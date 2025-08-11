Share

This PETITION is different than any other “petition” you have ever seen before.

Please read this entire article in order to comprehend how THIS IS MUCH MORE THAN JUST A PETITION. This is an organizing tool to create a permanent and inter-connected network of activists across the United States.

GET THE DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

Please watch the videos and listen to the audio below:

https://rumble.com/v6xau3s-repeal-the-prep-act-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-s02e18.html

DISCUSSING THE PREP ACT WITH JEREMIAH HOSEA:

Invite other people to sign the petition:

Invite everyone you possibly can to visit this page and encourage them to sign the petition to REPEAL The PREP Act.

If you feel that there are not yet enough signatures on the petition from your Congressional District and/or your state for the petition to be as effective as you would like it to be, THEN GO OUT AND GET MORE SIGNATURES IN YOUR AREA!!!

The text of the petition that you are encouraged to sign is below:

I strongly encourage you to support legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT. The PREP Act clearly violates the United States Constitution and the unalienable rights of the people that are supposed to be guaranteed by the Bill of Rights in many, many ways. All of the existing PREP Act declarations providing lawsuit and liability protection for “covered persons” who manufacture, distribute, promote and administer “covered countermeasures” must be REVOKED. The PREP Act was attached to the end of H.R. 2863, the "Department of Defense, Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and Pandemic Influenza Act, 2006" at the last minute, under very questionable circumstances, and over the objections of many prominent members of Congress. The PREP Act was signed into law by President George W. Bush on December 30, 2005. The PREP Act does not provide adequate compensation for the harms that have been caused by “covered countermeasures.” The PREP Act has led to a state of lawlessness in which those who manufacture, distribute, promote and administer “covered countermeasures” have been literally able to get away with murder and have received an enormous profit with absolutely no accountability for their actions. The only solution to the problems that have been caused by the PREP Act is for Congress to pass legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT. I strongly encourage you to support legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

Use the links below to identify your Congressional District:

https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

https://ziplook.house.gov/htbin/findrep_house

Please enter your Congressional district in the format OH-14, TN-03, etc.

If you have already signed the petition, there is no need to sign it again. I encourage everyone to download the latest version of the petition below to ensure that your signature has been properly recorded.

Yes, people from outside the United States may also show their support and sign the petition. Over 300 people have already done so.

If you have any difficulties in determining your Congressional district, please contact me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055.

Please invite others to sign the petition.

FULL TRANSPARENCY:

Quite frankly, I am fed up with “activist” organizations that collect “signatures” for their “petitions,” only to then be bombarded by endless requests for donations while not a damn thing happens as a result of the “petition.”

In many cases, petitions are a big scam that is designed to siphon off activist’s data, time, energy and money.

Where does the petition go?

Does it ever get delivered?

Who signed the petition?

More importantly, who did NOT sign the petition?

Is it all done digitally and do the government officials simply ignore it?

Does it ultimately have any effect at all? Does it do any good?

Does it help activists to achieve their goals, or does it merely build the donor base of the organization pretending to support the “petition.”

Does it serve to help activists get better connected and better organized?

This petition will be a living, growing, interactive document that will always be openly available for everyone to download and SUBMIT DIRECTLY to their Representative in the House and to both of their Senators at any time.

As the number of signatures increases, everyone, everywhere will be able to download the most current version of the “petition,” print it out and physically deliver it to THEIR Representative in the House and to both of their Senators.

Yes, you may also deliver it digitally.

Everyone can download the latest version of the petition to REPEAL THE PREP ACT which includes the names of all the people who have already signed the petition.

When will the petition be delivered to Congress?

The petition will be delivered when YOU deliver it to your Representative in the House and to both of your Senators.

YOU get to deliver the petition to your Representative and both of your Senators whenever you want!

YOU can download the petition anytime and deliver it to your public servants whenever YOU decide to take action. YOU can print it out and deliver it in person or you can send it electronically.

Your information will NEVER be sold.

You will NEVER receive requests for donations.

YOU will always be able to see the most up-to-date version of the petition to Congress and

YOU will be able to download and deliver the petition to your public servants whenever you wish.

CURRENT SIGNATORIES:

3,000+ signatures from people in all 50 States and 95% of all Congressional Districts plus 400+ people from 40 countries around the world.

Petition With Signatories Update #41 August 7, 2025 1.95MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THIS IS THE HEART OF THE EFFORT TO ORGANIZE AMERICANS TO TAKE ACTION.

There is an enormous amount of very important information in the PDF document above. Please download the PDF above and review the information that it contains.

If you want to be listed in the document above as a “Leader” or contact person for your state, or for your Congressional District, reach out to me (James Roguski) anytime.

If you have any questions, call me at 310-619-3055.

James Roguski

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

