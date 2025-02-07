Share

Leave a comment

Trump has said that he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization.

Please read this previous article…

January 20, 2025

January 25, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization, days after ordering a U.S. exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. "Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up," Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas. The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House. The U.S. is by far the biggest financial backer of the WHO, contributing around 18% of its overall funding. The WHO's most recent two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was $6.8 billion. Trump told the crowd in Las Vegas he was unhappy that the U.S. paid more into the WHO than China, which has a much bigger population. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-he-may-consider-rejoining-world-health-organization-2025-01-25/

January 31, 2025

The letter below was signed by 43 Democratic members of Congress and sent to President Trump.

Dear President Trump, We are writing to express our concern about the ramifications of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO) and encourage you to reconsider your decision. On January 20, 2025, you signed an Executive Order to withdraw the United States from WHO. At a public event on January 25, 2025, you said you might reconsider that position. We hope that you will indeed reverse your decision so that the United States can retain its leadership in global health and continue to receive the benefits of being a member of WHO. We are aware of your expressed concern of “unfairly onerous payments” by the United States to WHO. WHO is funded through assessed contributions and voluntary contributions. Assessed contributions, which account for approximately 20 percent of the World Health Organization’s funding, are the dues paid by member countries, which are based on a formula considers the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and its population. In 2024, the United States’ GDP was 50% higher than that of the next highest country – China. Under the WHO formula, our country’s dues for WHO in 2024-25 of $130 million per year are in line with China’s dues of $90 million per year. The remaining funds WHO receives are voluntary contributions that come from member states, philanthropic foundations, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and private citizens. As of November 2024, voluntary donations from the United States totaled nearly $700 million during the calendar year and are typically used to fund specific programs. This level of support speaks to the the leadership role that the United States has played in global health and the generosity of our country, especially that of the NGOs and private citizens. Our participation in WHO translates into incalculable goodwill in countries around the world. The United States has long been a leader in global health partnerships, and we should not cede that title. WHO funding does not only support the organization and foreign countries. The United States receives 46 cents of every dollar we pay to WHO in assessed contributions in the form of procurement contracts that support American businesses and jobs. WHO supports research at 72 centers across eighteen states and Washington, DC to advance health research and innovation, allowing them and public health officials in the United States access to data that is invaluable and irreplaceable. Withdrawing from WHO would mean a loss of manufacturing jobs in the United States and less funding to support communities across the country that are partnering WHO in the search for treatments and cures. In addition to the economic reasons to maintain membership, we ask that you consider the dramatic improvements to global health due to the United States’ participation in the World Health Organization. Since its founding in 1948, the World Health Organization has led wide-ranging initiatives such as controlling measles, reducing mother-to-child disease transmission, addressing maternal mortality, defeating meningitis, reducing malaria, and advancing childhood cancer treatment. Due to its collaboration, WHO was successful in eradicating smallpox in 1980. After the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, the Americas were certified polio free in 1994, and the virus is now only endemic in two countries. We are on the verge of eliminating this horrible virus as well. To withdraw the United States from WHO now may stop – or worse, reverse – the progress that has been made on so many fronts. Withdrawing from WHO may also have implications for the health of American citizens due to the globalized world in which we live. According to the United States Travel Association, the United States welcomed nearly 67 million international visitors in 2023, or approximately 183,000 per day. Total U.S. citizen departures reached 98.5 million in 2023, or approximately 270,000 per day. If the United States is no longer a member of WHO, Americans around the world would be more susceptible to disease, but they could also carry it back to the United States and infect multitudes. Further, health officials would have an unnecessarily difficult time tracing a new outbreak, whether a new strain of influenza or an unknown antimicrobial resistant bacteria. This could lead to increased illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths anywhere in the world, including the United States. We appreciate your openness to reevaluate your Executive Order and your consideration of the many benefits that membership in the World Health Organization brings to our citizens and the world. Sincerely, https://cohen.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/cohen.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/2025.01.31%20Trump%20WHO%20membership.pdf

