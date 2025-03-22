Share

Leave a comment

Predictive programming?

WATCH THE VIDEOS BELOW…

Does a Common Parasite Play a Role in Rage Disorder?

In recent years, a common parasitic infection has been linked to a range of psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as well as suicide attempts. Now a new study has linked it to repeated bouts of rage, a disorder known as intermittent explosive disorder (IED). The study looked at 358 adults, and found that chronic latent infection with T. gondii is associated with intermittent explosive disorder and increased aggression. Those with IED have recurrent, impulsive, problematic outbursts of verbal or physical aggression that are disproportionate to the situations that trigger them. It affects as many as 16 million Americans. https://www.medschool.umaryland.edu/news/2016/does-a-common-parasite-play-a-role-in-rage-disorder.html

Infection with Toxoplasma gondii increases the risk of psychiatric disorders in Taiwan: a nationwide population-based cohort study

July 30, 2020

This study aimed to evaluate associations between toxoplasmosis and psychiatric disorders in Taiwan based on the National Health Insurance Research Database, Taiwan (1997–2013). Patients newly diagnosed with toxoplasmosis formed the case group and the control group included propensity-score matched patients without toxoplasmosis. The primary outcome was incidence of psychiatric disorders. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10317747/

Negative Effects of Latent Toxoplasmosis on Mental Health

February 18, 2020

Infection by the parasite Toxoplasma, which affects about 33% of world population, is associated with an increased risk of several mental health disorders, the most strongly with schizophrenia. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7040223/

Pathogens and Politics: Further Evidence That Parasite Prevalence Predicts Authoritarianism

May 1, 2013

Systems of governance differ widely, and one important dimension on which they vary is authoritarianism. In contrast to liberal democratic forms of governance (characterized by popular participation in the political process, and by protection of individual civil rights and ideological freedoms), authoritarian governance is defined by highly concentrated power structures that repress dissent and emphasize submission to authority, social conformity, and hostility towards outgroups. Recently, it has been suggested that societal variability in authoritarian governance may result, in part, from variability in the prevalence of disease-causing parasites. According to a "parasite stress" hypothesis, authoritarian governments are more likely to emerge in regions characterized by a high prevalence of disease-causing pathogens. Study 1 Results revealed that the relation between parasite prevalence and authoritarian governance was mediated by individual authoritarianism. Study 2 tested the parasite stress hypothesis on a sample of traditional small-scale societies. Results revealed that parasite prevalence predicted measures of authoritarian governance, and did so even when statistically controlling for other threats to human welfare. Results revealed that parasite prevalence predicted the level of authoritarian governance across a diverse sample of 90 small-scale societies. These results provide further, empirically independent evidence of the hypothesized relation between parasite stress and authoritarian governance. Together, these results further substantiate the parasite stress hypothesis of authoritarianism. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0062275#s2

Zoonotic and Non-Zoonotic Diseases in Relation to Human Personality and Societal Values: Support for the Parasite-Stress Model

So much for the beliefs behind the “One-Health” approach:

This work suggests that, among those ecological features, the prevalence of disease-causing parasites exerts a particularly important influence on human psychology and culture. The parasites that seem to have mattered most to cultural outcomes are not the zoonotic diseases. Rather, as predicted by the parasite-stress model of human sociality, the parasites that have mattered most are those with non-zoonotic modes of transmission. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/147470491000800201

Meet the Parasites That Control Human Brains

October 29, 2015

The brain is a ‘privileged site’ for many parasites, and that really challenges the concept of free will — after all, is it us or our parasites who ‘decide’ our behavior? https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/meet-the-parasites-that-control-human-brains

Parasites That Can Control Human Brains

January 25, 2022

Imagine how horrendous it would be if there was some unseen parasite that could build its home in your brain and slowly but inevitably affect it in unpleasant ways. Now, you can stop imagining, because these parasites very much exist. https://www.grunge.com/145608/parasites-that-can-control-human-brains/

Mind Control: How Parasites Manipulate Cognitive Functions in Their Insect Hosts

May 1, 2018

Parasites alter the behavior of their host in such a way as to suggest a hijacking of their ability to make decisions. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.00572/full

DO NOT DO THIS…

https://www.eatgrub.co.uk/product/cricket-protein-powder-cricket-flour/

Please watch the video below…

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=cricket+parasites

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment