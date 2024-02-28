Share

The propaganda regarding the “Swine Flu” was strong in 2009.

However, “we the people” proved to be stronger.

(Thank you Wolfgang Wodarg !)

The video below pretty much sums up what really happened.

Now, the United States government is attempting to prey upon members of the younger generation who have no memory of what really happened 15 years ago.

The Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture, along with the 4H organization (head, heart, hands, and health) have published some blatant pro-vaccine propaganda in the form of a “comic book” that is clearly targeting young people in America.

Below are some excerpts from their propaganda…

In real life, at this point, Piglet and millions of other pigs would have been mercilessly slaughtered.

The propaganda paints a different picture…

Read the entire story…

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/resource-center/freeresources/graphic-novel/index.html

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/resource-center/freeresources/graphic-novel/junior-detectives-print-web.pdf

Believe it or not, they actually published the image below on the back cover of their propaganda-laced “comic book” for kids!

