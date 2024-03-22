Updated on March 27, 2024

James Love (pictured above) from Knowledge Ecology International conducted the interviews below in Geneva from March 19 to March 23, 2024.

Rory O'Neill - Politico

Dame Barbara Mary Stocking - The Panel For a Global Public Health Convention

Mohga Kamal-Yanni - Oxfam

Ellen 't Hoen - Medicines, Law and Policy

Rosalind Turkie - Innovarte

Dimitri Eynikel - Doctors Without Borders

Krisantha Weerasuriya - Professor Emeritus in Pharmacology

Luis Villarroel Villalon - Innovarte

Pedro Villardi - Public Services International

Kappoori Madhavan Gopakumar - Third World Network

Priti Patnaik, Geneva Health Files

Thomas Cueni - Director General, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations ( IFPMA ←check this out!)

Alexandra Phelan - Associate Professor Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Nina Jamal - Four Paws

Chetali Rao - Third World Network

Roshan John Joseph - Doctors Without Borders

Nithin Ramakrishnan - Third World Network

Jaume Vidal - Health Action International

Rodriguez Garcia - Guatemala delegate to INB9 (Spanish)

Mohammand Kamruzzaman - Delegate from Bangladesh

Luis Villarroel Villalon - Innovarte

Aggrey Aluso - Pandemic Action Network

Thiru Balasubramaniam - Knowledge Ecology International

James Love - Knowledge Ecology International

by James Roguski

