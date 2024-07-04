Please share this article far and wide, regardless of where you live.

Governments are instituted to serve We the People.

We have authority over our government.

We have the power to reform, alter or even abolish our state governments.

What are WE waiting for?

Watch the video below…

Exercising the right, and the duty, to reform and to even abolish government when it no longer serves us, is how the united States of America began 248 years ago.

In Congress, July 4, 1776 The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

Amending The United States Constitution:

The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Congress proposes an amendment in the form of a joint resolution. Since the President does not have a constitutional role in the amendment process, the joint resolution does not go to the White House for signature or approval. The original document is forwarded directly to NARA's Office of the Federal Register (OFR) for processing and publication. A proposed amendment becomes part of the Constitution as soon as it is ratified by three-fourths of the States (38 of 50 States). https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/constitution

The Right To Alter Or Abolish The Government

According to the Declaration of Independence, the people have the right and duty to abolish any government that has committed a long train of abuses and usurpations.

The Declaration of Independence listed 27 items of complaint, constituting what they believed was a long train of abuses and usurpations.

Below are just some of the abuses and usurpations committed by our Presidents, Congress, Supreme Court and government.

The President has appointed numerous officials to new offices or positions not authorized by Congress. The President has legislated from the Oval Office by issuing rules and regulations for the general public by executive fiat. The President has decided which laws he will enforce or not and refuses to enforce those laws ow which he does not personally approve when he has no discretion in the matter. The President has refused to secure our national borders or enforce existing valid immigration laws. Congress has passed burdensome laws without knowing what was in them and openly mocked the requirement to read aloud and debate legislation prior to passage. Congress has farmed out the writing of major pieces of legislation to private interest groups and then adopted the same as their own work product. Congress has placed many burdensome requirements on the people which Congress exempts its own members and their staffs from sharing. Congress has failed to pass annual budgets as required by law or to restrain its own spending habits. Congress has authorized unprecedented increases in the national debt limit which have endangered the national economy. Congress has failed to hold the Federal Reserve accountable or to reign in its inexcusable printing of fiat currency in large quantities. Congress has established phony courts such as the FISA court which operate in secrecy. Congress has violated the separation of powers and usurped judicial power by taking testimony, administering oaths and using subpoenas to compel testimony in non-judicial hearings. Congress has used the tax laws to achieve a coercive redistribution of wealth under the guise of social welfare programs and individual tax subsidies. Congress has created a sizable fourth branch of government and has delegated legislative authority (rule-making) to so-called independent agencies which have no accountability to the people. The Supreme Court has allowed Congress and the President to expand the scope of federal powers well beyond anything envisioned by the Constitution and has failed to act as guardians of the rights of the people. The Supreme Court has colluded with Congress to deprive the states of their proper spheres of sovereignty and to defeat the will of the people. The government has used national security as an excuse to deprive individuals of the due process of law in interrogations. The government has engaged in intrusive government tracking of individual movements, electronic activities and transactions which are private in nature. The government has limited the time, place and manner of free speech based on the content of that speech. The government has restricted and regulated parents in the discharge of their natural rights and duties to educate their children in any manner they see fit. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of private property by telling people what crops they can or cannot grow on their own land. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of private property by taking private property in the name of a ‘public use’ but in reality turning such property over to another private owner. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of private property by designating various agricultural crops which God has made as contraband, making it illegal to grow, sell or possess them. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of free enterprise by using taxpayer monies to fund the bailout of private enterprises. The government has deprived the rights of private employers by involuntarily conscripting every private employer as a tax collection agent by making them collect, pay and account for taxes owed by others, namely, their employees. The government has deprived the rights of private employers by regulating business endeavors, by imposing fees, licensing requirements, as well as time, place and manner restrictions, arbitrarily making illegal what is inherently lawful by natural right. The government has further deprived or subverted the rights of free association and contract by requiring individuals to enter into private contracts for the purchase of auto or health insurance under penalty of law and dictating the terms of those policies. Whatever people have the right to institute among men by the consent of the governed, they also have the right to alter or abolish by consent. These two great powers are two sides of the same coin, for one cannot possibly exist without the other. People not only have the right or ability to do these things, they have the duty or obligation to do them. It is just as irresponsible to fail to correct the situation when government gets so out of whack that the justice it administers is no longer just, and the individual rights of the people are no longer secure. We as a people cannot do nothing. If not for ourselves, we owe it to our children - our posterity - to provide new guards for their future security when the existing ones have failed. This power is not to be taken lightly. The struggle we are now facing is not about tweaking the government so that it can run better. It is about significantly paring back the size and scope of government. The government is simply doing too many things it shouldn’t be doing at all. Eliminating fraud, excess and corruption isn’t the issue. It’s about eliminating usurpation and setting the people free from their governmentally imposed chains. All the jousting between political parties (Republican, Democrat, Independent) and philosophical camps (progressive, establishment, tea party) is just a distraction. If there’s one thing we should recognize by now, the problems we face with our government’s excesses and tyrannization of the people cannot be solved by any election, or series of elections. Merely getting “our” people in and “their” people out isn’t the solution if the entrenched interests and bureaucratic machinery currently in place remain intact. Ultimately, we as a nation must reject the idea that the state (i.e., civil government in general) is the supreme achievement of mankind. Instead, we must embrace the ideal that the true foundation of every society is self-government, and those people are most free who have learned how to effectively stop the growth of civil power. Progressivism holds that progress is measured by an increased centralization of power. But I say the real progress of history is the ability to limit tyranny. That is the goal we must press toward. https://lonang.com/wp-content/download/RightToAlterOrAbolish.pdf

