James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia F's avatar
Marcia F
2h

So important. Such an excellent educational tool all you have set forth. Thank you for your incomparable work and care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
36m

Obviously the HHS does not want us to escape their chains of death. If the HHS was really going to change in favor of the people instead of against them, they would have burned the prep act on day one. Sincere actions speak louder than promises.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Roguski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture