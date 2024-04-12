Share

On April 11, 2024, during the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Global Affairs “Listening Session,” one dozen heroes courageously spoke truth to power in opposition to the WHO’s proposed “Pandemic Treaty” and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Watch the Rumble version of the video below, because the YouTube version was almost immediately censored and my appeal was rejected.

https://rumble.com/v4p49az-excerpts-from-the-hhsoga-listening-session-april-11-2024.html

I had uploaded the same video excerpts from the official federal government sponsored HHS “listening session,” but YouTube determined that they were justified in censoring the video. WTF?

NOW IT IS YOUR TURN!!

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE AND RECORD YOUR OWN VIDEO

I encourage YOU to get out YOUR phone or camera and record YOUR own video expressing YOUR opinion on these issues.

Hundreds of people have already recorded their videos. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH)

Please join them by recording YOUR own video.

Publish YOUR recording on the video hosting platform of YOUR choice and then share it in the comment section below.

Click on the link below to watch videos that other people have submitted.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

