vaccinated’ or ‘unvaccinated’.

On January 3, 2024, the Florida Department of Health called for the halt of the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in human beings, with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo, specifically stating, “DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome… If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed.

A massive mass media and government campaign promoting ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ as safe and effective ‘vaccines’ to prevent infection targeted Florida’s population of approximately 22 million people. This campaign narrative was false and misleading and has led to numerous deaths, permanent injury, and disability.

Every Floridian, including members of this Court, and likely the Respondents, were lied to – COVID-19 injections are not safe, nor are they effective.

On approximately October 6, 2023, the Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody received demand letters via certified mail, along with a flash drive, providing ample evidence of a public health hazard and potential law violations to prohibit the distribution of Covid 19 injections and mRNA injections, as well as evidence of potential crimes to be investigated. In addition, all 20 State Attorneys, and all 67 County Sheriffs were provided this evidence via email.

On February 16, 2024, Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashly Moody received demand letters via certified mail requiring immediate action to enforce the aforementioned laws and to prohibit the distribution of these weapons of mass destruction in the State of Florida in order to protect the public.

Article IV, § 1(a) Florida Constitution states, “The governor shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed”. Shall is an imperative command, indicating that it is mandatory that the Governor execute the laws, not discretionary.

Article IV, § 4(b) Florida Constitution provides that “The attorney general shall be the chief state legal officer. Therefore, the Attorney General is equally bound to enforce the laws of the State of Florida. The Attorney General is also a state officer, and it is proper for this court to assert its jurisdiction.

The petitioner seeks to compel Respondents to take mandatory, required action within a legally permissible range and they are required by law to do so.

Due to the extraordinary nature of the crimes committed against the civilian population in the State of Florida, and the threat that continued distribution of COVID-19 injections will cause further death and disability, and the potential threat posed to the future existence of the human race itself, this Court must act immediately to prevent further harm.