What are we waiting for?

The constitutions of the 16 states listed below clearly state that the people of those states have the right to ABOLISH their state government whenever the people deem it to be appropriate. (Maine’s constitution states that the people may “totally change” their government.)

The people in the remaining 34 states clearly have the right to reform their government by amending their state constitutions or by holding state constitutional conventions to completely reform their state government.

I am not suggesting violence or rebellion.

We the People are fed up with state government controls and actions, and the normal processes like public testimony, initiatives, referenda, elections, and recall efforts have failed to make any of the changes that the public wants. We are left with no other recourse.

We the People have the right right to dramatically reform or abolish state governments by adopting several amendments at the same time.

We the People have the right to call a state-wide constitutional convention and dramatically reform their state government.

The government would be simultaneously replaced by something that was still a republican form of government.

All processes will follow pre-abolishment laws.

The new constitution will still be legal under federal laws.

The state name will not change.

Colorado

Article II, Bill of Rights Bill of Rights In order to assert our rights, acknowledge our duties, and proclaim the principles upon which our government is founded, we declare: Section 1. Vestment of political power. All political power is vested in and derived from the people; all government, of right, originates from the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole. Section 2. People may alter or abolish form of government proviso. The people of this state have the sole and exclusive right of governing themselves, as a free, sovereign and independent state; and to alter and abolish their constitution and form of government whenever they may deem it necessary to their safety and happiness, provided, such change be not repugnant to the constitution of the United States. https://law.justia.com/constitution/colorado/cnart2.html

Idaho

ARTICLE I – DECLARATION OF RIGHTS SECTION 2. POLITICAL POWER INHERENT IN THE PEOPLE. All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal protection and benefit, and they have the right to alter, reform or abolish the same whenever they may deem it necessary; https://sos.idaho.gov/elect/stcon/article_I.html

Maine

Article I. Declaration of Rights. Section 2. Power inherent in people. All power is inherent in the people; all free governments are founded in their authority and instituted for their benefit; they have therefore an unalienable and indefeasible right to institute government, and to alter, reform, or totally change the same, when their safety and happiness require it. https://legislature.maine.gov/ros/LawsOfMaine/#Const

Maryland

Article 1. That all Government of right originates from the People, is founded in compact only, and instituted solely for the good of the whole; and they have, at all times, the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their Form of Government in such manner as they may deem expedient. https://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/43const/html/00dec.html

Mississippi

SECTION 6. Regulation of government; right to alter. The people of this state have the inherent, sole, and exclusive right to regulate the internal government and police thereof, and to alter and abolish their constitution and form of government whenever they deem it necessary to their safety and happiness; Provided, Such change be not repugnant to the constitution of the United States. https://www.sos.ms.gov/content/documents/ed_pubs/pubs/Mississippi_Constitution.pdf

