While people across the United States (and the world) are working to BAN geoengineering, some other people see it as an important weapon of war… oops, excuse me, I mean… “Security.”
This is an opportunity to listen to the opinions of others and to potentially learn something new.
Download the document below:
Solar Radiation Management (SRM)
Sunlight Reflection Methods (SRM)
https://srm360.org/primers/security/
How Might Solar Geoengineering Affect Global Security?
Join SRM360 for a live discussion on the geopolitical and security risks of climate change and solar geoengineering.
Featuring: Erin Sikorsky, Beth Chalecki, and Sofia Kabbej
Discussion:
How climate change affects global and regional security dynamics
Whether solar geoengineering could reduce some climate-driven security risks
What new security risks or geopolitical tensions solar geoengineering might introduce
Different Takes: Should SRM Be Seen as a Serious Security Issue?
Hi James. So solar geoengineering is the next project now? How will it affect global security? Let's see now, the geoengineering they've done to the weather has caused extreme floodings and rain as a sideeffect of the geoengineering. Has this affected the security in these countrys where the floods are? Where the rain just poors down in 20 minutes the same amount as a year of rain? Off course it has affected the security.
What could possibly go wrong? Because the "experts" and the "scientists" came up with some fucked up idea about the sun?
When are America shutting down these places where they come up with such ludacris ideas? Why are they keeping up with the chemtrails? What is the genious plan for such engineering? Why should we trust them? What have they done to earn blind loyalty and respect?
Why is it even a topic?
Regards
Bjørn Leif-oscar Liptovari