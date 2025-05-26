Memorial Day Live Stream in Honor of the Victims of World War III

Based on the VAERS data (and the under-reporting factor) more Americans have died as a result of the mRNA Bioweapon injections than in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined.

Of course, we will also be honoring those that died in previous wars.

Unfortunately, due to the continuously emerging chronic diseases, it is likely that most people we know will have shortened life spans as a result of these mRNA Weapons of Mass Destruction

Join us as we discuss the devastating effect of the mRNA Nanoparticle Bioweapon Injection assault on our species, the deadly hospital protocols, the continued gas lighting of victims by doctors, politicians, and the media.

