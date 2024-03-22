Opinions From "Relevant Stakeholders"
James Love (from Knowledge Ecology International) interviewed other "relevant stakeholders" and others who attended INB9 for the negotiations regarding the proposed "Pandemic Treaty."
Updated on March 27, 2024
James Love (pictured above) from Knowledge Ecology International conducted the interviews below in Geneva from March 19 to March 23, 2024.
Rory O'Neill - Politico
Dame Barbara Mary Stocking - The Panel For a Global Public Health Convention
Mohga Kamal-Yanni - Oxfam
Ellen 't Hoen - Medicines, Law and Policy
Rosalind Turkie - Innovarte
Dimitri Eynikel - Doctors Without Borders
Krisantha Weerasuriya - Professor Emeritus in Pharmacology
Luis Villarroel Villalon - Innovarte
Pedro Villardi - Public Services International
Kappoori Madhavan Gopakumar - Third World Network
Priti Patnaik, Geneva Health Files
Thomas Cueni - Director General, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA←check this out!)
Alexandra Phelan - Associate Professor Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Nina Jamal - Four Paws
Chetali Rao - Third World Network
Roshan John Joseph - Doctors Without Borders
Nithin Ramakrishnan - Third World Network
Jaume Vidal - Health Action International
Rodriguez Garcia - Guatemala delegate to INB9 (Spanish)
Mohammand Kamruzzaman - Delegate from Bangladesh
Luis Villarroel Villalon - Innovarte
Aggrey Aluso - Pandemic Action Network
Thiru Balasubramaniam - Knowledge Ecology International
James Love - Knowledge Ecology International
