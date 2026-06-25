James Roguski

James Roguski

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1d

It's gotten to the point where eating fruits and vegetables is iffy, the shit they're spraying on the planet is so deadly that you have to push it out of your mind just to eat. Humans, animals and the land are being decimated, no one in power cares to stop it. I know for a fact God is our only hope, that and our self reliance.

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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
1d

Look...when you're trying to murder 7 BILLION people, every little bit helps. But WTF do I know?

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