February 6, 2025

Trump team considers demanding WHO reform, including American in charge

The Trump administration has been considering a plan for reform at the World Health Organization, including putting an American in charge, in order for it to remain a member of the global health agency, according to two sources familiar with the plan and a proposal document reviewed by Reuters. The document, shared with President Donald Trump's advisors before his Jan. 20 inauguration, recommended that the United States quickly announce its withdrawal from the WHO and adopt a "radical new approach" for dealing with the agency, including pushing for a U.S. official to serve as director general when Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's term ends in 2027. [I have not been able to obtain this policy document.] Trump's executive order to exit the WHO was among his first policy moves upon taking office. It would lead the global health agency to lose its single-biggest funder by Jan. 2026. The order accuses the organization of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and being unduly influenced by other nations, which the WHO denies. Trump has since suggested the U.S. could return if the WHO was "cleaned up," without providing details on what that would require. The reform proposal has been under discussion since before Trump took office, but it is not clear whether his administration will adopt any of its other recommendations, the two sources said. The Trump administration "will continue to review current processes and healthcare bodies to implement needed reforms," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement to Reuters. He did not comment on any discussions regarding WHO. Compiled by an outside policy expert at the request of Trump's transition team, the proposal concludes that the WHO has become "the most chaotic, least effective UN agency." The WHO has failed to execute on reforms proposed over the last two decades, leading to a deterioration in management and scientific expertise, the document says. It acknowledges that leaving the WHO would hurt American interests but argues that the same is true of staying in the organization unless it is reformed. WHO's director of transformation, Søren Brostrøm, rejected the criticisms in an interview with Reuters, saying that the agency has undertaken its most fundamental reforms to date under Tedros. "We have reformed totally, and we know we are still in progress," he told Reuters, citing moves to increase its independence from donors by reforming its funding model, giving more autonomy to country directors outside of headquarters and providing more transparency on spending. The WHO's work may be more complex compared to other UN agencies because of its wide remit, he said, but stressed that its responses to health crises were far from chaotic. "If member states… have additional requests for reform, we will try to deliver," he added. SPECIAL ENVOY [Who might that be?] The proposal document calls for the appointment of a U.S. special envoy in 2025, reporting to Trump and the White House, to oversee negotiations with the WHO about potential reforms prior to the exit scheduled for next year. Currently, WHO coordination is handled by the State Department and the Health and Human Services Department. The envoy would push for a U.S. official to run the global health agency for the first time in its history [Who might that be?]. "There is no formal reason why this is the case and the lack of American leadership at the top of WHO has been a critical factor in the wasting of American funds and the decline of the organization's efficiency," the proposal states. Brostrøm said any member state can propose a director-general and push for their candidate. The WHO's executive board selects a short list of contenders and the candidate who secures at least two-thirds of member states' votes is chosen for the role. The United States is by far the WHO's biggest financial backer, contributing around 18% of its overall funding annually, consisting of $400 million in voluntary contributions and $130 million in assessed contributions which are paid by member states based on the size of their economy. The WHO has warned of spending cuts unless other donors step in to fill the U.S. gaps. The U.S. has already stopped collaborating with WHO, including a ban on communication with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a long-time partner in identifying and curbing global disease outbreaks. However, it has a delegation present at the agency's executive board meeting, taking place Feb. 3-11 in Geneva, to determine the WHO's upcoming budget and priorities, Brostrøm said. Last week, 43 U.S. lawmakers urged Trump to reconsider, the exit plan for the health of Americans and the world. Public health activists are also seeking to halt the move, including potential legal action to challenge the decision. "It would be in America's best interests to remain and push for reforms," said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health at Georgetown University in Washington and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-team-considers-demanding-who-reforms-including-american-charge-2025-02-06/

Groups are considering/promoting exiting the WHO in the following countries:

JUST LEAVE. DO NOT LOOK BACK!

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

PCRfraud.com

MaskCharade.com

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment