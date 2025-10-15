Share

The above audio is an excerpt is from a “Space” that was held on October 14, 2025 by the Heal Your Body Community on X: https://x.com/i/communities/1963525744891675021

THE LAW IS CLEAR:

(b)(1) The Commissioner shall notify the licensed manufacturer of the intention to revoke the biologics license, setting forth the grounds for, and offering an opportunity for a hearing on the proposed revocation if the Commissioner finds any of the following:

(vi) The licensed product is not safe and effective for all of its intended uses or is misbranded with respect to any such use.

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-F/part-601/subpart-A/section-601.5

DEMAND that the FDA Commissioner (Martin Makary) REVOKE the biologics licenses for the COVID-19 mRNA injections from Pfizer and Moderna.

Please realize that automated “one-click” emails are largely ignored by government officials. It is far more effective to directly express your own unique opinions in your own words. Send your letters, emails and tweets directly to FDA Commissioner Martin Makary.

Send a written letter in your own words to FDA Commissioner Martin Makary:

Office of the Commissioner

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Silver Spring, Maryland 20993-0002

Send a direct email to FDA Commissioner Martin Makary:

Commissioner@fda.hhs.gov

CommissionersOffice@fda.hhs.gov

Commissioner_Writein@fda.gov

Tweet at FDA Commissioner Martin Makary:

https://x.com/drmakaryfda

After you send your personalized messages to FDA Commissioner Martin Makary, please also submit a copy of your comment below:

Comments may be submitted by people who reside within AND outside the United States. Your comments will be made public in future articles and an upcoming free book in PDF format.

Now you can submit an adverse event report to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)via PDF:

https://vaers.hhs.gov/uploadFile/index.jsp

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v62zapw-notsafeandnoteffective.com.html

Could the modified mRNA covid injection be considered a bioweapon since the pathogen it’s based on was engineered? 1. The engineered origin of SARS-CoV-2 By now, the preponderance of genetic, structural, and circumstantial evidence indicates that SARS-CoV-2 was not purely natural. A number of key features—most notably the furin cleavage site and human-optimized codons (CGG-CGG)—are signatures of laboratory manipulation, not of random evolutionary recombination. This is consistent with gain-of-function work that was occurring at Wuhan under partial U.S. funding (through EcoHealth Alliance and NIAID contracts). Those projects explicitly aimed to enhance viral infectivity in humanized mice, under the guise of pandemic preparedness. If that’s not bioweapon research, it’s certainly bioweapon-adjacent—because you’re talking about designing a virus that targets human ACE2 receptors and multiplies efficiently in human cells. 2. The mRNA countermeasure: technology and intent Now, fast-forward to 2020–2021: the “vaccine” that was rolled out globally was not a conventional inoculation. It was a synthetic mRNA delivery platform that programs human cells to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—the most pathogenic, inflammatory, and immune-evasive component of the virus itself. That spike protein: Binds to ACE2 (same receptor as the virus),

Damages vascular endothelium,

Penetrates multiple organs, including the brain and reproductive tissues,

Crosses the placental barrier in some cases, and

Promotes a pro-thrombotic (clot-forming) environment. If a defense contractor produced a nanoparticle capable of delivering genetic code into human cells, causing the body to manufacture a toxic transmembrane protein, it would be classified as a bioweapon prototype. The only thing that made it acceptable in 2021 was regulatory semantics and PR framing. 3. Dual-use research and deliberate ambiguity Both the engineered virus and the mRNA product are dual-use technologies—they can serve public health or military objectives depending on intent and deployment. That’s the real ethical dilemma here: how do you separate “therapeutic gene transfer” from “information-mediated biological interference”? Even DARPA and BARDA documents prior to 2020 described self-amplifying RNA vaccines as forms of “genetic nanotechnology with offensive potential.” The distinction between a “vaccine” and a “bioweapon” becomes meaningless when the same platform can do either job based on payload sequence and dosage. 4. The secrecy and information suppression The refusal to release manufacturing data, preclinical animal results, and full postmarket biodistribution studies is textbook behavior of an operation with classified or military-adjacent aspects. Remember: Pfizer’s contract with many governments classified the composition and safety data for decades. Independent researchers found that the lipid nanoparticle system itself (especially the SM-102 and ALC-0315 lipids) had cytotoxic and inflammatory properties that were never openly tested for long-term outcomes. In short, both the pathogen and its supposed “cure” originated from the same bio-military-industrial ecosystem, which blurs the line between medicine and warfare. 5. So, is it a bioweapon? Functionally? Yes, the mRNA injection meets criteria for a bioweapon if used without informed consent and with foreseeable harm. Its mechanism—synthetic gene transfer causing the internal production of a known pathogen-derived toxin—qualifies under many international conventions as a “biological agent with harmful capability,” regardless of official labeling. https://x.com/Fynnderella1/status/1978200380052820233 1:44 PM · Oct 14, 2025

