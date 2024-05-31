The WHO negotiations continue.
Final reports will be presented on June 1, 2024.
Please watch the videos below:
https://rumble.com/v4yp6s5-it-isnt-over....html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGk5c8AnYNs
Watch the live stream and/or the recordings of the World Health Assembly meetings here:
https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh
Download all the documents here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha77.html
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
Today, from Off Guardian:
https://off-guardian.org/2024/05/31/nothing-about-us-without-us-an-open-letter/