People in positions of authority have had an OBLIGATION to know the facts and they have failed to take the appropriate action.

There are NO valid excuses.

Watch the video below:

The discussion of the facts begins about 24 minutes into the video.

https://rumble.com/v6yey9m-dr.-naomi-wolf-brings-the-pfizer-papers-findings-to-the-european-parliament.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_l&start=860s

NOTE: There were some glitches in the live stream. The sound went out from 59:20 to 1:19:57.

If you do not want to purchase “The Pfizer Papers” I published this summary on January 1, 2025 :

James Roguski

310-619-3055