Missouri

Article I, Section 3. Powers of the people over internal affairs, constitution and form of government.— That the people of this state have the inherent, sole and exclusive right to regulate the internal government and police thereof, and to alter and abolish their constitution and form of government whenever they may deem it necessary to their safety and happiness, provided such change be not repugnant to the Constitution of the United States. https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Publications/CurrentMissouriConstitution.pdf?v=202212

Montana

ARTICLE II. DECLARATION OF RIGHTS Part II. DECLARATION OF RIGHTS Self-Government Section 2. Self-government. The people have the exclusive right of governing themselves as a free, sovereign, and independent state. They may alter or abolish the constitution and form of government whenever they deem it necessary. https://leg.mt.gov/bills/mca/title_0000/article_0020/part_0010/section_0020/0000-0020-0010-0020.html

North Carolina

ARTICLE I DECLARATION OF RIGHTS Sec. 3. Internal government of the State. The people of this State have the inherent, sole, and exclusive right of regulating the internal government and police thereof, and of altering or abolishing their Constitution and form of government whenever it may be necessary to their safety and happiness; but every such right shall be exercised in pursuance of law and consistently with the Constitution of the United States. https://www.ncleg.gov/Laws/Constitution/Article1

Ohio

Article I Bill of Rights Section 2: Right to alter, reform, or abolish government, and repeal special privileges All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal protection and benefit, and they have the right to alter, reform, or abolish the same, whenever they may deem it necessary; and no special privileges or immunities shall ever be granted, that may not be altered, revoked, or repealed by the general assembly. https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-constitution/section-1.2

Oregon

ARTICLE I BILL OF RIGHTS Section 1. Natural rights inherent in people. We declare that all men, when they form a social compact are equal in right: that all power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and happiness; and they have at all times a right to alter, reform, or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper. https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/bills_laws/Pages/OrConst.aspx

Pennsylvania

ARTICLE I DECLARATION OF RIGHTS Section 2. Political powers. All power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority and instituted for their peace, safety and happiness. For the advancement of these ends they have at all times an inalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think proper. https://www.legis.state.pa.us/WU01/LI/LI/CT/HTM/00/00.HTM

Tennessee

ARTICLE I. Declaration of Rights. Section 1. That all power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and happiness; for the advancement of those ends they have at all times, an unalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform, or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper. https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/blue_book/05-06/46-tnconst.pdf

Texas

ARTICLE 1. BILL OF RIGHTS Section 2. INHERENT POLITICAL POWER; REPUBLICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT. All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient. https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/SDocs/THETEXASCONSTITUTION.pdf

Virginia

Article I. Bill of Rights Section 3. Government instituted for common benefit That government is, or ought to be, instituted for the common benefit, protection, and security of the people, nation, or community; of all the various modes and forms of government, that is best which is capable of producing the greatest degree of happiness and safety, and is most effectually secured against the danger of maladministration; and, whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal. https://law.lis.virginia.gov/constitution/article1/section3/

West Virginia

Article III Section 3. Rights reserved to people. Government is instituted for the common benefit, protection and security of the people, nation or community. Of all its various forms that is the best, which is capable of producing the greatest degree of happiness and safety, and is most effectually secured against the danger of maladministration; and when any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community has an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter or abolish it in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal. https://www.wvlegislature.gov/wvcode/wv_con.cfm#preamble

Wyoming

ARTICLE 1 DECLARATION OF RIGHTS Section 1. Power inherent in the people. All power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety and happiness; for the advancement of these ends they have at all times an inalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper. https://sos.wyo.gov/Forms/Publications/WYConstitution.pdf

People in the 18 states listed below can adopt amendments to their state constitutions via a ballot initiative :

People in the 21 states listed below can adopt state statutes via a ballot initiative :

People in the 23 states listed below can repeal existing legislation via a ballot referendum :

I encourage everyone to become familiar with all of the following documents, especially the constitution from your state.

Please also read the article that I wrote in 2022:

