This is a reminder to send your written comment regarding the WHO CA+ (“Pandemic Treaty”) to the Office of Global Affairs within the Department of Health and Human Services TODAY!!!!!

Written comments should be emailed to OGA.RSVP@HHS.gov with the subject line “Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session 2 for the INB” by Friday, July 7, 2023.

There is NO LIMIT to the length of your comment and yes, you may attach documents to your email.

Your written public comment should be in regards to the June 2, 2023 “Bureau’s Text” of the WHO CA+ (“Pandemic Treaty”) NOT the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

DOWNLOAD THE “BUREAU’S TEXT”

Bureau’s Text Of The Framework Convention 422KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I wish that I could provide a link for you to download the nearly 200 page “Compilation Text,” which would reveal the text that was actually submitted by the member nations, but that document is being kept secret.

CLICK HERE to watch my 90 video presentation to the WHO.

CLICK HERE to watch my 2 minute presentation to the Office of Global Affairs.

Please watch the video below…

Please read the articles below for additional information…

Be patient. The audio starts at about 30 seconds into the recording.

Contact James Roguski at 310-619-3055 if you have any questions.

by James Roguski

