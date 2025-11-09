Robert Chandler, MD Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Robert Chandler, MD joins me for the third in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Please watch the interview with Robert Chandler, MD below:
https://rumble.com/v71fj7m-dr.-robert-chandler-md-speaks-out-againse-mrna.html
Many thanks to Robert Chandler, MD, for providing the wealth of information below:
For additional information, read the article below:
For additional details, read the article below:
In sum, the OpenVAET audit raises serious and multiple concerns about the integrity, completeness, and transparency of the C4591001 trial data for the BNT162b2 vaccine.
It provides substantial red flags that warrant independent regulatory and forensic investigation. For anyone relying on the trial’s published data (including policymakers, clinicians, regulators, and researchers) the audit suggests there are unresolved questions that could impact the interpretation of safety/efficacy, especially long‐term.
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/121
For more details, read the article below:
Stanley Plotkin Deposition by Aaron Siri
