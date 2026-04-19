James Roguski

James Roguski

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Dodie
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Just happened to watch this from Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 18, 2026 -

"Every breath we take is contaminated. “Unusual airborne toxin detected in the U.S. for the first time, hidden toxins may be drifting into the air” (ScienceDaily). “Brain-Eating Amoebas May Pose a Growing Global Threat, Scientists Warn” (ScienceAlert). “Mystery ‘skyquakes’ are ripping through the world. And nobody knows why” (BBC). The so called science community doesn’t seem to have a clue about much of anything any more. Perhaps that is their purpose and what they are paid to do, pacify populations until the brutal bitter end.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard."

Dane Wigington - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgrQml3Cps0

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You are welcome. Your article has made me consider abandoning my BiPAP! It is horrible to wear anyway. It really interferes with lymphatic flow too. I am at an age where if I die in my sleep, I'm good. All of my health efforts, at this point, are for functionality - not longevity. And, I am good with God which is the most important thing. Thanks for all your great articles.

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