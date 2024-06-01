The United States remains deeply committed to strengthening global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll, and we must take effective steps to improve our collective readiness – this is our shared responsibility.

We firmly believe in the importance of multilateral engagement, and we have played an active and constructive role in the Pandemic Agreement negotiations. This agreement is an integral part of a wider effort to put in place the policies and systems necessary to strengthen the global health architecture and better tackle future pandemics.

We were all very disappointed that we were unable to finalize a consensus agreement last week. Unfortunately, it became apparent that fundamental differences remain on core issues central to the Agreement.

These are complex technical issues that require extensive deliberation and carefully crafted, workable solutions, inspired by a common vision and supported by all Member States.

Over the past two years, we have worked tirelessly to address the key components of pandemic PPR, and we should be proud of our achievements thus far.

The Pandemic Agreement must include firm commitments, including on pandemic prevention and One Health, rapid and open sample and data sharing with a clearly defined menu of benefit sharing obligations, and timely and equitable sharing of life-saving medical countermeasures during a pandemic emergency.

We believe finalizing this work and delivering on our mandate will advance global health security in a more equitable manner. We do not believe an extension of just a few months will achieve this, and we do not recommend that this body issue a mandate for failure.

We need sufficient time to adequately address outstanding issues or we once again risk running out of time without consensus, threatening to damage the reputation of WHO, and severely jeopardizing the opportunity we have before us to make the world safer.

In order to set ourselves up for the highest likelihood of success, we believe an extension of one to two years is necessary, along with revised modalities, to allow for a more deliberative, thoughtful and effective process, which would include time for proper consultations with experts and stakeholders and consideration for the practical realities of smaller delegations.

This refresh would enable us to resume negotiations on all articles with the goal of concluding an agreement that addresses the full spectrum of pandemic PPR.

It is critically important we reach an agreement that lives up to our collective vision -- a world safer from the risk posed by infectious disease threats, regardless of where they arise.

We look forward to constructively engaging through the drafting group this week to determine the best path forward.