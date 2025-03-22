Parasitic Mind Control
Have you ever wondered why certain people have exhibited such violent, emotional reactions in opposition to the use of the anti-parasitic drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine? I wonder...
Predictive programming?
Does a Common Parasite Play a Role in Rage Disorder?
In recent years, a common parasitic infection has been linked to a range of psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as well as suicide attempts. Now a new study has linked it to repeated bouts of rage, a disorder known as intermittent explosive disorder (IED).
The study looked at 358 adults, and found that chronic latent infection with T. gondii is associated with intermittent explosive disorder and increased aggression. Those with IED have recurrent, impulsive, problematic outbursts of verbal or physical aggression that are disproportionate to the situations that trigger them. It affects as many as 16 million Americans.
https://www.medschool.umaryland.edu/news/2016/does-a-common-parasite-play-a-role-in-rage-disorder.html
Infection with Toxoplasma gondii increases the risk of psychiatric disorders in Taiwan: a nationwide population-based cohort study
July 30, 2020
This study aimed to evaluate associations between toxoplasmosis and psychiatric disorders in Taiwan based on the National Health Insurance Research Database, Taiwan (1997–2013). Patients newly diagnosed with toxoplasmosis formed the case group and the control group included propensity-score matched patients without toxoplasmosis. The primary outcome was incidence of psychiatric disorders.
Negative Effects of Latent Toxoplasmosis on Mental Health
February 18, 2020
Infection by the parasite Toxoplasma, which affects about 33% of world population, is associated with an increased risk of several mental health disorders, the most strongly with schizophrenia.
Pathogens and Politics: Further Evidence That Parasite Prevalence Predicts Authoritarianism
May 1, 2013
Systems of governance differ widely, and one important dimension on which they vary is authoritarianism. In contrast to liberal democratic forms of governance (characterized by popular participation in the political process, and by protection of individual civil rights and ideological freedoms), authoritarian governance is defined by highly concentrated power structures that repress dissent and emphasize submission to authority, social conformity, and hostility towards outgroups.
Recently, it has been suggested that societal variability in authoritarian governance may result, in part, from variability in the prevalence of disease-causing parasites.
According to a "parasite stress" hypothesis, authoritarian governments are more likely to emerge in regions characterized by a high prevalence of disease-causing pathogens.
Study 1 Results revealed that the relation between parasite prevalence and authoritarian governance was mediated by individual authoritarianism.
Study 2 tested the parasite stress hypothesis on a sample of traditional small-scale societies. Results revealed that parasite prevalence predicted measures of authoritarian governance, and did so even when statistically controlling for other threats to human welfare. Results revealed that parasite prevalence predicted the level of authoritarian governance across a diverse sample of 90 small-scale societies. These results provide further, empirically independent evidence of the hypothesized relation between parasite stress and authoritarian governance.
Together, these results further substantiate the parasite stress hypothesis of authoritarianism.
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0062275#s2
Zoonotic and Non-Zoonotic Diseases in Relation to Human Personality and Societal Values: Support for the Parasite-Stress Model
So much for the beliefs behind the “One-Health” approach:
This work suggests that, among those ecological features, the prevalence of disease-causing parasites exerts a particularly important influence on human psychology and culture.
The parasites that seem to have mattered most to cultural outcomes are not the zoonotic diseases. Rather, as predicted by the parasite-stress model of human sociality, the parasites that have mattered most are those with non-zoonotic modes of transmission.
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/147470491000800201
Meet the Parasites That Control Human Brains
October 29, 2015
The brain is a ‘privileged site’ for many parasites, and that really challenges the concept of free will — after all, is it us or our parasites who ‘decide’ our behavior?
https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/meet-the-parasites-that-control-human-brains
Parasites That Can Control Human Brains
January 25, 2022
Imagine how horrendous it would be if there was some unseen parasite that could build its home in your brain and slowly but inevitably affect it in unpleasant ways. Now, you can stop imagining, because these parasites very much exist.
https://www.grunge.com/145608/parasites-that-can-control-human-brains/
Mind Control: How Parasites Manipulate Cognitive Functions in Their Insect Hosts
May 1, 2018
Parasites alter the behavior of their host in such a way as to suggest a hijacking of their ability to make decisions.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.00572/full
https://www.eatgrub.co.uk/product/cricket-protein-powder-cricket-flour/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=cricket+parasites
After using IVM for decades with my herd of horses, I have developed a healthy respect for this drug.