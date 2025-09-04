Naomi Wolf Presents: The Pfizer Papers
This is old news for most of us, but maybe it's new information for some people.
”The Pfizer Papers” were published on October 15, 2024. The facts have been readily available for much longer than that. A thorough summary is available here.
People in positions of authority have had an OBLIGATION to know the facts and they have failed to take the appropriate action.
There are NO valid excuses.
Watch the video below:
The discussion of the facts begins about 24 minutes into the video.
https://rumble.com/v6yey9m-dr.-naomi-wolf-brings-the-pfizer-papers-findings-to-the-european-parliament.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_l&start=860s
NOTE: There were some glitches in the live stream. The sound went out from 59:20 to 1:19:57.
If you do not want to purchase “The Pfizer Papers” I published this summary on January 1, 2025:
