Missouri's Clean Skies Act
We all share the same stratosphere. Submit your testimony in support of this legislation regardless of where you live. If you live in Missouri, please attend the Committee meeting on March 30, 2026.
Regardless of where you live on Earth, RIGHT NOW would be a very good time to support Michael Hogan’s efforts to pass legislation to ban geoengineering and weather modification in Missouri.
Please watch all the videos below and help spread the word!
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6tHZ7cZRdo
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v77pvjs-missouri-clean-skies.html
VISIT: MOCLEANSKIES.ORG
CONTACT: MICHAEL HOGAN
SIGN THE PETITION
DONATE
X
FACEBOOK
YOUTUBE
RUMBLE
INSTAGRAM
TRUTH SOCIAL
TESTIFY (IN WRITING)
TESTIFY (IN PERSON)
ATTEND THE MEETING:
https://www.mocleanskies.org/form-to-testify
CONTACT MISSOURI STATE REPRESENTATIVES:
DETAILS:
https://documents.house.mo.gov/billtracking/bills261/hlrbillspdf/5461H.01I.pdf
SUBMIT YOUR TESTIMONY FOR MISSOURI HOUSE BILL 2388:
https://witness.house.mo.gov/Default.aspx?bill=HB2388¬iceid=11479
SUBMIT YOUR TESTIOMONY FOR MISSOURI HOUSE BILL 2656:
https://witness.house.mo.gov/Default.aspx?bill=HB2656¬iceid=11479
VIDEOS
If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue and help work on possible solutions, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com
James Roguski
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It looks like every beautiful blue sky in the morning is ruined within a few hours by airplanes spewing out x’s and weird trails in the skies!
This spraying the skies is an environmental disaster. It is killing butterflies, bees, and trees. I remember before they started spraying I couldn’t open the door at night without dozens of unique moths flying in. I haven’t seen a moth in a decade. We have killed them. This has to stop.