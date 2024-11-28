Share

If you live near Geneva, please attend the rally to support Reiner Fuellmich on Saturday November 30, 2024.

If you live elsewhere, please share this article all over the internet so that people who do live near Geneva may have an opportunity to learn about this event.

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v5tvm08-set-reiner-fuellmich-free.html

An Open Letter to President Donald J. Trump November 19th 2024

Subject: Scandal in German Justice - Californian Attorney tortured in German Prison

Dear President Trump,

Please let me bring to your attention an enormously serious case of miscarriage of justice and its abuse including torture.

My name is Daisy Papp, and I am presenting to you the case of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, an attorney at law in the state of California and in Germany.

As an internationally recognized and globally respected advocate, always committed to humanity and justice, Dr. Fuellmich has educated millions of people worldwide. Dr. Fuellmich is loved and respected for his honesty, integrity and tireless research into the causes of the global Covid-19 pandemic. In more than 400 interviews with experts from various fields, his co-founded Corona Investigative Committee and the live broadcasts of his ICIC International Crimes Investigative Committee, Dr. Fuellmich has shed light on the serious crimes against humanity.

After speaking out about the crimes against humanity, Dr. Fuellmich has been unlawfully held in pre-trial detention in the German high-security prison in Rosdorf for 14 months after being kidnapped from Mexico and deported to Germany against his will, without an extradition order and in violation of his human rights. Dr. Fuellmich has even been held in solitary confinement and is subjected to severe abuse, including torture, on a daily basis.

I kindly ask you to read the detailed outline and background of Dr. Fuellmich’s case, attached to this letter.

Dr. Fuellmich is an innocent man who is being denied a fair and just hearing.

He must be released immediately and unconditionally.

I am sure that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is friends with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, can attest that Dr. Fuellmich is a man of unwavering moral integrity, of great value to you and your Presidency.

Dr. Fuellmich must be freed now to continue serving humanity to the highest degree.

Thank you very much for your attention.

Yours sincerely,

Daisy Papp

Founder, CEO/President

Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

DaisyPapp.com

Dear Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.,

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

Please do all that you can to speak out in support of freedom and the due process of law for our mutual friend, Reiner Fuellmich.

Support for Reiner Fuellmich:

Reiner Fuellmich is a political prisoner and he is meant to be an example to terrorize any other freedom seekers and reformers who pose a threat to the global predators. He is suffering the same political treatment that many of the January 6 political prisoners are, isolation, solitary confinement, lack of fundamental care (medical, adequate warmth, exercise and more). The totalitarians are ratcheting down the pressure. They want to terrorize and demoralize and create apathy by their oppression, by their toxic poisons, by their cruelty. They want us to give up. Never give up. Never stop resisting. The evil ones have NOT won yet, unless we give up. May God protect Reiner Fuellmich and his wife and their advocates during this terrible time. and may God give us all courage to stand tall and demand liberty. ~ Ginger Ross Breggin https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/here-is-the-dossier-on-the-fuellmich (comment)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

Postcards and cards allowed

No glitter on the envelops

No stamps or money in the envelops

No books or other objects - not permitted,

Nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

Put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

For donations for legal and other expenses:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Reiner Fuellmich has been in pre-trial detention for over one year, even though the maximum length of pre-trial detention in Germany is 6 months!

Reiner’s treatment has been absurd:

Sketch by Kerstin Heusinger

SOURCE: https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/for-reiner-from-france-with-love

DR. REINER FUELLMICH – case outline and background

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, 66, has been a trial lawyer in Germany and California for the past 30 years. He has always defended consumers and small and medium-sized businesses against large corporations, such as financial giant Deutsche Bank (mortgage fraud), Kühne & Nagel (bribes), and Volkswagen (emissions scandal). Dr. Fuellmich himself had previously worked for Deutsche Bank and defines it as “one of the largest criminal organizations”.

