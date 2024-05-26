Share

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_9-en.pdf

1. The Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (hereinafter “WGIHR” or “Working Group”), established through decision WHA75(9) (2022), carefully considered all the proposals for amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (hereinafter “IHR” or “Regulations”) put forward by States Parties as well as the report of the Review Committee regarding amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

2. The Working Group discussed and refined those proposals for amendments to the Regulations during its eight and follow-on meetings, held in hybrid format between 14 November 2022 and 24 May 2024.

3. The Working Group made significant progress towards agreeing targeted amendments to the Regulations while also addressing the matter of equity in accordance with its mandate.

3 The WGIHR Bureau worked closely with the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (INB) to ensure coherence and complementarity between the two processes, particularly given the number of important common issues under consideration by the two entities. Two joint plenary sessions of the INB and the WGIHR were held on 21 and 24 July 2023 and on 23 February 2024, respectively.

4. On behalf of the WGIHR, the Bureau submits the present text (see Appendix) for consideration by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. The text does not represent a fully agreed package of amendments and is intended to provide an overview of the current status and progress of the WGIHR’s work. It includes many amendments that have been agreed in principle, other text that is close to agreement, and a few matters that require further work to reach consensus. The text that is identified as agreed in principle – highlighted in green in the Appendix – should be considered as provisional until such time as the overall package of amendments has been finalized.

5. The Bureau’s view is that the Working Group is close to agreeing a consensus package of amendments to the Regulations and that there is a strong willingness to conclude the process successfully. The mandate of the WGIHR Co-Chairs and Bureau has now ended but we stand ready to support the next steps agreed by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, including facilitating any further discussions if so decided.