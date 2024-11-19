Share

We are living through a period of time where one group of plutocrats are battling other plutocrats for control of the planet Earth. Regardless of which side wins, “We the People” are likely to lose.

Are “We the People” really gullible enough to believe that plutocrats (the wealthy) care more about us than they care about themselves?

The United States of America is 248 years old (2024-1776=248).

It takes Pluto 248 years to go around the Sun.

On November 19, 2024, Pluto, the “planet” of life, death, rebirth, renewal, and all things transformation, shifted into Aquarius, where it will remain until the year 2043.

These are revolutionary times.

SYMBOL FOR PLUTO

From an astrological perspective, Pluto hasn’t lost its status; in fact, Pluto is considered one of the most powerful, monumental, and fierce celestial bodies in the cosmos. Pluto, named after the mythic Greek ruler of the underworld, governs the unseen, the buried, and the veiled. Symbolizing all that lies beneath the surface, Pluto is where secret plots, ulterior motives, and deeply rooted power structures reside. Pluto embodies the enormous pressure that builds beneath the ground, waiting to burst forth and reshape everything in its wake. It’s the celestial agent of transformation, pushing us to confront hard truths and challenging us to understand what’s really going on. Because Pluto has such a long orbit (248 years, which also happens to be exactly as old as the United States of America, just saying), we haven’t experienced Pluto’s complete journey through Aquarius since the 1700s. But from now through 2043, the focus shifts toward dismantling outdated hierarchies, making way for a society that thrives on inclusivity, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions. https://www.thecut.com/article/pluto-in-aquarius-november-2024-transit-meaning-expect.html

The Federal Government’s 2025 Budget Projections

The revenue that the federal government expects to receive in 2025 will primarily (85%) come from “We the People” in the form of individual income taxes and payroll taxes ($4.287 Trillion). Corporations are projected to provide less than 10% of the federal government’s revenue in 2025.

Claims have been made that 30% of the “waste” in government is going to be eliminated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The incoming plutocrats (DOGE) claim that they are going to make the federal government more “efficient.” Well, the vast majority (74%) of the federal government’s projected 2025 “Outlays” are for “untouchable” programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Defense ($5.16 Trillion).

What kind of “new” mathematics are they planning to use?

How are the recommendations made by the “Department of Government Efficiency” going to impact your life?

What government expenses do you want DOGE to eliminate or make more “efficient?” Submit your suggestions in the comment section below:

https://www.cbo.gov/system/files/2024-06/60039-Executive-Summary.pdf

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BUDGET-2025-BUD/pdf/BUDGET-2025-BUD-26.pdf

https://www.crfb.org/blogs/700-billion-easy-deficit-reduction

