Official Statements
Several nations and non-state sctors have submitted official statements regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the "Pandemic Agreement."
The United States submitted the following statement in regards to the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”
The United States remains deeply committed to strengthening global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll, and we must take effective steps to improve our collective readiness – this is our shared responsibility.
We firmly believe in the importance of multilateral engagement, and we have played an active and constructive role in the Pandemic Agreement negotiations. This agreement is an integral part of a wider effort to put in place the policies and systems necessary to strengthen the global health architecture and better tackle future pandemics.
We were all very disappointed that we were unable to finalize a consensus agreement last week. Unfortunately, it became apparent that fundamental differences remain on core issues central to the Agreement.
These are complex technical issues that require extensive deliberation and carefully crafted, workable solutions, inspired by a common vision and supported by all Member States.
Over the past two years, we have worked tirelessly to address the key components of pandemic PPR, and we should be proud of our achievements thus far.
The Pandemic Agreement must include firm commitments, including on pandemic prevention and One Health, rapid and open sample and data sharing with a clearly defined menu of benefit sharing obligations, and timely and equitable sharing of life-saving medical countermeasures during a pandemic emergency.
We believe finalizing this work and delivering on our mandate will advance global health security in a more equitable manner. We do not believe an extension of just a few months will achieve this, and we do not recommend that this body issue a mandate for failure.
We need sufficient time to adequately address outstanding issues or we once again risk running out of time without consensus, threatening to damage the reputation of WHO, and severely jeopardizing the opportunity we have before us to make the world safer.
In order to set ourselves up for the highest likelihood of success, we believe an extension of one to two years is necessary, along with revised modalities, to allow for a more deliberative, thoughtful and effective process, which would include time for proper consultations with experts and stakeholders and consideration for the practical realities of smaller delegations.
This refresh would enable us to resume negotiations on all articles with the goal of concluding an agreement that addresses the full spectrum of pandemic PPR.
It is critically important we reach an agreement that lives up to our collective vision -- a world safer from the risk posed by infectious disease threats, regardless of where they arise.
We look forward to constructively engaging through the drafting group this week to determine the best path forward.
Thank you.
Several nations and non-state actors have submitted the following official statements:
13.3 Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)
Bangladesh
We suggest to continue the work of the amendment of the IHR during the current assembly aiming to conclude the negotiation during the current health assembly.
Kuwait
Paraguay
Non-State Actors
European Society for Medical Oncology
International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations
Knowledge Ecology International
Medicus Mundi International – Network Health for All
13.4 Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response
Bangladesh
Grenada
Kuwait
Tanzania
USA
Yemen
Non-State Actors
Individual Statements:
Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative
European Society for Medical Oncology
International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care Inc.
International Federation of Medical Students' Associations
International Lactation Consultant Association
International Pharmaceutical Students' Federation
IntraHealth International Inc.
Médecins Sans Frontières International
Medicines Patent Pool Foundation
Medicus Mundi International – Network Health for All
World Federation of Public Health Associations
Constituency Statements:
International Council of Nurses
International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations
Knowledge Ecology International