July 2020

During the COVID “pandemic”, Dr. Fuellmich formed the “Corona Ausschuss” (CIC, Corona Investigative Committee), an independent committee and online broadcast, for scientists and experts critical of the government’s Corona narrative to voice their views and scientific findings. Dr. Fuellmich made several attempts to file a class action lawsuit abroad (in the USA, New Zealand, South Africa and twice in Canada) against the government’s crimes against humanity and violation of human rights, the damage caused by the Corona measures and in particular against the use of the PCR test as a diagnostic tool, which is demonstrably unsuitable for diagnosis.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich conducted a vast series of interviews (approx. 400) and consulted nearly 150 scientists and experts from around the world in all fields, amongst which were:

Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier,

Dr. Peter McCullough, American cardiologist

Dr. Mike Yeadon (former vice-president of Pfizer)

Dr. Judy Mikovits (scientist)

Dr. Robert Malone (American biochemist and pioneer of the mRNA technology) and many others.

Dr. Fuellmich's investigations led to the conclusion that the COVID “emergency” was never about public health, as there was no pandemic. If anything, one can speak of a “PCR test pandemic”.

According to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, the PCR test was the fundamental point on which allegations of intentional wrongdoing by the governments of most nations worldwide could be based.

Dr. Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, aware of the seizure of bank accounts of prominent physicians who had spoken up against the Corona measures, feared the imminent threat of their bank accounts being confiscated by the German government (as was done to the Canadian truck drivers in early 2022). In order to safeguard the funds which had been raised by private donations, Dr. Fuellmich and V. Fischer decided to purchase gold for the value of one million Euros which in the meantime reached a new unprecedented all- time-high.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Mrs. Viviane Fischer also each took a personal loan in order to temporarily secure the funds: €700,000 (Dr. Fuellmich) and €100,000 (V. Fischer). The loan agreements were made in writing by way of signed contracts.

In that same period, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had put his home in Göttingen/Germany up for sale. The property was expected to sell for €1.350.000. From the beginning, Dr. Fuellmich made it clear that the proceeds from the sale of his home would be used to repay the loan.

Summer of 2022

Dr. Fuellmich left Germany and spent several weeks in the USA where he embarked upon the “Crimes against Humanity” speaking tour, together with Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Richard Fleming and Patrick Wood.

September 2, 2022

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s absence from Germany led to some dissension among the members of the Corona Committee. Viviane Fischer who, together with Dr. Fuellmich was the most active member of the committee, ousted Dr. Fuellmich from the committee without forewarning. In that Corona Investigative Committee live broadcast meeting V. Fischer informed the public and other participants of the Corona Investigative Committee that there were some irregularities which needed to be clarified, and that the Corona Investigative Committee would continue without Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich only learned of his exclusion after the fact.

September 21, 2022

Viviane Fischer publicly announces, through the same CIC live broadcast (Corona Investigative Committee), that Dr. Fuellmich had embezzled €700,000, not mentioning her own loan.

Since early 2021

Justus Hoffman and Antonia Fischer, who were also members of the CIC in July 2020 had no longer been part of CIC (Corona Investigative Committee), but were informed of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s alleged malfeasance by Viviane Fischer in May or June 2022. Together, and joined by former member of parliament, Wolfgang Wodarg, they publicly discussed Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s alleged crime during a couple of CIC (Corona Investigative Committee) live broadcasts, without offering Dr. Reiner Fuellmich the opportunity to address the allegations.

Shortly thereafter, Dr. Fuellmich started his own new project: the ICIC (International Crimes Investigative Committee) which is still active to this day.

Viviane Fischer repaid her loan in installments, starting in mid-August 2022 and ending in October 2022.

Since Dr. Fuellmich knew his bank accounts could be frozen, he delegated Marcel Templin (attorney, partner of Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer) to manage and supervise (1) a class action project which Dr. Fuellmich had been working on; and (2) the sale of his home in Göttingen.

September - October 2022

Upon the sale of Dr. Fuellmich's home, only about €140,000 of the €1,345,000 sales proceeds were transferred to Dr. Fuellmich. The other €1,158,000 was – unbeknownst to Dr. Fuellmich – transferred to the account of Marcel Templin, making it impossible for Dr. Fuellmich to pay back the loan to the CIC (Corona Investigative Committee). This led the way for Antonia Fischer, Justus Hoffman and Marcel Templin to press criminal charges against Dr. Fuellmich, accusing him of having embezzled funds from the CIC (Corona Investigative Committee).

To date, neither the State Prosecutor, nor Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffman have made any attempt to retrieve the money from Templin.

An initial attempt to prosecute Dr. Fuellmich for embezzling donations had failed when two Chief State prosecutors (one in Göttingen, one in Berlin) found that the money had been properly used according to the stated objectives and activities described on the CIC website: providing free (COVID-19) information through online broadcasts. The charges were dismissed by the at-that-time senior public prosecutor of Göttingen, Reinicke, who declared that there were “insufficient grounds for investigating Dr. Fuellmich”.

The three Berlin accusers (Antonia Fischer, Justus Hoffmann, and Marcel Templin) filed criminal charges against Dr. Fuellmich. Senior public prosecutor Reinicke was substituted by Simon Phillip John, a young and less-experienced prosecutor, who was transferred from Hannover to Göttingen and moved the case ahead.

The accusations (18 in total) were submitted to him by Justus Hoffman, Antonia Fischer and their law practice partner, Marcel Templin. State prosecutor John was in frequent email and telephone contact with Hoffman, Templin and Antonia Fischer, as well as with Viviane Fischer.

Dr. Fuellmich’s “DEPORTATION” and arrest

September / October 2023

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had traveled to England to interview a former British Secret Service agent.

Upon his return to the United States, he was denied entry, no doubt due to his activities exposing the true nature of the COVID emergency measures.

Denied entry into the U.S., Dr. Fuellmich and his wife went to Mexico where he continued to work and where they remained for a few months while attempting to resolve the many problems which had since arisen.

As the Fuellmich’s had lost their passports, they applied for new ones and were instructed by the German Embassy in Mexico to go to Tijuana to pick up their new passports.

Told that the German Consulate was closed for remodeling, Dr. Fuellmich and his wife were instructed to go directly to the Tijuana Airport and meet there with the German Consul to pick up their new passports.

Once at the airport, Dr. Fuellmich was met by six immigration officials, and taken into custody on the premise of his travel documents being out of order. His wife was also detained, but released the following day and was allowed to remain in Mexico, where she resides to this day.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was put on a flight to Mexico City, and then on another flight to Frankfurt (paid for by the German government). He was arrested immediately upon arrival despite there being NO international arrest warrant, NOR a formal extradition request.

This means that Dr. Fuellmich was abducted under false pretenses.

Note:

Under §144 of the Mexican Immigration Law, Article 144, the only basis for expulsion from Mexico are:

Entering the country with false documents

Illegally reentering the country after having previously been deported

Being convicted of a crime which endangers national security, or being under investigation for any such crime.

None of the expulsion conditions listed are applicable in Dr. Fuellmich's case. Dr. Fuellmich and his wife were in Mexico completely legally. Had the secret services and the prosecutor's office asked for his extradition in order to legally arrest him in Mexico, Dr. Fuellmich and his lawyers would have been heard by the Mexican authorities in the context of extradition proceedings.

The false accusations of public prosecutor John and the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office would have emerged during the extradition proceedings in Mexico, as well as the fact that the entire operation was staged. The extradition would never have taken place and the German Secret Services as well as the German authorities would have been discredited internationally, as is happening now by way of international publications.

One of the most respected German professors of criminal law, Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. BerndSchünemann, commented on this problem in the journal Goltdammer's Archiv für Strafrecht. [1]

“Detention initiated by abduction is a deprivation of liberty that violates the fundamental right under Article 2.2 sentence 2 of the Basic Law.

It is also generally recognized that the kidnapping of an accused, organized by law enforcement authorities of one state [ed. in this case, Göttingen Public Prosecutor's Office in

cooperation with the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the Lower Saxony

State Criminal Police Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office] on the territory of

another state constitutes an offence contrary to international law, which obliges the

abducting state [Germany] to return the abductee at the request of the injured

state [Mexico].”

October 13, 2023

A week after his arrest in Frankfurt, Dr. Fuellmich was transported to the high-security prison in Rosdorf, Germany, where he remains even today (14 months) in pre-trial custody. The maximum length of pre-trial detention in Germany is 6 months.

All motions to have him released on bail were rejected.

In the course of the 14 months since his arrest, to date there have been 38 hearings, many of which recessed after barely two hours.

Of the initial 18 charges made against Dr. Fuellmich, only one remains: that regarding the personal loans.

April 2, 2024

Defense lawyer Christof Miseré presented to the court a dossier authored by the German Secret services. This dossier, leaked to Miseré by a whistleblower, contains an order given in 2021 to find, or alternatively “create” grounds to criminally prosecute Dr. Fuellmich, and demonstrates that Reiner Fuellmich was already under special surveillance as far back as 2021. The dossier states that Dr. Fuellmich must be stopped at all costs, that a case must be “constructed” against him, and how this must be achieved:

"The attribution or the possibility of obtaining a politically exposed position must be prevented by any means provided for by the rule of law. Recruitment and involvement of trusted persons amongst Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's closest circle is recommended. It is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. This includes collaboration, therefore, of prosecutors and the preparation of charges in case of proven violations of the law. All necessary constructions must be evaluated and suitable third parties recruited.

The activities of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich represent a complex challenge for security authorities which requires a coordinated and multi-level response. The implementation of the recommended measures should contribute towards preventing his political rise and protect the security and democratic values of the Federal Republic of Germany."

April – May 2024

Despite the written and signed loan contracts presented to the court, Judge Carsten Schindler declares that he does not consider the money in question as personal loans.

Judge Schindler subsequently stated that Dr. Fuellmich did not have the right to access the funds. The judge later acknowledged that Dr. Fuellmich had the right to access these funds, but then the judge decided that the loan contracts had no official status and should be considered invalid.

May 3, 2024

Judge Schindler declares that facts were already clear to him and that he intended to convict Dr. Fuellmich at all costs. He stated that there was no need to hear the testimonies of other witnesses for the defense.

Up to that point, the witnesses allowed to testify were almost exclusively those of the prosecution.

The key witness, namely Marcel Templin (one of Dr. Fuellmich's accusers, into whose bank account the money from the sale of Dr. Fuellmich’s home ended up) was not called to testify.

A 6-week stay of proceedings was granted, until June 10.

May - June 2024

Immediately following his hearing on May 3, Dr. Fuellmich was denied his hour of outdoor activity and was put in solitary confinement. He spent the entire weekend in solitary confinement and was prohibited from contacting either his lawyers or his wife. (Note: Hundreds, who follow the unjust case against Dr. Fuellmich, came together on May 3rd 2024 outside the Rosdorf prison to honor Dr. Fuellmich on his 66th birthday. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was isolated and did not notice any celebrations that occurred outside the high-security prison.)

From June 10, 2024 onwards

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is escorted by armed security officers in armored vehicles from the prison to the court and back. He is handcuffed, shackled, and invited to wear a bulletproof vest (which Dr. Fuellmich declines to wear).

During the frequent breaks in the hearings, Dr. Fuellmich is again handcuffed, shackled, and led to a “cellar” below the courtroom until the hearing resumes.

Following the hearings and upon his return to the penitentiary, he is completely stripped and must undergo a body search.

It was aggressively requested of him to give a blood sample, for an alleged case of tuberculosis in the prison. Dr. Fuellmich steadfastly refused to be injected by needle or to undergo any medical procedure for any purpose.

June 11, 2024

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is once again put in solitary confinement, where he remains to this day. Mr. D., the deputy director in charge of pre-trial detention, ordered his complete isolation on the grounds that his legal advice to other detainees could incite them to revolt.

Dr. Fuellmich is strictly forbidden to speak to any other inmate. He is forced to eat alone. He is not permitted to use the gym. His daily walk in the courtyard has to be done alone. The one hour-long walk is suspended if he is caught communicating with another inmate, even if it is only a wave of the hand. If he so much as exchanges a greeting with a fellow inmate through the bars of a window, even if he just nods his head, both inmates are punished immediately. All disciplinary measures are imposed without giving reasons and without the possibility of appeal.

Dr. Fuellmich has no internet access, no computer and no cell phone. He is only allowed to watch TV.

He can only use the telephone when the other inmates have returned to their cells.

His only contact with the outside world is with his lawyer and the 3 hours per month for visits or phone calls with his family.

July 10, 2024

Judge Schindler, in an attempt to force the defense into concluding the trial, assigns Dr. Fuellmich an additional public defender, Tobias Pohl. The defense opposes this assignment, since Dr. Pohl was not at all familiar with the case and in fact had never met with Dr. Fuellmich.

It is also revealed that dossiers were currently being compiled against the lawyers involved in the proceedings (Katja Wörmer, Christof Miseré).

July 31, 2024

Judge Schindler orders that all future motions and submissions of the defense will only be accepted by the court in writing (self-reading procedure). This violates the rules of the Court Constitution Act and the EU Convention on Human Rights:

“The principle of public proceedings is laid down in section 169 (1) sentence 1 of the German Court Constitution Act (GVG). According to this norm, the oral main proceedings before the court, including the pronouncement of judgments and decisions, are public. Further legal bases that prescribe the principle of public proceedings are Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and Article 14 (1) sentence 2 of the UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. In addition, § 272 no. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO) presupposes the principle of publicity.”

In doing this, the district court actively prevents the public from any constitutional scrutiny of its own actions. Indeed, trial observers are frequently asked to leave the courtroom for several minutes at a time. Under Judge Schindler, the district court is ensuring that exonerating evidence does not become public, thus not only violating the rules of the GVG and the ECHR, but also violating the rights of the defendant.

The “self-reading procedure” also applies to short motions to introduce evidence and submissions by the defense, and even to the defendant’s right to ask questions. This does not save any time but is a disadvantage for the defendant and for public control of the court. The court withdraws for “self-reading”, thus interrupting the proceedings. The secrecy of this behavior serves exclusively to prevent transparency and the legally guaranteed public nature of the proceedings.

The defense, claiming this motion unjust and illegal, once again filed a motion of objection against the entire panel of judges.

Requests of the defense to hear the testimonies of witnesses named in the original indictment and subpoena were also all rejected by the court.

The court justified this refusal by stating that “no further evidence would be deemed necessary”.

August 6, 2024

A new request is made to put Viviane Fischer on the witness stand, but the court rejected this request.

The defense asks what the motivations were for the rejections of the motions heretofore presented. The court responded that those motivations would be made known at time of the verdict, thus making it impossible for the defense to address those motivations while the trial is still ongoing.

August 23, 2024

Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab (lawyer, advisor of the Corona Investigative Committee) is permitted to testify. He confirmed that the personal loans were indeed backed by valid loan agreements, and that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had also made known from the start that the funds were being put into his real estate property for the sole purpose of safeguarding them.

August 28, 2024

An additional attorney, Edgar Siemund, expert in corporate law, joins the defense team. Unexpectedly, with the trial still underway and evidence for the defense yet to be presented, the judge instructs the prosecution to make its final statement. The prosecution asks for a conviction with 3 years and 9 months of detention for Dr. Fuellmich.

August 30, 2024

Two defense witnesses are permitted to testify.

The first witness testified that:

Both Viviane Fischer and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich wanted to safeguard the funds from the donations;

Viviane Fischer knew that the three accusers also wanted to sue both herself and Dr. Fuellmich, which is why she quickly started repaying her part of the loan three weeks before the impending lawsuit;

Viviane Fischer knew that Dr. Fuellmich's money would be invested in his property until its sale and never had any doubt that Dr. Fuellmich would pay back the €700,000 to the Corona Investigative Committee.

The second witness, a lawyer who worked at Dr. Fuellmich's law firm for many years, testified that:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had already intended to sell his property in Göttingen/Germany, and that the money generated from the sale was to be used to repay Dr. Fuellmich’s loan;

Dr. Fuellmich intended to continue working in his law firm even after the sale of his property.

September 2, 2024

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s mother, in declining health, passed away.

Dr. Fuellmich had been informed that his elderly mother was ill and bedridden, and that it was only a matter of time before she passed away.

He had made a written request to the prison, asking to be taken to his mother’s bedside in Bremen/Germany so that he could see her one last time.

The prison may have granted him this request, provided he visit her in handcuffs and shackles, in the presence of armed prison guards. Unwilling to subject his mother to additional suffering during their final moments together, Dr. Fuellmich did not accept those terms and was unable to say goodbye to his mother.

It is not known whether he will be permitted to attend her funeral services in December 2024.

The court postponed the subsequent hearing, granting Dr. Fuellmich exactly three days of bereavement.

September 9, 2024

Dr. Fuellmich issues a 22-page statement in which he discloses various anomalies in the handling of his arrest and access to a fair hearing:

· As documented on page 141 of the main file, the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony, controlled by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, wrote through Lars Roggatz to public prosecutor John on September 1, 2023, with the BKA (Bundeskriminalamt, Federal Criminal Police Office) in cc:

"As things stand, the plan is to lure Dr. Fuellmich into the consulate under the pretext that he still has to correct/provide a signature on his passport, in order to then have him arrested by the migration authorities."

· Violation of his right to a timely and complete hearing. Dr. Fuellmich was heard one month after the indictment was written and three months after being abducted from Mexico and imprisoned in Germany.

In criminal proceedings, the principle of the right to be heard requires that the accused be heard before charges are brought. At his very first hearing in Göttingen/Germany on November 1, 2023, Dr. Fuellmich was denied this right. The judge, who had already signed the arrest warrant without any examination, interrupted Dr. Fuellmich, telling him he was “not interested in what he [Dr. Fuellmich] had to say”.

Incomplete investigation files, preventing Dr. Fuellmich from properly responding to the accusations. All notes from at least 80 telephone conversations and various documents relevant to the decision have been withheld.

Pursuant to § 339 StGB, presiding judge Schindler and public prosecutors John, Recha and Kutzner have committed the criminal offense of obstruction of justice. After the facts charged had proven to be falsehoods, the proceedings against Dr. Fuellmich should have been dropped and he should have been acquitted and released immediately. Instead, on May 3, 2024 the presiding judge Schindler replaced the charged facts with new allegations, fabricated by the presiding judge himself, which were equally unsubstantiated;

The judge’s declared refusal to hear the defense witnesses, thereby obstructing the defense from refuting the accusations, constitutes obstruction of justice.

As presiding judge Schindler himself stated in a decision dated July 12, 2024, he is fully aware that the public prosecutor's office abducted Dr. Fuellmich in Mexico and feigned a deportation. He also knows that Dr. Fuellmich had been denied the right to be heard, and that crucial evidence is being withheld by the public prosecutor's office.

This continued and deliberate nonobservance (violation) of the law by judge Schindler as well as other members of the court, constitutes obstruction of justice, a crime punishable by at least one year of imprisonment.

September 11, 2024

At the end of the hearing, Judge Schindler asked the defense to prepare its closing statement, despite the defense witnesses not being allowed to testify.

September 15, 2024

The prison authorities make it all but impossible for Dr. Fuellmich to communicate with his lawyers.

His lawyers cannot call him by phone, nor can they send anything by email, as Dr. Fuellmich has neither a computer nor access to the internet. If the defense attorneys send Dr. Fuellmich a fax, this fax is withheld from him for days.

September 20, 2024

Marcel Templin (who kept the money from the sale of Dr. Fuellmich’s home) was scheduled to testify, but did not show up in court.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, at the end of the hearing asked the judge why his judicial file is entitled “Corona", and not "Dr. Reiner Fuellmich". The judge did not provide him with an answer.

September 26, 2024 (appx). An inmate with a severe mental disorder is transferred to the cell next to Dr. Fuellmich. This inmate, who even the prison guards agree is in dire need of psychiatric care, screams at the top of his lungs day and night, as well as slamming heavy objects against his steel door and against the wall separating the two cells in the middle of the night.

