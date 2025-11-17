Share

For the convenience of my readers, I have downloaded and re-uploaded the video below, since it seems like the “unlisted” YouTube link is scheduled to be removed after Monday, November 16, 2025.

Watch it as soon as you can, because it truly may disappear.

Click on the box in the lower right corner to view the video in full screen mode.

The YouTube video below is currently “unlisted”

The description under the video states:

“This is the first ever sneak peek - exclusive 72-hour screening through Monday.”

It was posted on November 14, 2025. It seems that the link will be removed soon. The video may “disappear” at any time, so I suggest watching it RIGHT NOW.

Download or screen capture it in order to save it, if you can.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWxQ89BDIo0

There is something unusual going on here.

I am trying to figure out why the above video named “Plague of Corruption” opens with information about Judy Mikovits, but never actually mentions her directly.

Other than the opening, the majority of the video is NOT based on the book “Plague of Corruption” that Judy authored along with Kent Heckenlively.

I reached out to, and spoke with Judy Mikovits earlier today, and I hope to get to the bottom of this as soon as I can.

I also reached out to Amigo Studios via email and I also “RSVP’d” through their website, but so far I have not heard back from them. I also texted them and I hope that they will respond. I reached out to their CEO and subscribed at https://TuruSukhotin.com but I have not received a reply.

If CEO Turu Sukhotin or anyone at Amigo Studios would like to discuss their video with me, I can be reached at 310-619-3055 or by email at James.Roguski@gmail.com

Also, I would be happy to try to connect the people at Amigo Studios with Judy Mikovits to clarify why their video “Plague of Corruption” does NOT mention Judy Mikovits at all, nor does it mention her 2020 book by the same name.

In the meantime, watch the video, read the book and spread the word.

At 1:15 into the video, they mention the paper authored by Judy Mikovits:

and at 6:22 they mention another study:

And Kent Heckenlively, who appears in the video, is identified only as an investigative journalist, but it is not mentioned that he is the co-author of the book “Plague of Corruption.”

THE ORIGINAL “PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION”:

The book “Plague of Corruption,” by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively, JD is below.

Support Judy Mikovits’ work and purchase the book below:

https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Corruption-Restoring-Promise-Science/dp/1510752242/

Listen to the book:

https://www.audiobooks.com/audiobook/plague-of-corruption-restoring-faith-in-the-promise-of-science/437778

https://irp.cdn-website.com/6b820530/files/uploaded/Plague%20Of%20Corruption%20-%20Judy%20Mikovits.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vhNqgZ0d9M

