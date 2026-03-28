James Roguski

James Roguski

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El McCarthy's avatar
El McCarthy
14h

It looks like every beautiful blue sky in the morning is ruined within a few hours by airplanes spewing out x’s and weird trails in the skies!

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Kathy Berkowitz's avatar
Kathy Berkowitz
14h

This spraying the skies is an environmental disaster. It is killing butterflies, bees, and trees. I remember before they started spraying I couldn’t open the door at night without dozens of unique moths flying in. I haven’t seen a moth in a decade. We have killed them. This has to stop.

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