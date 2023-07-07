Public Comment Deadline - July 7, 2023
Tell the Office of Global Affairs what you think about the proposed "Pandemic Treaty." Send your written public comment TODAY!!!
This is a reminder to send your written comment regarding the WHO CA+ (“Pandemic Treaty”) to the Office of Global Affairs within the Department of Health and Human Services TODAY!!!!!
Written comments should be emailed to OGA.RSVP@HHS.gov with the subject line “Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session 2 for the INB” by Friday, July 7, 2023.
OGA.RSVP@HHS.gov
There is NO LIMIT to the length of your comment and yes, you may attach documents to your email.
Your written public comment should be in regards to the June 2, 2023 “Bureau’s Text” of the WHO CA+ (“Pandemic Treaty”) NOT the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
DOWNLOAD THE “BUREAU’S TEXT”
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb5/A_INB5_6-en.pdf
I wish that I could provide a link for you to download the nearly 200 page “Compilation Text,” which would reveal the text that was actually submitted by the member nations, but that document is being kept secret.
CLICK HERE to watch my 90 video presentation to the WHO.
CLICK HERE to watch my 2 minute presentation to the Office of Global Affairs.
Please watch the video below…
CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT OTHER PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY SAID ABOUT THE PROPOSED PANDEMIC TREATY
Please read the articles below for additional information…
Be patient. The audio starts at about 30 seconds into the recording.
https://twitter.com/MazeLove14/status/1663360997216714755
CLICK HERE for additional details.
Contact James Roguski at 310-619-3055 if you have any questions.
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
This treaty does not serve people. It is beneficial only for globalists. People did not elect the WHO and the UN. These organizations became tools for harming and destroying human rights, freedoms, and health. Leave people alone to decide what is good for them. Sincerely.
The power for countries to govern should never be handed over to any unelected and unaccountable organization. Any elected government has not right to sign over the rights and liberties that brave men and women gave their lives for.