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Why do psychopathic authoritarians continue to come to power across time and culture?

How do we change this pattern?

Dr. Joseph Sansone’s book is now available.

CLICK HERE to purchase “ Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul”

CLICK HERE to subscribe to Dr. Joseph Sansone’s substack

One of the most important books of the 21st century, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, is a landmark work of political psychology that identifies, names, and explains the psychological engine driving authoritarian systems throughout human history, and operating in full force today.

Drawing on clinical psychology, history, philosophy, sociology, and spiritual inquiry, author Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, proposes a bold and original framework: authoritarian systems are not merely political phenomena, but psychological ones, driven by a specific cluster of personality pathologies. Applying the Dark Tetrad of Sadism, Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy to individuals and societal systems, Dr. Sansone demonstrates how these traits shape destructive leader-follower dynamics across civilizations. Together, these four traits form the psychological profile of the psychopathic authoritarian, an archetype that has appeared in every culture and every century, rising to power through manipulation, cruelty, fear, and the systematic exploitation of human weakness.

Using historical and contemporary examples, Dr. Sansone demonstrates how each element of the Dark Tetrad manifested during the COVID tyranny era through lockdowns, mandates, propaganda campaigns, censorship, psychological manipulation, and the targeting of civilian populations with deadly medical interventions. The book further examines how psychopathic authoritarianism operates not only through individual leaders, but through institutions, media, academia, finance, and the emerging globalist technocratic agenda, including digital surveillance systems, depopulation programs, technocracy, transhumanism, and the erosion of national sovereignty.

The book then asks the deeper question that most works in this genre never reach: why does this pattern recur throughout all of human history? Drawing upon scientific theories, psychological constructs, philosophy, and spiritual concepts, Dr. Sansone proposes that psychopathic authoritarianism is a habitual behavioral field encoded within the fabric of nature itself, a disease of the soul spread through normalization, reward, fear, coercion, and the corruption of human empathy, conscience, and spiritual connection.

Historically significant, psychologically serious, culturally urgent, spiritually consequential, and civilizationally relevant, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand and survive the defining crisis of the modern era.

CLICK HERE to purchase “ Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul”

James Roguski

310-619-3055

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