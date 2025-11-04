Pandemic Agreement Bull Shit (PABS)
Negotiations held this Monday and Tuesday have only reinforced what has always been abundantly clear: These negotiations are NOT about health. They are about MONEY (profits/benefits).
THE PABS NEGOTIATIONS MUST FAIL
The third round of negotiations for the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System Annex to the Pandemic Agreement is ongoing from November 3-7, 2025.
To learn about the PABS negotiations, please review the information on NoPABS.com, and please help spread the word.
Monday (November 3, 2025)
Watch the entire meeting
In my opinion, this meeting offered some of the most wildly entertaining Kabuki theater yet. This meeting was also a spectacular example of the Delphi Technique in action.
These negotiations are clearly NOT being led by the member nations, and they never have been. It is clear that “the bureau” of the InterGovernmental Working Group (IGWG) has its own agenda. “The bureau” obviously ignored the hundreds of pages of text that nations submitted way back in August and it is also obvious that “the bureau” continues to ignore the clear and direct requests of the vast majority of countries.
I encourage you to watch both of the meetings below (Monday and Tuesday) in their entirety, but I have also provided time-stamped links to very interesting statements made by specific countries and “relevant stakeholders” in order to point out some of the major issues being negotiated.
Namibia
Namibia represents a people who survived colonialism, fought apartheid and now refuse medical apartheid disguised as global health governance.
Namibia reaffirms that binding, automatic and enforceable benefit sharing obligations are the cornerstone of the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System.
Every user, every access, every time.
#5 Mandatory and sustained monetary contributions to both preparedness and emergency response ensuring predictable financing for emergency preparedness and response.
https://rumble.com/v716bcu-who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-on-the-who-pandemic-agreemen.html?start=6372
Tanzania
However, we are concerned that the current draft text falls short of our collective expectations. The text, in its present form, appears unbalanced, with strong binding provision on access, contrasted by weak, optional language on benefit sharing. This imbalance risks undermining the principle of equity that underpins this process.
https://rumble.com/v716bcu-who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-on-the-who-pandemic-agreemen.html?start=4215
Central African Republic
As we see it, the most worrying point and indeed this is something that is shared by a number of countries, is the fact that we still do not have an explicit reference to access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostics as an OBLIGATORY advantage...
We need legal guarantees of that in order to ensure equitable, forseeable access to essential medicines and medical tools. Not only in periods of pandemic, but also when there are emerging pandemic threats.
https://rumble.com/v716bcu-who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-on-the-who-pandemic-agreemen.html?start=4801
South Africa
Co-chairs, the first two IGWG sessions and the informal session agreed on member states and regional groups of countries to make submissions regarding the elements of the PABS. Some countries provided substantive inputs on the system we expect. Member states requested the bureau to use the submissions and outcomes of IGWG-2 discussions and informal session to develop a draft negotiation document in preparation of the IGWG-3.
However, the draft which we received on October 24, 2025, in our view, falls short of our expectations in terms of giving us clear foundations to the PABS systems we are building. We expected the draft to unpack and operationalize Article 12 of the Pandemic Agreement and not just copy and paste.
https://rumble.com/v716bcu-who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-on-the-who-pandemic-agreemen.html?start=5784
The scariest statement of the entire meeting:
Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI)
Second, CEPI suggests that the IGWG further elaborate on the WHO recognized sequence database mechanism with a particular view on how it can be future-proofed to accommodate AI-powered federated learning for vaccine research and development.
As a funder of the possible uses of this database system, CEPI is building an AI-enabled rapid vaccine design platform called the Pandemic Preparedness Engine, which will require comprehensive and real-time pathogen sequence data.
In the event of an outbreak, AI-generated antigen designs funded by CEPI will be available to partners to rapidly start the production of vaccines for clinical testing.
https://rumble.com/v716bcu-who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-on-the-who-pandemic-agreemen.html?start=8531
Tuesday (November 4, 2025)
CLICK HERE to watch the entire meeting
A slip of the tongue can often reveal deep truths.
Third World Network
It is important that access is subjected to obligations of benefit sharing and that is an integral part of having an ABS regime, as such. This shows the importance of focusing on the access side of benefit sharing and we have observed in some fora some confusions regarding this because many people try to see that benefit sharing triggers immediately from access.
What we actually mean is benefit sharing OBLIGATION gets assigned to access. The way you deliver benefits, that they deliver profits, ah, I mean or products or profits etc., can happen at a later stage, but the obligation needs to be clear and accepted at the time of access.
https://rumble.com/v71814e-who-watch-intergovernmental-working-group-igwg-on-the-who-pandemic-agreemen.html?start=878
To learn more, read the article below:
Many thanks to Children’s Health Defense for continuing to follow and re-publish the PABS negotiations on Rumble. I greatly appreciate it.
James Roguski
President Trump removed us from the wHO...and we have to EXIT the UN.
Hippocrates was very wise, he said, "If you are not your own doctor, you are a fool!"
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
