James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
3h

Praying this is fought successfully all the way through the Supreme Court!!! 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3hEdited

The majority of 56% of the people now see the mRNA as causing death...and it won't be long until people realize Big Pharma is an industry into the selling of products to make money...and their products don't work! They break down the internal organs, as they are lab-created substances...designed to make money for the provider. the only thing which belongs in the bloodstream...nutrients from unprocessed healthy food...They create health and energy. Too simple and won't put big bucks into anyone's pocket.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture