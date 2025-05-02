Share

The World Health Organization is busy breaking its own rules, yet again.

The 78th World Health Assembly is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 19, 2025 and run through Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

https://www.who.int/about/governance/world-health-assembly/78th-world-health-assembly

Here are the BASIC DOCUMENTS that are supposed to govern the World Health Organization and the World Health Assembly:

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf

Rule 15 clearly states that all the documents to be considered must be made available at least six weeks before the start of the World Health Assembly:

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=177

Here are the documents that are available just 18 days before the World Health Assembly is scheduled to begin:

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha78.html

Here is the “Provisional Agenda:”

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_1-en.pdf

Please note that A LOT of documents are NOT yet available, including the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

As of May 1, 2025 the final version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” has not been made available to the public. IN FACT, the WHO has not published a revised version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” since May 27, 2024.

When the document is made available, it will be accessible via the link below:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_10-en.pdf

Here is the final report from the Resumed Session of the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb13/A_inb13_5-en.pdf

Despite Rule 15’s requirement of at least SIX weeks advance notice, the WHO will not be providing access to the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” with adequate time for the member nations to review the final document.

Public comment is certainly not even being considered.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is clearly violating Rule 15’s SIX week requirement.

The leaked version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” is available here:

https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/Proposal_for_WHO_Pandemic_Agreement_E-Onscreen-16-April-2025-at-01_57-CEST.docx.pdf

Article 12.2 states that the PABS System will be detailed in a special “PABS Instrument” as an annex.

Article 33 states that the “Pandemic Agreement” will not be open for signatures until after the Annex described in Article 12.2 has been adopted by the World Health Assembly.

ACCORDING TO THEIR OWN AGREEMENT, NO NATION CAN SIGN THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT UNTIL AFTER THE WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY HAS ADOPTED THE PABS ANNEX.

HOWEVER, THE PABS ANNEX IS NO WHERE TO BE SEEN, AND IT IS DOUBTFUL IF IT EVEN EXISTS.

THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT CANNOT BE SIGNED.

James Roguski

