Record Your Own Video
I encourage YOU to record and publish YOUR own video in which YOU express YOUR opinions regarding the World Health Organization and the proposed "Pandemic Treaty" and the Amendments to the IHR.
On April 11, 2024, during the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Global Affairs “Listening Session,” one dozen heroes courageously spoke truth to power in opposition to the WHO’s proposed “Pandemic Treaty” and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
Watch the Rumble version of the video below, because the YouTube version was almost immediately censored and my appeal was rejected.
https://rumble.com/v4p49az-excerpts-from-the-hhsoga-listening-session-april-11-2024.html
I had uploaded the same video excerpts from the official federal government sponsored HHS “listening session,” but YouTube determined that they were justified in censoring the video. WTF?
NOW IT IS YOUR TURN!!
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE AND RECORD YOUR OWN VIDEO
I encourage YOU to get out YOUR phone or camera and record YOUR own video expressing YOUR opinion on these issues.
Hundreds of people have already recorded their videos. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH)
Please join them by recording YOUR own video.
Publish YOUR recording on the video hosting platform of YOUR choice and then share it in the comment section below.
Click on the link below to watch videos that other people have submitted.
LEARN MORE:
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
Thanks! Will check it out. I never heard the name GARABANDAL mentioned before.
As I've said elsewhere: The WHO is a criminal gang that should have been stopped, its assets confiscated and its chieftains arrested and held to account (ie publicly executed) decades ago. As for this "Pandemic Response Treaty"? I'd sooner take my chances with the Medellín Cartel: At least they were honest as to their intentions.