Dr. Fuellmich makes this known to prison authorities, who do nothing. Subject to extreme sleep deprivation, a recognized form of torture, Dr. Fuellmich is physically and mentally exhausted.

October 16, 2024

Nearly 4 weeks since the last hearing, the defense requests a review of Dr. Fuellmich’s detainment conditions and an evaluation by a specialist to verify Dr. Fuellmich’s ability to continue sustain the hearings as well as the severe conditions of his detainment.

The requests are denied.

Dr. Fuellmich filed 4 criminal complaints against penitentiary employees, including the deputy director of the prison and the deputy director of pre-trial detention, in which Dr. Fuellmich declared that he witnessed mistreatment, beatings and even sexual violence against two inmates.

October 26, 2024

Prison authorities give Dr. Fuellmich the choice of either taking a shower, or having his one- hour walk outside.

November 6, 2024

Braunschweig Higher Regional Court issues new order allowing the reinstatement of 16 of the original charges against Dr. Fuellmich.

November 7, 2024

At the start of this, the 37th hearing, the defense requested to be allowed to first consult with Dr. Fuellmich in the basement cell regarding the newly issued order of the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court.

Presiding Judge Carsten Schindler denied the request.

The defense demanded an end to the “white torture” [2] to which Dr. Fuellmich is subjected daily, including sleep deprivation, violation of bodily integrity and solitary confinement.

After each hearing, upon returning to the penitentiary Dr. Fuellmich is completely stripped and forced to undergo a body inspection.

Dr. Fuellmich announced two criminal complaints filed against the public prosecutor and the judges of the chamber, for obstruction of justice and for grievous bodily harm and attempted homicide, due to the ongoing physical and psychological abuse during his detainment.

After nearly 3 months, the penitentiary director finally removes the mentally disturbed inmate from next to Dr. Fuellmich’s cell.

Dr. Fuellmich is once again permitted to use the penitentiary’s gym. Further motions were requested:

to present evidence regarding Dr. Fuellmich’s financial situation in order to demonstrate the lack of economic necessity for him to use funds from the donations;

credibility reports on the prosecution witnesses with contradictory testimonies; and

the oral submission of two additional motions to take evidence.

All motions were denied by the court.

After the lunch break, the presiding judge announced that all motions to take evidence will be decided only in the judgment, thereby rejecting them.

The defense makes two further requests:

a medical examination of Dr. Fuellmich by a medical doctor he trusts,

the immediate lifting of the severe security measures (handcuffs, shackles) during his transfer to and from the courtroom.

Both motions were denied.

November 14, 2024

Defense attorney Katja Woermer starts her closing statement in which she demonstrates the falsity of the accusations against Dr. Fuellmich. The obstructed chamber, the bias of the judge, a trial in which no witnesses for the defense are allowed, the self-reading procedure being ordered, the public being excluded, facts being obscured, the defendant being tortured remind of dark times.

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/reiner-fuellmich-trial-day-38-nov-14-nicole-wolf

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/detailed-analysis-reiner-trial-day-38-laufpass

November 25, 2024

The hearing is cancelled due to one judge calling in sick.

Next scheduled hearings: December: 2, 4, 9, 11

[1] "Substantive examination of suspicion and kidnapping in violation of international law as nation-state explosive devices in international extradition traffic", Goltdammer's Archiv für Strafrecht journal, pages 237 and 239

[2] By international definitions, white torture includes the shackling of prisoners, humiliation and violation of their bodily integrity, and other measures commonly used in totalitarian regimes in order to break the victims’ morale and injure them without leaving visible signs of physical injury.

Among these is solitary confinement, through which the victim is deprived of social needs such as interpersonal communication and emotional support, and from necessary organic–sensory needs (seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting and touching). Solitary confinement is known to cause significant impairment of the functioning of the vegetative nervous system as well as perception and cognitive ability. Its aim is to destroy mental balance in order to force the prisoner to confess or to cooperate with his torturers, or simply to destroy him psychologically.

