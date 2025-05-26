James Roguski

James Roguski

Memorial Day Live Stream in Honor of the Victims of World War III

A recording of Dr. Joseph Sansone's live video with CC Blakeman and James Roguski on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025 to honor the memory of all of the victims of WORLD WAR III.
May 26, 2025
Based on the VAERS data (and the under-reporting factor) more Americans have died as a result of the mRNA Bioweapon injections than in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined.

Of course, we will also be honoring those that died in previous wars.

Unfortunately, due to the continuously emerging chronic diseases, it is likely that most people we know will have shortened life spans as a result of these mRNA Weapons of Mass Destruction

Join us as we discuss the devastating effect of the mRNA Nanoparticle Bioweapon Injection assault on our species, the deadly hospital protocols, the continued gas lighting of victims by doctors, politicians, and the media.

LEARN MORE:

Dr. Joseph Sansone:

https://JosephSansone.substack.com

CC Blakeman:

https://CHBMP.org

https://rumble.com/user/americangranddaughter33/videos

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

