Meet Dr. Judy Mikovits in Person
On Saturday, April 19, 2025 I will have the honor of speaking at the same event as Dr. Judy Mikovits. If you live anywhere in the Greater Los Angeles Area, please attend. If not, please watch online.
SATURDAY APRIL 19, 2025:
AN OPEN INVITATION TO EVERYONE IN THE GREATER LOS ANGELES AREA:
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE EVENT DETAILS
If you cannot attend in person, please watch online:
https://meetn.com/freedomrising Passcode: 0409
REPEAL THE PREP ACT
On April 19, 2025 I will be giving everyone a preview of coming events.
On May 3, 2025, I will officially launch a nationwide effort to REPEAL The PREP Act.
Between now and May 3, 2025 there is very, very much to do.
If you agree that the PREP Act must be repealed, and you would like to volunteer to help accomplish that goal, please call or text me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055.
Please watch the videos below:
https://rumble.com/v6s6i5j-an-interview-about-the-prep-act-with-sasha-latypova.html
https://rumble.com/v6s6of5-an-interview-about-the-prep-act-with-dave-krieger.html
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
great flyer James!
I will be attending, and I look forward to the important and empowering information you will be sharing!